Two More Iowa High School Football Teams Officially Out For 2026

The number of Iowa high school football teams officially out for the upcoming 2026 season has reached eight, with two more added to the list.

Previously, Davis County, Exira-EHK, Lone Tree, Mormon Trail, Rockford and Siouxland Christian had opted to not field varsity high school football teams this fall. Two more 11-player teams can be added to that in Central Decatur and New London.

Central Decatur Made The Ultimate Decision To Not Play Varsity Football This Fall In Iowa

Earlier this year, Central Decatur had hinted that they were considering suspending plans to compete. At that time, they were looking into fielding a junior varsity team that would compete in eight-player.

In 2025, the Cardinals went 2-6 overall, losing their last four where they scored just 18 points total in those games. The final contest of the 2025 season for Central Decatur was a forfeit due to injuries and safety concerns for the players.

The Cardinals Have Struggled In Recent Years On The Gridiron

Since a 6-4 run in 2023, the Cardinals have gone just 4-12. They won nine games in 2014 and had at least four victories in seven years between 2015-2023.

Davis County made the decision just days before the start of the 2026 preseason to not play this season, citing low participation numbers and concern over safety for the players. Instead, they will play a junior varsity schedule this fall as a way to “rebuild the program.”

New London, Who Also Has Opted Out For 2026, Won A State Football Championship In 2018

New London went just 2-5 last season before deciding to cancel the season this year. The Tigers have gone just 5-18 over the past three years, last qualifying for the postseason in 2020 when they went 7-2.

In 2018, New London won an eight-player Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Championship. That year, they bested another program that has struggled to put a varsity team together, Rockford, 55-14, to finish the year 12-1 overall.

Several teams in Iowa have been able to schedule games during Week 0 to replace ones lost due to opponents dropping them. Others, however, will be forced to miss a game and sit out a week of the regular season.

Iowa High School Football Season Begins This Week

The start of the 2026 Iowa high school football season is here, as two games will hit the field on Thursday, August 20 around the state. A handful of others are planned for Friday, August 21 with many being involved in scrimmages at the same time.

Week 1 of the season will start Thursday, August 27, with the first official “Football Friday Night” on the docket for August 28.