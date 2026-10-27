Iowa High School Volleyball: Regional Finals Next On The Court

The Iowa high school volleyball season has reached the regional final round of the postseason.

That means teams in all five classes will take to the court on Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28, to compete for bids to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament.

Three Defending State Champions One Step From Return To Elite Eight

Waukee Northwest is back in a regional final in Class 5A, as the defending state champions will host intra-city rival Waukee. In Class 3A, reigning state champion Davenport Assumption looks to secure a return to the elite eight when they welcome in Bondurant-Farrar in Class 4A.

Read More: Coaching Milestone: Iowa High School Volleyball Head Coach Makes State History

Denver is the other returning state champion, as the Cyclones play Iowa City Regina Catholic at Center-Point Urbana High School in a Class 2A final.

Ankeny Centennial (Class 5A), Sioux Center (Class 4A), Humboldt (Class 3A), Hinton (Class 2A) and Janesville (Class 1A) are all in regional finals. All five made the state championship match in their respective classes last fall.

Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament Takes Place In Coralville This November

Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A are up first, with Class 2A and Class 1A taking to action the following night. The state tournament takes place November 2-5 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.

Here are the regional final pairings in all five classes. All matches start at 7 p.m.

Iowa High School Volleyball Regional Championships

Class 5A

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Bettendorf at Ankeny Centennial

Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Ankeny

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Falls

Iowa City High at Dallas Center-Grimes

Indianola at Dowling Catholic

West Des Moines Valley at Iowa City West

Waukee at Waukee Northwest

Johnston at Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Bondurant-Farrar at Davenport Assumption

Lewis Central at Ballard

Burlington at Clear Creek Amana

Glenwood at North Polk

ADM at Norwalk

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux Center

Marion at Waverly-Shell Rock

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic at Western Dubuque

Class 3A

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

New Hampton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Kuemper Catholic at Cherokee Washington

Williamsburg at Dike-New Hartford

Unity Christian at Humboldt

Mid-Prairie at Roland-Story

West Delaware at Solon

Treynor at Western Christian

Mount Vernon at Wilton

Class 2A

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Tri-Center vs. Grundy Center at Ankeny

Sumner-Frederickburg vs. Aplington-Parkersburg at Cedar Falls

Iowa City Regina Catholic vs. Denver at Center-Point Urbana

Lake Mills vs. Union Community at Charles City

Red Oak vs. Riverside at Glenwood

Hudson vs. Woodward-Granger at Marshalltown

Central Lyon vs. Hinton at MOC-Floyd Valley

South Winneshiek vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic at Oelwein

Class 1A

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Cedar Ridge Christian vs. Le Mars Gehlen at Fort Dodge

Starmont vs. Janesville at Independence

Dunkerton vs. East Mills at Johnston

Boyden-Hull vs. St. Edmond at Spencer

Ankeny Christian vs. Stanton at Van Meter

North Cedar vs. Wapsie Valley at Vinton-Shellsburg

West Monona vs. North Tama at Webster City

BCLUW vs. Holy Trinity Catholic at Williamsburg