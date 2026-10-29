Iowa High School Volleyball State Tournament Fields Set In All Five Classes
The fields are now set in all five classes of Iowa high school volleyball for the state tournament.
Hosted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the event takes place November 2-5, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Regional championships in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A were held on Tuesday night, with Class 2A and Class 1A hitting the courts Wednesday evening.
Waukee Northwest returns to defend in Class 4A, Davenport Assumption is seeking another title, this time in Class 4A after winning in Class 3A last fall, and Denver looks to secure gold once more in Class 2A.
Here are the pairings in all five classes for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament.
Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 2
Waukee Northwest (29-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (22-9), noon
Dowling Catholic (29-6) vs. Iowa City West (25-6), 2 p.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes (33-12) vs. Cedar Falls (32-9), 12:35 p.m.
Ankeny (30-6) vs. Ankeny Centennial (27-8), 2:35 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 4
Waukee Northwest/Pleasant Valley winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Iowa City West winner, 10 a.m.
Dallas Center-Grimes/Cedar Falls winner vs. Ankeny/Ankeny Centennail winner, 10:35 a.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 5
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 10 a.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 2
Norwalk (30-6) vs. Ballard (29-10), 4 p.m.
Western Dubuque (32-6) vs. North Polk (27-13), 6 p.m.
Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (29-15), 4:35 p.m.
Clear Creek Amana (38-6) vs. Sioux Center (22-9), 6:35 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 4
Norwalk/Ballard winner vs. Western Dubuque/North Polk winner, noon
Davenport Assumption/Waverly-Shell Rock winner vs. Clear Creek Amana/Sioux Center winner, 12:35 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 5
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 12:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 3
Western Christian (38-5) vs. Roland-Story (36-9), 10 a.m.
Solon (38-5) vs. Humboldt (38-4), noon
MOC-Floyd Valley (31-7) vs. Wilton (36-4), 10:35 a.m.
Dike-New Hartford (35-10) vs. Cherokee (30-8), 12:35 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 4
Western Christian/Roland-Story winner vs. Solon/Humboldt winner, 2 p.m.
MOC-Floyd Valley/Wilton winner vs. Dike-New Hartford/Cherokee winner, 2:35 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 5
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 3
Hinton (31-3) vs. Hudson (36-8), 2 p.m.
Riverside (39-0) vs. Union (44-7), 4 p.m.
Grundy Center (36-7) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (26-10), 2:35 p.m.
Dyersville Beckman Catholic (38-4) vs. Denver (26-14), 4:35 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 4
Hinton/Hudson winner vs. Riverside/Union winner, 4 p.m.
Grundy Center/Aplington-Parkersburg winner vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic/Denver winner, 4:35 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 5
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 3
Ankeny Christian (38-2) vs. West Monona (25-8), 6 p.m.
Wapsie Valley (28-15) vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (30-6), 8 p.m.
Boyden-Hull (24-11) vs. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (22-7), 6:35 p.m.
Janesville (30-12) vs. Dunkerton (25-11), 8:35 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 4
Ankeny Christian/West Monona winner vs. Wapsie Valley/Holy Trinity Catholic winner, 6 p.m.
Boyden-Hull/Le Mars Gehlen Catholic winner vs. Janesville/Dunkerton winner, 6:35 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, November 5
Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7 p.m.
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker