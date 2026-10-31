Iowa High School Volleyball Team Mourning Loss Of Student Athlete

An Iowa high school volleyball program and community is in mourning after the loss of one of its own.

According to the Iowa State Patrol and a subsequent social media post, ACGC High School student Alli Wiers has passed away. Wiers, 15 years old, suffered life-threatening injuries in a traffic accident on October 17.

Wiers passed away on Wednesday, October 28.

“Our Charger volleyball family has suffered a loss that words can’t even begin to describe,” the ACGC Volleyball Facebook page posted. “We have lost one of our own. Alli was more than just a player; she was a dear friend, a treasured teammate and a quiet leader with a kind heart who made everyone feel special.

“We will cherish the many hours and memories spent with her on and off the court. To know her was to love her. Our gym will never feel quite the same without her.

“Please keep her teammates, her friends, her family and everyone who loves her in your thoughts and prayers. Forever our #8.”

Auto Accident To Blame In Incident Involving Iowa High School Students

Wiers was injured when a truck she was riding in ran a stop sign and was hit by a Freighliner semi-tractor and trailer. The driver of the truck, 16-year-old Gavin Pederson, remains hospitalized.

The driver of the semi-tractor and trailer, 65-year-old Joseph Wiederin, was taken to a local medical center. The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

A sophomore at ACGC, Wiers participated in volleyball, golf, served as a wrestling manager and involved in FFA, LEO’s Club, FCCLA and RISE Youth Group. She was also a member of Seely Bobcats 4-H Club and Bowman Chapel Church.

“Alli was the most selfless person; no matter the situation or circumstance,” her obituary read. “Alli put others before herself every time. Even on her hardest days, you would have never known because she carried her infectious and loving smile with her wherever she went.

“Her smile, beauty and personality changed the world and could lighten any room she entered. Her presence made everyone a better person. Alli was a true angel on earth before God made her an angel in heaven.”

Wiers is the daughter of Jason Wiers and Wilma Stetzel.