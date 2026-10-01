Latest Iowa High School Volleyball State Rankings Released

All five No. 1 teams in the Iowa girls high school volleyball class rankings remained the same this week.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union releases weekly rankings for all five classifications in high school volleyball in the state.

Checking in at the No. 1 positions in their respective classes were Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Davenport Assumption (Class 4A), Western Christian (Class 3A), Hinton (Class 2A) and Ankeny Christian (Class 1A).

Among the newcomers to the rankings are Winterset (Class 4A), Unity Christian (Class 3A), , Mason City Newman (Class 1A) and North Cedar (Class 1A).

Several Teams Make Jumps In Latest Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Major movers this week include Johnston jumping from 13th to 10th in Class 5A; North Polk going from 10th to sixth in Class 4A; MOC-Floyd Valley climbing from sixth to second in Class 3A; and Boyden-Hull leaping two spots from fourth to second in 1A.

Here are the latest Iowa girls high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Included with the team is their record and ranking from last week.

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Class Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 21-2, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-0, 2 Ankeny, 24-6, 4 Dowling Catholic, 17-4, 3 Ankeny Centennial, 16-6, 5 Iowa City West, 14-4, 6 Pleasant Valley, 13-5, 8 Cedar Falls, 17-7, 9 Iowa City Liberty, 18-6, 7 Johnston, 13-10, 13 West Des Moines Valley, 11-8, 10 Indianola, 13-8, 12 Bettendorf, 16-7, 11 Waukee, 12-11, 14 Iowa City High, 15-7, 15

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

Davenport Assumption, 17-6, 1 Norwalk, 20-4, 2 Western Dubuque, 20-3, 3 Sioux Center, 13-5, 5 Clear Creek-Amana, 18-6, 4 North Polk, 18-12, 10 Marion, 14-10, 6 Ballard, 17-8, 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 10-6, 7 Glenwood, 21-7, 9 Grinnell, 14-9, 14 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 16-7, 12 Waverly-Shell Rock, 12-12, 13 Winterset, 17-9, NR Bondurant-Farrar, 18-12, 8

Dropped out: Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (15).

Class 3A

Western Christian, 19-3, 1 MOC-Floyd Valley, 20-4, 6 Dike-New Hartford, 17-7, 2 Solon, 25-4, 4 Center Point-Urbana, 19-7, 5 Humboldt, 27-3, 3 Wilton, 21-4, 8 Mount Vernon, 18-7, 9 Cherokee, 15-5, 7 Roland-Story, 23-5, 10 Kuemper Catholic, 18-4, 12 Unity Christian, 10-8, NR Knoxville, 17-5, 13 Van Meter, 22-9, 14 West Delaware, 18-8, 11

Dropped out: Treynor (15).

Class 2A

Hinton, 16-1, 1 Grundy Center, 27-4, 2 Union, 24-2, 3 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 25-3, 4 Riverside, 16-0, 5 Aplington-Parkersburg, 18-7, 8 Woodward-Granger, 21-7, 9 Denver, 16-10, 6 Red Oak, 15-3, 10 Iowa City Regina, 13-10, 11 Hudson, 18-5, 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 13-12, 12 Lake Mills, 22-4, 13 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 26-0, 15 South Winneshiek, 21-5, 14

Dropped out: None.

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 22-1, 1 Boyden-Hull, 16-5, 4 Wapsie Valley, 18-5, 5 Janesville, 19-6, 2 Holy Trinity Catholic, 19-3, 3 North Tama, 15-12, 6 Dunkerston, 10-8, 7 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 17-5, 8 Cedar Ridge Christian, 12-9, 11 East Mills, 21-7, 10 Starmont, 13-6, 15 BCLUW, 16-9, 9 West Monona, 13-4, 12 Mason City Newman Catholic, 13-5, NR North Cedar, 23-5, NR

Dropped out: Saint Ansgar (13); Sidney (14).