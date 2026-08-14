In the ever-evolving sport of football, being able to slow the attack of an opposing offense becomes more important with every passing year. Whether it’s a stifling run defense or a lethal pass rush, that effort begins up front with the defensive line. These are our picks for the top returning defensive linemen in Texas high school football ahead of the 2026 season.

We also invite you to share your opinion of voting for the who you believe is the best, using the poll inserted below.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, PT. The winner will be announced the following week. Here are the nominees:

*Players listed in alphabetical order*

Ezekiel Ayangbile, sr. Houston Langham Creek (2027)

Ayangbile, one of the top defensive tackles in his class across Texas, plays like he was born to attack an opposing offensive line. When you take into account that his dad is former NFL (Texans, Seahawks, Jets) Pro Bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown, it makes sense. After all, growing up watching your father play as one of the best linemen of his generation likely gives you an understanding of the position–And how to exploit it. Ayangbile is a Miami Hurricanes’ pledge, as ‘The U’ has long churned out NFL-ready defensive stars (Warren Sapp, Ted Hendricks, Vince Wilfork). Ayangbile, alternatively known as “ETA,” is 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, moves quickly (4.7 40-yard dash) and also is as powerful as they come, benching 575 pounds and squatting 375 pounds. Playing against some of the top competition in Houston in the Cypress area, the Lobos’ standout should strike fear into every center, guard and tackle in his district (and beyond).

Brayden Booth, sr. South San Antonio (2027)

A North Carolina commit, Booth secured 85 tackles, 9 TFLs and 3 sacks as a junior for the Bobcats of South San Antonio. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Booth might be the fastest defensive end in his class across Texas. In the first play of his 2025 highlight reel, Booth generates pressure on a snap that was taken at the minus 30 yard line before a quick completion. When the opposing receiver caught the ball just shy of midfield, he took off, only to be caught by a tracking Brayden Booth all the way inside the opposite 20 yard line. Yes, you read that correctly–Booth ran 50+ yards from the line of scrimmage to track down a speeding receiver who otherwise would have scored. That kind of motor and pure effort alone is enough for me to give Booth my personal stamp of approval. That being said, Booth should be in store for a stellar senior campaign before heading into Bill Belichick’s defense next year.

Jalen Brewster, sr. Cedar Hill (2027)

The most dominant player in Texas high school football entering the 2026 season, Cedar Hill’s Jalen Brewster is the consensus top-ranked player in the state (and the country) for his graduating class. Listed at 6 -foot-3, 305 pounds, Brewster plays with the tenacity and explosiveness of an absolute game-wrecker, making it no surprise that his coveted services landed in the hands of Joey McGuire and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. That being said, ahead of a move to Lubbock, Brewster is back to wreak havoc along the Longhorns’ defensive line this fall after spending the off-season training with future NFL Hall-of-Famer Von Miller, along with University of Florida defensive lineman Kevin Ford (Duncanville). I wholeheartedly anticipate a double-digit sack campaign in 2026 for Brewster, who should also lump in a touchdown or two on offense in Cedar Hill’s jumbo wildcat package.

Drake Carroll, sr. Alamo Heights (2027)

Playing his last few seasons for San Antonio Cornerstone Christian, Carroll made the move to Alamo Heights this off-season, immediately giving the Mules one of the top players in the state. Committed to Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs, Carroll is one of the most sought-after edge rushers in the Class of 2027–And rightfully so. Carroll has elite speed for his position, moving quickly to the offensive backfield with a high motor on every snap. Following his 50-tackle, 15-TFL and 7-sack performance as a junior, I’m intrigued to see Carroll play for one of the Alamo City’s top programs as a senior in 2026.

Raiden Cook, sr. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (2027)

Cook is physically imposing, standing at 6-foot-6, 270 pounds along the interior of a talented Barbers Hill front seven. Committed to Willie Fritz’s Houston Cougars, Cook is supremely athletic, also competing for the Eagles’ basketball squad, plus experience on the track and field team. With the size, athleticism and sheer ability to match, Cook posted 39 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last year (in just eight games) as Barbers Hill embarked on a run into December. As a senior, Cook should get more experience at defensive tackle, along with some reps at tight end, as the Eagles anticipate another historic run under Cody Simper.

Cameron Hall, sr. Mansfield Summit (2027)

Built like a prototypical defensive end (6-foot-4, 250 pounds), Hall possesses the ability to play essentially anywhere along the Mansfield Summit defensive line. Not only can he line up as a defensive tackle and hit the inside gaps or play as a pure edge rusher, Hall has a mixed bag of weapons at his disposal in terms of how he rushes. The Texas Longhorns’ commit can bend around your best offensive tackle, power rush through your top guard and everything in-between. A Navy All-American already, Hall will again be the Jaguars’ standout (40+ tackles, 15+ TFLs and 10 sacks in 2025) before departing Dallas-Fort Worth for the Forty Acres to give Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp a flexible defensive weapon.

Khyren Haywood, sr. Denton Guyer (2027)

A key piece of the top defensive line in America, Haywood is 6-foot-1, 270 pounds and is a true competitor, treating every snap like it’s the last play of the game and Denton Guyer needs a stop. The Texas Tech commit plays with a particular brand of “meanness” on the gridiron, but is perhaps the most well-spoken student athlete I’ve ever encountered off of the field. Haywood’s size, ability and intelligence make him a matchup nightmare for offenses across Texas, as the future Red Raider finished a lengthy 2025 campaign with an astounding 61 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 11.5 sacks, and 1 INT. If Denton Guyer plans on another deep run in 2026, the Wildcats’ success starts with its Haywood-led defensive line.

Thank you to @UANextFootball for allowing the Classes of 2026 and 2027 to showcase our talents at the UA All-American Game. UA truly changed the trajectory of my high school football career, starting with the 8th Grade All-American Game. The marathon continues‼️@DemetricDWarren… pic.twitter.com/ifdD6SlRIQ — Khyren “Khy” Haywood (@KhyrenHaywood) January 4, 2026

DeMarco Jenkins, sr. Pearland (2027)

A First-Team All-District selection as a junior, Jenkins recorded 45 tackles, 10 TFLs and 6 sacks for an always dangerous Pearland Oilers team in 2025. Primarily playing nose tackle for the Oilers, Jenkins has one of the more impressive highlight tapes in his class, often generating immediate pressure and finishing several plays himself. Jenkins is a coveted defensive tackle prospect who committed to the Miami Hurricanes in late May, providing BJ Gotte’s Pearland defense both a high-end, next-level star and a defensive playmaker for what will assuredly be another postseason push.

Jason Johnson, sr. Humble Atascocita (2027)

A First-Team All-District selection a season ago, the Texas Longhorns’ pledge raked in 50 tackles, eight TFLs and six sacks as a junior. Johnson, standing tall at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds, is one of the best in his class at getting his hands on the football. In addition to his abilities at bringing down the ballcarrier, Johnson had 5 passes batted down and a pick last season, which conveys his strengths in the department of play recognition. With Humble Atascocita revitalized under energetic new head coach Kyle Coats, Johnson gives the Eagles a threatening pass rusher in what should once again be the toughest district in Texas high school football.

Sedrick Marsh, sr. Waxahachie (2027)

In an off-season that has seen plenty of warranted eyes on the Waxahachie program, no player on the roster has seen their stock skyrocket quite as quickly as Sedrick Marsh. Collecting a host of offers in 2026, Marsh eventually committed to Kansas State in June. After bringing home 32 tackles, five TFLs and two sacks a season ago during the Indians’ run to the Regional Final, the 6-foot-5, 230 pound Marsh is due for a prolific senior season in what should remain a similar scheme under defensive coordinator-turned head coach Lawrence Williams.

Kaden McCarty, sr. Cypress Falls (2027)

McCarty is among the most prolific pass rushers the State of Texas has seen in recent memory, finishing the 2025 season with 25+ tackles for loss and double-digit sacks. In an October game against district foe Jersey Village, McCarty posted five sacks in that game alone, demolishing a Cypress Falls school record and garnering the attention of the entire state. Committed to Texas A&M as part of a loaded 2027 class bound for Aggieland, McCarty is roughly 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, meaning he still has room to potentially fill out in Mike Elko’s program. McCarty is among the quicker edge rushers in the Lone Star State, but also has a vicious finish to every sack/tackle for loss.

A SCHOOL RECORD FOR KADEN MCCARTY! 👀



The 2027 Cypress Falls defender had FIVE SACKS last week, shattering a school record.



McCarty is set to commit on December 8th, as he’ll choose between Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech. pic.twitter.com/rDprNA7L3O — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) October 21, 2025

Xavier Muhammad, sr. Alvin Shadow Creek (2027)

After spending his 22 tackle, six TFL and three sack junior season with the Trojans of South Houston, Muhammad will debut for the Alvin Shadow Creek Sharks this fall and will immediately become one of the best players on a loaded team. Committed to the Wolverines of Michigan, Xavier Muhammad is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds and utilizes all of it when bringing down any opposing quarterback or running back. That being said, the ultra-athletic Muhammad also moonlights as one of the top big men in the Houston area on the hardwood, as he should help lead the Sharks on deep runs in both December and March of the 2026-2027 school year.

The 6-foot-4, 300 pound Redmond collected 78 tackles, 17 TFLs and one sack in 2025, along with a 6A-Division II State Championship ring. The man they call “Big Juicy” is a force along Claude Mathis’ defensive line that produces next-level talent every year. Of course, Redmond had his pick of several collegiate suitors, eventually settling on Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech Red Raiders. Remond, who is one of Texas’ top run-stoppers, will again be the focal point of a DeSoto front seven vying for another trip to Arlington–This time in 5A-Division I.

Zane Rowe, sr. Denton Guyer (2027)

The No. 1 defensive end in Texas, Rowe is a physical specimen who looks like he belongs on Saturdays and, eventually, Sundays. The 6-foot-5, 255 pound Denton Guyer edge stars along what I believe is the most talented defensive line group in the country, leading the pass rush for Reed Heim’s imposing defensive front. The Oregon Ducks’ commit, All-American and reigning District 6-5A MVP has tremendous speed off the edge, and is a night terror for any quarterback. When I saw Rowe at The Opening in May, he was not content with just getting reps at his true position–He also ran routes with the tight ends, flashing the versatility and pure athleticism that makes him one of Texas high school football’s best.

2027 @DentonGuyer_FB DE & Oregon commit @ZaneRowe0 running routes with the WR/TE group. 👀



Rowe is a true game-wrecker for the Wildcats who committed to the Ducks in March. 🦆#GoDucks | @dctf | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/WI3UieQ8uv — Gavin Moritz (@GavinMoritz) May 24, 2026

Ke’Drid Smith, jr. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2028)

Among the most athletic defensive ends in Texas, Smith is a dual-sport star for the Hawks of Pleasant Grove. As a sophomore, Smith posted 61 tackles, 13.5 TFLs and double-digit sacks while also winning the team’s Defensive Player of the Year honor on the basketball court. In fact, in a tournament game in December, Smith dropped 40 points plus 20 boards just a month after taking part in a deep playoff run for the Hawks’ football program. While uncommitted, the 6-foo-4, 225 pound Smith has early offers from Houston, Mississippi State, Tulane, TCU and more, with plenty to come. If you’re not yet familiar with Ke’Drid Smith, you will be by late December.

Aaron Snell, jr. Waxahachie (2028)

The younger brother of Texas A&M pledge (and top Texas safety) JayQuan Snell, Aaron Snell is well on his way to being perhaps as equally touted as his brother. An animal in-pursuit of opposing ball carriers, Snell is just as powerful as he is quick at 6-foot, 265 pounds. With early offers from Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Arizona and more after a 35 tackle, 15 TFL, and 6 sack sophomore run, Snell is already one of the Class of 2028’s brightest defensive stars who returns for a Waxahachie team that enters 2026 with State Championship aspirations.

George Toia, sr. Trophy Club Byron Nelson (2027)

Toia, a UCLA Bruins’ pledge, is 6-foot-2, 300 pounds, and I’m fairly confident that there isn’t an interior offensive lineman in Texas high school football who can effectively block him. When I watched Toia in week one of last season, two things stood out from the broadcast booth: One, Toia draws tons of double-teams. Two, the leader of the Bobcats’ front seven plays so much faster than his frame. He has an insane first step, and has a knack for finding the ball carrier and putting them on the ground rather quickly. Additionally, in an era of RPO’s, Toia reads where the ball is headed better than many of his peers, making the future Bruin a complete player for a Byron Nelson team aiming to once again return to the postseason.

Amari Vickerson, sr. Cypress Ranch (2027)

The son of former Michigan State and NFL defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson, Amari (also known as “Huncho”) Vickerson had one of the most well-rounded 2025 seasons in his class: 6 sacks, 50 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and four passes defensed along the line. Not only was he productive statistically, Vickerson also led the charge for a Mustangs’ team that reached the Regional Semi-Finals under coach William Blaylock. The 6-foot-2, 290 pound four-star is a finisher, ensuring on every snap that he’s among the first to the ball. With the move to a loaded 6A-Region III inbound for 2026, Cypress Ranch’s expected deep playoff run will require as much defense as it will offensive output, all beginning with the future SMU Mustang at defensive tackle.

Finn Walker, sr. Conroe Oak Ridge (2027)

At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, Finn Walker has the build of an edge rusher that should use his increased leverage to his advantage–And he sure does. What’s special about Walker, a Kansas State commit, is that he not only put together one of the top seasons among defensive ends in Texas last season (55 tackles, 10 TFLs and 4 sacks), but he did it in just ten games against some of the best offenses in the Houston area (Willis, The Woodlands, College Park). Walker still has room to add to his frame, but as he stands currently, the War Eagles’ star defender should be in for another monster season before departing Conroe for Manhattan.

Brayden White, sr. Shepherd (2027)

Committed to the Stanford Cardinal, White is a showstopper for the Shepherd Pirates who wrecks every offensive drive he participates against. Playing meaningful snaps since his freshman season (21 tackles, 9 TFL, and 1 sack in 2023), White has pieced together a combined 50 tackles, nearly 20 TFLs, 10.5 sacks and an INT in the last two seasons. Did I mention he also plays offense? He’s provided Shepherd with a viable receiving option on-occasion as well, with 18 receptions, 240 yards and five scores since 2024. At 6-foor-3, 280 pounds, White terrorizes his Class 4A opponents in the run game, but also drives back most offensive tackles he faces in pass rush. White helped lead the Pirates to a 7-4 mark a season ago, helping revitalize a program that will aim to return to the postseason.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Best of the Rest: By Region

North Texas

Jeron Allen II, DE, Cedar Hill (2027)

Kingston Beyer, DT, Fort Worth All Saints (2027)

Jayden Bradford, DE, Wichita Falls City View (2027)

Carmelo Clawson, DE, Waxahachie (2027)

Darrien Neal, DT, Denton Guyer (2027)

Jaderien Jones, DT, South Oak Cliff (2027)

Tymon Meeks, DT, Aledo (2027)

Jalen Price, DE, Cedar Hill (2027)

Preston Stauts, DE, Mansfield Timberview (2027)

Jacobie Wilkerson, DE, Allen (2027)

Central Texas

Ahzan Bacote, DT, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian (2027)

Zahron Benford, DE, College Station (2027)

DeMitri Johnson, DE, Waco University (2028)

Cayden Logan, DE, Killeen Shoemaker (2027)

Jerry Robinson, DT, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian (2027)

Tahj Rucker, DE, A&M Consolidated (2027)

Jamon Sanders, DT, Killeen Shoemaker (2027)

Reagan Smith, DE, Pflugerville Weiss (2028)

Princeton Umanmielen, DE, Manor (2027)

Matt Zeigler, DE, Copperas Cove (2027)

West Texas

Gunner Edwards, DE, Wolfforth Frenship (2027)

Anthony Flanagan, DE, El Paso Eastwood (2027)

Anthony Meraz, DT, El Paso Franklin (2027)

Riley Oines, DE, San Angelo Central (2027)

Keimaure Rayford, DE, Amarillo Palo Duro (2028)

Korvel Taylor, DT, EL Paso El Dorado (2028)

East Texas

Camden Beason, DT, Lindale (2027)

Tyson Johnson, DE, Longview (2027)

Davion King, DT, Gilmer (2027)

Kai Ringwood, DE, Texarkana Pleasant Grove (2027)

Caleb Smith, DE, Carthage (2027)

Breon Williams, DT, Marshall (2027)

South Texas

Omosefe Ayemere, DE, Fort Bend Elkins (2027)

Jael Benard, DE, Richmond Randle (2027)

Hunter Black, DE, Brazosport Christian (2027)

Nolan Carpenter, DE, Montgomery (2027)

Logan Draper, DT, Spring Westfield (2027)

Ty Greene, DT, Houston Stratford (2027)

Joshua Ochelli, DE, Fort Bend Travis (2027)

Cael Thigpen, DE, Jersey Village (2027)

Kailon Walker, DE, Beaumont West Brook (2027)

RJ Wyms, DT, The Woodlands College Park (2028)