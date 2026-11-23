For Iowa high school football and basketball standout Paul Beswick, the pull of staying in-state was too much to ignore.

Last week, Beswick announced that he would be decommitting from Western Illinois University to play college basketball. That decision came on the heels of receiving a college football offer from the University of Iowa.

On Sunday, the West Delaware High School senior confirmed that he would become a Hawkeye.

“HOME GROWN KID!” Beswick posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), in confirming his decision to attend Iowa in the fall.

Iowa High School Football Standout Has Change Of Heart In Recruiting Process

Beswick picked up the official offer from the Hawkeyes and assistant coaches Tyler Barnes and Abdul Hodge, on Tuesday, November 17. A day later, he announced on social media his plans to decommit from Western Illinois.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to part ways with Western Illinois and decommit,” Beswick posted. “I thank Coach Boudreau, Coach Martin, Coach Solon and Coach Glover for being gracious to me throughout the process. I thank the Murray program for everything they’ve done for me.”

During the recruitment process, Beswick had picked up offers to play college football. Those two schools included the University of Northern Iowa and South Dakota State University.

The Panthers were recruiting Beswick to play tight end while the Jackrabbits wanted him as a linebacker.

Paul Beswick Was Multi-Position Standout For West Delaware Football

He did it all for West Delaware, including playing quarterback this past fall. Beswick led the Hawks to an 8-2 record, completing 57 of 93 for 995 yards and 11 touchdowns. He showed off his athleticism with 1,287 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, recording 19.5 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback sack on defense.

As a junior, Beswick caught 10 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown, ran for 93 yards and a TD, and made 45 tackles.

Beswick will head into the boys basketball season with West Delaware off a junior campaign that saw him average almost 14 points and over six rebounds per game. He shot better than 40 percent from the field and made 99 three-pointers.

Last year, Beswick started 15 games and played in 22 as a sophomore, posting 137 points, 85 rebounds and 29 made triples.

Iowa Hawkeye 2027 Football Recruiting Class Includes Several In-State Prospects

Beswick joins an Iowa Hawkeye recruiting class that includes fellow in-state standouts Gavin Stecker of Bettendorf, Jerrence Knoblock from West Lyon, Nate Brenneman of Rock Valley, Jaxx DeJean from OABCIG, Braylon Bingham of Pleasantville and Kyler VanMaanen of Pella.