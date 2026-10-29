Iowa High School Volleyball State Tournament Fields Set In All Five Classes

The fields are now set in all five classes of Iowa high school volleyball for the state tournament.

Hosted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the event takes place November 2-5, at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Regional championships in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A were held on Tuesday night, with Class 2A and Class 1A hitting the courts Wednesday evening.

Waukee Northwest returns to defend in Class 4A, Davenport Assumption is seeking another title, this time in Class 4A after winning in Class 3A last fall, and Denver looks to secure gold once more in Class 2A.

Here are the pairings in all five classes for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Tournament.

Iowa High School State Volleyball Tournament

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 2

Waukee Northwest (29-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (22-9), noon

Dowling Catholic (29-6) vs. Iowa City West (25-6), 2 p.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes (33-12) vs. Cedar Falls (32-9), 12:35 p.m.

Ankeny (30-6) vs. Ankeny Centennial (27-8), 2:35 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 4

Waukee Northwest/Pleasant Valley winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Iowa City West winner, 10 a.m.

Dallas Center-Grimes/Cedar Falls winner vs. Ankeny/Ankeny Centennail winner, 10:35 a.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 5

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 10 a.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 2

Norwalk (30-6) vs. Ballard (29-10), 4 p.m.

Western Dubuque (32-6) vs. North Polk (27-13), 6 p.m.

Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (29-15), 4:35 p.m.

Clear Creek Amana (38-6) vs. Sioux Center (22-9), 6:35 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 4

Norwalk/Ballard winner vs. Western Dubuque/North Polk winner, noon

Davenport Assumption/Waverly-Shell Rock winner vs. Clear Creek Amana/Sioux Center winner, 12:35 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 5

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 12:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 3

Western Christian (38-5) vs. Roland-Story (36-9), 10 a.m.

Solon (38-5) vs. Humboldt (38-4), noon

MOC-Floyd Valley (31-7) vs. Wilton (36-4), 10:35 a.m.

Dike-New Hartford (35-10) vs. Cherokee (30-8), 12:35 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 4

Western Christian/Roland-Story winner vs. Solon/Humboldt winner, 2 p.m.

MOC-Floyd Valley/Wilton winner vs. Dike-New Hartford/Cherokee winner, 2:35 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 5

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 3

Hinton (31-3) vs. Hudson (36-8), 2 p.m.

Riverside (39-0) vs. Union (44-7), 4 p.m.

Grundy Center (36-7) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (26-10), 2:35 p.m.

Dyersville Beckman Catholic (38-4) vs. Denver (26-14), 4:35 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 4

Hinton/Hudson winner vs. Riverside/Union winner, 4 p.m.

Grundy Center/Aplington-Parkersburg winner vs. Dyersville Beckman Catholic/Denver winner, 4:35 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 5

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 4:45 p.m.

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 3

Ankeny Christian (38-2) vs. West Monona (25-8), 6 p.m.

Wapsie Valley (28-15) vs. Holy Trinity Catholic (30-6), 8 p.m.

Boyden-Hull (24-11) vs. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic (22-7), 6:35 p.m.

Janesville (30-12) vs. Dunkerton (25-11), 8:35 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 4

Ankeny Christian/West Monona winner vs. Wapsie Valley/Holy Trinity Catholic winner, 6 p.m.

Boyden-Hull/Le Mars Gehlen Catholic winner vs. Janesville/Dunkerton winner, 6:35 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, November 5

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7 p.m.