Iowa High School Bowling Coach Arrested, Faces Charges Following Undercover Police Sting

A Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School bowling coach has been arrested and placed on leave after an undercover police investigation in which an officer posed online as a 15-year-old, according to published reports.

Scott Richard Bader, 56, faces multiple charges stemming from alleged communications with the undercover account, according to a report by the Newton Daily News. The Cedar Rapids Community School District confirmed to KCRG that Bader has been placed on leave pending an investigation.

Bader Faces Multiple Charges Following Undercover Investigation

According to the Daily News' reporting, Bader, who is listed as 56 years old, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class B felony, along with grooming, which is a Class D felony, enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose, which is also a Class D felony, and dissemination of obscene material to a minor. That charge is an aggravated misdemeanor.

In the report filed by the police, Bader remained in contact with the undercover account despite being told the person he was communicating with was 15 years old. He is being accused of seeking inappropriate material and soliciting sexual activity from the person, even though he was told they were a minor.

Investigators allege that Bader acknowledged sending obscene material to the undercover account during questioning.

School District Places Bader on Leave

Bader was taken into custody without incident and is being held in the Jasper County Jail, with bond set at $37,000. The Cedar Rapids Police Department assisted with the arrest, which occurred under a search warrant at Bader’s Cedar Rapids residence.

KCRG confirmed with the Cedar Rapids Community School District that Bader has been placed on leave pending investigation.

Kennedy Bowling Teams Reached State-Level Competition in 2025-26

Bader is listed as the head coach for both the Cedar Rapids Kennedy boys and girls bowling programs. Richard Bader is noted as the assistant coach for the Cougar boys team while Diane Bader is listed as the assistant coach for the Cedar Rapids Kennedy girls program.

Last year at the Iowa high school bowling state tournament, the Cougars finished fifth overall in Class 3A of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union team state event. They won a regional qualifying meet title and were also the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional champions.

On the boys side, the Cougars finished third at a Class 3A Iowa High School Athletic Association state qualifying meet and were runners-up at the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional championships.