Tate Wallace put an exclamation point on an incredible Iowa high school football career recently.

Wallace led Iowa City Regina to a state championship, dominating on both offense and defense.

Going into the season, Wallace had made up his college decision, committing to the University of Minnesota this past May. At the time, he selected PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers over Notre Dame, Nebraska, Arizona, Arizona State and Wisconsin.

Wallace held over a dozen offers, narrowing it down to those six schools before deciding on Minnesota.

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Well, hours after leading the Regals to state championship glory, he made an announcement via social media.

“After a lot of prayer, thought and conversations with my family, I have decided to decommit from the University of Minnesota,” Wallace posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I wan to sincerely thank Coach Fleck and the entire Minnesota coaching staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity.

“I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the program. This was not an easy decision, but I believe it is the best one for me and my future.”

Immediately after making the announcement, the buzz surrounded Arizona State as the leader to earn the services of Wallace. On 247Sports, they are the favorites for the standout to commit to now.

Iowa City Regina Star Had Massive State Championship Game Performance In Victory

Wallace is the No. 8-ranked player in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2027 by the outlet, and the No. 52 edge rusher overall. He is ranked third in Iowa in the composite rankings, 42nd at edge and 450th overall in the country.

In the state finals, Wallace caught five passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns, including a state-record 98-yard TD reception. He ran in a fourth score, finishing with 6.5 tackles, two quarterback sacks and two tackles for loss with a forced fumble.

For the year, Wallace had 40 catches for 698 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 59 rushing yards and six more scores. He had over a dozen pancake blocks, making 56.5 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback sacks, forcing two fumbles with a fumble recovery.

Tate Wallace Has Been Three-Year, Two-Way Starter For Iowa City Regina

During his junior season, Wallace recorded 49.5 tackles with 18 tackles for loss, 8.5 quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles on defense for the Regals. He added 40 receptions for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Wallace played on both sides of the ball as a sophomore, recording 27.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, a quarterback sack, 51 receptions, 752 yards and eight touchdowns. He played defense as a freshman, making 22.5 tackles with a sack.

A multi-sport athlete at Iowa City Regina, Wallace helped the Regals reach the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament a season ago. He has also qualified for the state track and field meet, and previously played baseball for Iowa City Regina.