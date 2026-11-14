Iowa High School Girls Swimming: Dowling Catholic Claims Team Title In The Pool

With nearly 300 points, Dowling Catholic hoisted the team title at the Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships on Friday.

The Maroons finished with 294 points, as Cedar Falls was a distant second followed by Bettendorf, Waukee Northwest and Ames.

Dowling Catholic claimed two individual titles and a relay, with Kimber Corwin part of all three. Corwin won the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She posted All-American consideration times in both races.

Kimber Corwin Adds Multiple State Titles To Her Resume

Corwin was joined by Charlotte Qualley, Taylor Hall and Gabby Freeseman in claiming the 400 freestyle relay. That quartet posted an automatic All-American time.

Bettendorf won the other two relay races with the same foursome. Brielle Andedo, Jaya Stacy, Emilia Surma and Lillian Andedo won the 200 medley relay, with Stacy, Surma, Andedo and Andedo comprising the winning 200 freestyle relay.

Both Bettendorf relays posted automatic All-American times. The Bulldogs added another title when Lillian Andedo won the 50 freestyle in an automatic All-American time.

Ellie McCorkle A Double State Champion In The Pool For Ames

Ellie McCorkle from Ames joined Corwin as a double state champion. She won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. McCorkle had an automatic All-American time in the 200 with consideration in the 500.

Waterloo United’s Lucy Parson won the 100 breaststroke with an automatic All-American time, as Ella Gardner of Cedar Falls claimed the 100 freestyle and Haylie Weinheimer from Des Moines North the 100 backstroke.

Both Gardner and Weinheimer had All-American consideration times.

Emory Braunschweig-Norris of Southeast Polk claimed the diving title, scoring 471.85 points.

Dowling Catholic Continues Dominance Inside The Pool

The title marked the third straight for Dowling Catholic and head coach Paul Eure. The event was held over two days from the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center in Iowa City.

Overall, the Maroons have won four team titles since 2019. That places them fourth all-time behind Cedar Falls with nine, Ames with eight and Bettendorf with seven.

Corwin was a repeat state champion in the 200 individual medley. She also swam on the winning relay last year along with Qualley. Parson captured a third straight 100 breaststroke state championship.