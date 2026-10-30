Iowa High School State Volleyball Predictions: Who Will Claim The Crown?

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament kicks off on Tuesday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Matches will be streamed live on the IGHSAU website and YouTube channel, with complete coverage of the entire tournament provided on High School On SI Iowa.

Three defending champions are back from a year ago, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves are the top seed, as they have held the No. 1 ranking all season.

Davenport Assumption, the Class 3A state champions a year ago, have moved up to Class 4A and will be looking to secure another title.

In Class 2A, Denver, the 2025 state champion, is the No. 6 seed and will try to come out of the bottom of the bracket to reign supreme once more.

High School On SI Iowa has looked over the brackets, examined the rosters and put together complete predictions for all five brackets of the state volleyball tournament.

Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Predictions

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Waukee Northwest over Pleasant Valley

Iowa City West over Dowling Catholic

Dallas Center-Grimes over Cedar Falls

Ankeny over Ankeny Centennial

Semifinals

Waukee Northwest over Iowa City West

Ankeny over Dallas Center-Grimes

Championship

Waukee Northwest over Ankeny

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Norwalk over Ballard

North Polk over Western Dubuque

Davenport Assumption over Waverly-Shell Rock

Sioux Center over Clear Creek Amana

Semifinals

Norwalk over North Polk

Sioux Center over Davenport Assumption

Championship

Norwalk over Sioux Center

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Western Christian over Roland-Story

Humboldt over Solon

MOC-Floyd Valley over Wilton

Cherokee over Dike-New Hartford

Semifinals

Western Christian over Humboldt

MOC-Floyd Valley over Cherokee

Championship

Western Christian over MOC-Floyd Valley

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Hinton over Hudson

Union over Riverside

Grundy Center over Aplington-Parkersburg

Denver over Dyersville Beckman Catholic

Semifinals

Hinton over Union

Grundy Center over Denver

Championship

Grundy Center over Hinton

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Ankeny Christian over West Monona

Holy Trinity Catholic over Wapsie Valley

Boyden-Hull over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic

Dunkerton over Janesville

Semifinals

Ankeny Christian over Holy Trinity Catholic

Boyden-Hull over Dunkerton

Championship

Boyden-Hull over Ankeny Christian