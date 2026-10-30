Iowa High School State Volleyball Predictions: Who Will Claim The Crown?
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament kicks off on Tuesday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Matches will be streamed live on the IGHSAU website and YouTube channel, with complete coverage of the entire tournament provided on High School On SI Iowa.
Three defending champions are back from a year ago, led by Waukee Northwest in Class 5A. The Wolves are the top seed, as they have held the No. 1 ranking all season.
Davenport Assumption, the Class 3A state champions a year ago, have moved up to Class 4A and will be looking to secure another title.
In Class 2A, Denver, the 2025 state champion, is the No. 6 seed and will try to come out of the bottom of the bracket to reign supreme once more.
High School On SI Iowa has looked over the brackets, examined the rosters and put together complete predictions for all five brackets of the state volleyball tournament.
Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Predictions
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Waukee Northwest over Pleasant Valley
Iowa City West over Dowling Catholic
Dallas Center-Grimes over Cedar Falls
Ankeny over Ankeny Centennial
Semifinals
Waukee Northwest over Iowa City West
Ankeny over Dallas Center-Grimes
Championship
Waukee Northwest over Ankeny
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Norwalk over Ballard
North Polk over Western Dubuque
Davenport Assumption over Waverly-Shell Rock
Sioux Center over Clear Creek Amana
Semifinals
Norwalk over North Polk
Sioux Center over Davenport Assumption
Championship
Norwalk over Sioux Center
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Western Christian over Roland-Story
Humboldt over Solon
MOC-Floyd Valley over Wilton
Cherokee over Dike-New Hartford
Semifinals
Western Christian over Humboldt
MOC-Floyd Valley over Cherokee
Championship
Western Christian over MOC-Floyd Valley
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Hinton over Hudson
Union over Riverside
Grundy Center over Aplington-Parkersburg
Denver over Dyersville Beckman Catholic
Semifinals
Hinton over Union
Grundy Center over Denver
Championship
Grundy Center over Hinton
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Ankeny Christian over West Monona
Holy Trinity Catholic over Wapsie Valley
Boyden-Hull over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
Dunkerton over Janesville
Semifinals
Ankeny Christian over Holy Trinity Catholic
Boyden-Hull over Dunkerton
Championship
Boyden-Hull over Ankeny Christian
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker