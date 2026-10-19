Latest Iowa High School Football RPI Rankings Released

The Iowa High School Athletic Union made the change to provide both a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) and official rankings through a committee in 2023. Since then, those have been used to help determine playoff qualifiers.

While Class 2A, Class 1A, Class A and eight-player handed out postseason assignments last week, Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A have one week left in the regular season.

The RPI is used strictly to determine all 16 qualifiers in Class 5A while assisting with the selection process for at-large teams in Class 4A and Class 3A. It is a formula using records to determine a team’s relative strength in a single regular season.

Johnston Takes Over Top Spot In Class 5A

Johnston, the No. 1 team in the High School On SI Iowa Top 25, is the new top team in Class 5A this week. The Dragons knocked off Southeast Polk, who fell from first to third. Dowling Catholic is ranked second.

Ankeny, Sioux City East, Indianola, Dallas Center-Grimes, Urbandale, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie round out the Top-10 this week.

There will be 16 playoff qualifiers in Class 5A, Class 4A and Class 3A.

Defending Champion Cedar Rapids Xavier Looks To Finish Unbeaten

Cedar Rapids Xavier holds the No. 1 position in Class 4A, as the defending state champion Saints are one of three undefeated teams left. The other two, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle, are second and third.

Western Dubuque and Lewis Central complete the Top-5.

Solon and Des Moines Christian are No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 3A, as both are 8-0 heading into Week 9. The other unbeaten, Clear Lake, is currently ranked fifth behind one-loss Carroll and West Delaware.

There was no change in the No. 1 spot in the other classes through the rankings committee. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (Class 2A), Iowa City Regina Catholic (Class 1A), Woodbury Central (Class A) and Audubon (eight-player) enter the postseason in the top positions.

Iowa High School Football Ratings Percentage Index (RPI)

Class 5A

Johnston, 7-1 Dowling Catholic, 7-1 Southeast Polk, 7-1 Ankeny, 6-2 Sioux City East, 6-2 Indianola, 6-2 Dallas Center-Grimes, 6-2 Urbandale, 6-2 Cedar Falls, 6-2 Cedar Rapids Prairie, 6-2 West Des Moines Valley, 5-3 Waukee Northwest, 5-3 Iowa City Liberty, 5-3 Pleasant Valley, 6-2 Des Moines Roosevelt, 5-3 Waukee, 4-4

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier, 8-0 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 8-0 Carlisle, 8-0 Western Dubuque, 7-1 Lewis Central, 6-2 Spencer, 6-2 Waverly-Shell Rock, 6-2 Glenwood, 6-2 Ballard, 6-2 North Polk, 5-3 Pella, 5-3 Newton, 5-3 Decorah, 4-4 Davenport North, 6-2 Clear Creek-Amana, 5-3 ADM, 5-3

Class 3A

Solon, 8-0 Des Moines Christian, 8-0 Carroll, 7-1 West Delaware, 7-1 Clear Lake, 8-0 Mount Pleasant, 7-1 Sioux Center, 7-1 Davenport Assumption, 6-2 Mount Vernon, 6-2 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 5-3 Williamsburg, 5-3 Fairfield, 5-3 Algona, 5-3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 5-3 Atlantic, 5-3 Iowa Falls-Alden, 5-3

Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Rankings

Class 2A

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 8-0 Alburnett, 7-1 Van Meter, 7-1 Spirit Lake, 6-2 Kuemper Catholic, 7-1 OABCIG, 7-1 Mid-Prairie, 7-1 Wilton, 6-2 Crestwood, 7-1 Osage, 7-1

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic, 8-0 West Lyon, 7-1 Aplington-Parkersburg, 8-0 Treynor, 7-1 Underwood, 7-1 Clarion-Goldfield/Dows, 7-1 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 7-1 South Central Calhoun, 7-1 Grundy Center, 6-2 South Hardin, 6-2

Class A

Woodbury Central, 8-0 West Sioux, 8-0 Saint Ansgar, 8-0 Madrid, 8-0 East Buchanan, 7-1 North Linn, 7-1 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 7-1 West Fork, 8-0 Riverside, 6-2 Pekin, 8-0

Eight-Player

Audubon, 8-0 Iowa Valley, 8-0 Woodbine, 7-0 Bedford, 8-0 Bishop Garrigan, 7-1 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 8-0 Edgewood-Colesburg, 8-0 North Union, 7-1 Kingsley-Pierson, 7-1 Don Bosco, 6-2