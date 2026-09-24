Two New No. 1s In Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Two new No. 1s emerged in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball rankings.

Western Christian, a perennial power on the court, replaced Humboldt at the top of Class 3A. Meanwhile, Hinton jumped ahead of Grundy Center and the previous No. 1 Union in Class 2A.

The remaining three classes all had the same teams this week. Waukee Northwest leads in Class 5A, Davenport Assumption in Class 4A and Ankeny Christian in Class 1A.

Along with Western Christian moving from second to first, Dike-New Hartford made the climb from sixth to second behind the Wolfpack in Class 3A. Former No. 1 Humboldt is now third followed by Solon and Center Point-Urbana.

Hinton was bumped up from third to first, with Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Riverside rounding out the Top-5 in Class 2A.

Several New Teams Join The Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (Class 4A); Treynor (Class 3A); Garner-Hayfield Ventura (Class 2A); and Starmont (Class 1A).

Here are the latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Included is the record of the team and ranking from the previous week.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 14-2, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 25-0, 2 Dowling Catholic, 17-3, 4 Ankeny, 25-5, 3 Ankeny Centennial, 15-5, 5 Iowa City West, 13-4, 6 Iowa City Liberty, 16-4, 7 Pleasant Valley, 12-5, 8 Cedar Falls, 12-6, 10 West Des Moines Valley, 11-7, 9 Bettendorf, 12-6, 12 Johnston, 12-10, 15 Indianola, 12-8, 12 Waukee, 11-11, 11 Iowa City High, 14-4, 14

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

Davenport Assumption, 13-6, 1 Norwalk, 13-4, 3 Western Dubuque, 15-3, 4 Clear Creek-Amana, 15-4, 2 Sioux Center, 11-5, 6 Marion, 13-9, 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 9-6, 7 Bondurant-Farrar, 16-9, 9 Glenwood, 17-5, 11 North Polk, 13-11, 10 Ballard, 12-7, 8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 15-7, 12 Waverly-Shell Rock, 9-9, 13 Grinnell, 9-8, 15 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 9-8, NR

Dropped out: Burlington (14).

Class 3A

Western Christian, 13-2, 2 Dike-New Hartford, 15-5, 6 Humboldt, 21-1, 1 Solon, 24-4, 3 Center Point-Urbana, 18-7, 7 MOC-Floyd Valley, 15-3, 8 Cherokee, 14-4, 4 Wilton, 20-4, 9 Mount Vernon, 17-7, 5 Roland-Story, 18-5, 10 West Delaware, 16-4, 13 Kuemper Catholic, 19-4, 12 Knoxville, 16-5, 14 Van Meter, 18-6, 11 Treynor, 14-4, NR

Dropped out: Unity Christian (15).

Class 2A

Hinton, 16-1, 3 Grundy Center, 21-2, 2 Union, 18-2, 1 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 18-3, 4 Riverside, 14-0, 5 Denver, 13-7, 7 Hudson, 16-4, 6 Aplington-Parkersburg, 11-7, 9 Woodward-Granger, 17-5, 11 Red Oak, 13-3, 12 Iowa City Regina Catholic, 11-10, 8 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 11-9, 10 Lake Mills, 17-3, 14 South Winneshiek, 18-3, 13 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, 17-0, NR

Dropped out: Missouri Valley (15).

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 17-1, 1 Janesville, 13-4, 2 Holy Trinity Catholic, 13-3, 3 Boyden-Hull, 14-5, 4 Wapsie Valley, 14-5, 5 North Tama, 13-12, 6 Dunkerton, 6-6, 7 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 16-5, 10 BCLUW, 12-7, 9 East Mills, 16-5, 8 Cedar Ridge Christian, 7-8, 11 West Monona, 9-2, 12 Saint Ansgar, 9-11, 13 Sidney, 4-3, 14 Starmont, 11-4, NR

Dropped out: North Union (15).