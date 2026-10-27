Iowa High School Volleyball: Regional Finals Next On The Court
The Iowa high school volleyball season has reached the regional final round of the postseason.
That means teams in all five classes will take to the court on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28, to compete for bids to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament.
Three Defending State Champions One Step From Return To Elite Eight
Waukee Northwest is back in a regional final in Class 5A, as the defending state champions will host intra-city rival Waukee. In Class 3A, reigning state champion Davenport Assumption looks to secure a return to the elite eight when they welcome in Bondurant-Farrar in Class 4A.
Read More: Coaching Milestone: Iowa High School Volleyball Head Coach Makes State History
Denver is the other returning state champion, as the Cyclones play Iowa City Regina Catholic at Center-Point Urbana High School in a Class 2A final.
Ankeny Centennial (Class 5A), Sioux Center (Class 4A), Humboldt (Class 3A), Hinton (Class 2A) and Janesville (Class 1A) are all in regional finals. All five made the state championship match in their respective classes last fall.
Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Takes Place In Coralville This November
Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A are up first, with Class 2A and Class 1A taking to action the following night. The state tournament takes place November 2-5 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.
Here are the regional final pairings in all five classes. All matches start at 7 p.m.
Iowa High School Volleyball Regional Championships
Class 5A
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Bettendorf at Ankeny Centennial
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Ankeny
Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Falls
Iowa City High at Dallas Center-Grimes
Indianola at Dowling Catholic
West Des Moines Valley at Iowa City West
Waukee at Waukee Northwest
Johnston at Pleasant Valley
Class 4A
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Bondurant-Farrar at Davenport Assumption
Lewis Central at Ballard
Burlington at Clear Creek Amana
Glenwood at North Polk
ADM at Norwalk
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center
Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Western Dubuque
Class 3A
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
New Hampton at MOC-Floyd Valley
Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee Washington
Williamsburg at Dike-New Hartford
Unity Christian at Humboldt
Mid-Prairie at Roland-Story
West Delaware at Solon
Treynor at Western Christian
Mount Vernon at Wilton
Class 2A
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Tri-Center vs. Grundy Center at Ankeny
Sumner-Frederickburg vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Cedar Falls
Iowa City Regina Catholic vs. Denver at Center-Point Urbana
Lake Mills vs. Union Community at Charles City
Red Oak vs. Riverside at Glenwood
Hudson vs. Woodward-Granger at Marshalltown
Central Lyon vs. Hinton at MOC-Floyd Valley
South Winneshiek vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic at Oelwein
Class 1A
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Cedar Ridge Christian vs. Le Mars Gehlen at Fort Dodge
Starmont vs. Janesville at Independence
Dunkerton vs. East Mills at Johnston
Boyden-Hull vs. St. Edmond at Spencer
Ankeny Christian vs. Stanton at Van Meter
North Cedar vs. Wapsie Valley at Vinton-Shellsburg
West Monona vs. North Tama at Webster City
BCLUW vs. Holy Trinity Catholic at Williamsburg
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker