Iowa High School Sports Participation Remains Among The Best In The U.S.

While participation in Iowa high school sports like football might be trending in the negative from an outside view, the overall health of the landscape within the state is among the best in the United States.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union reported that 145,730 total entries competed in the various sports offered by both governing bodies during the recent 2025-2026 school year.

That number is up from 139,344 in 2024-2025 and keeps Iowa ranked first for participation per state population, according to the annual National Federation of State High School Associations.

Plenty Of Growth In Multiple Sports In Iowa High School Athletics

Iowa is the only state in the country with separate organizations governing boys and girls sports. The total number of participants is the highest since 2008-2009.

“We are pleased to see the number of students involved in high school sports continuing ot rise each year,” NFHS executive director Davis Whitfield said. “Education-based sports within our nation’s schools is a privilege not available in most other countries, and we are thankful these opportunities continue to expand.

“We salute the coaches, athletic directors and school administrators for making these experiences happen, especially with some of the recent growth in several emerging sports. It is great to see new sport opportunities created to involve as many students as possible in high school sports.”

Over 8.4 million students competed in sanctioned sports across the nation in 2025-2026, with Texas (911,405) and California (859.022) at the top of the list. Iowa ranked 31st nationally for population in the 2020 census and 21st in participation for the third year in a row.

Over 83,000 Boys, More Than 62,000 Girls Competed During The 2025-2026 School Year In Iowa

In 11 sanctioned sports for boys, the Iowa High School Athletic Association reported that 83,415 participations took part in. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union reported 62,315 in the 11 sports, which marked the first time that number has topped 60,000 since the 2008-2009 school year.

“The results of this year’s survey demonstrate the continued importance of education-based athletics to Iowa’s students, their parents, their schools and their communities,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “To see an increase in participation, particularly when Iowa experienced a decrease in student enrollment, is a testament to the value of the programs our schools offer.

“We congratulate our administrators, coaches and officials for their commitment to our young people through athletics.”

While several Iowa high schools were forced to cancel the 2026 varsity football season this fall, the total number of players competing in the sport was the highest total at 19,383 since the 2015-2016 year.