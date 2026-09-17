New No. 1 Rises To Top In Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

A new team emerged in the No. 1 spot of the Iowa High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings this week.

Davenport Assumption moved from fifth to first in Class 4A, replacing Norwalk in the top position. Clear Creek-Amana remained second, with Norwalk dropping down to third.

The other No. 1-ranked teams all remained the same. Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Humboldt (Class 3A), Union (Class 2A) and Ankeny Christian (Class 1A) hold those spots this week.

North Polk made a big jump in the Class 4A rankings. The Comets, who were unranked last week, entered the Top 15 at No. 10.

Several Teams Make Moves Up The Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

In Class 5A, Iowa City Liberty bumped up from 10th to seventh. The Lightning have started the year off 15-4 overall.

Other newcomers to the rankings are Grinnell in Class 4A; Unity Christian in Class 3A; and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Cedar Ridge Christian and North Union all in Class 1A.

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic entered at No. 10 with Cedar Ridge Christian one spot behind them.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 12-2, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 19-0, 2 Ankeny, 18-3, 3 Dowling Catholic, 16-2, 4 Ankeny Centennial, 13-5, 6 Iowa City West, 12-4, 7 Iowa City Liberty, 15-4, 10 Pleasant Valley, 11-5, 5 West Des Moines Valley, 11-5, 8 Cedar Falls, 11-6, 9 Waukee, 8-7, 12 Bettendorf, 12-5, 11 Indianola, 9-5, 13 Iowa City High, 10-3, 14 Johnston, 7-8, 15

Dropped out: None.

Class 4A

Davenport Assumption, 12-6, 5 Clear Creek-Amana, 15-3, 2 Norwalk, 12-4, 1 Western Dubuque, 9-2, 4 Marion, 12-5, 3 Sioux Center, 6-4, 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 6-3, 7 Ballard, 8-5, 8 Bondurant-Farrar, 10-5, 10 North Polk, 10-9, NR Glenwood, 13-3, 11 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 11-6, 9 Waverly-Shell Rock, 9-9, 14 Burlington, 15-8, 13 Grinnell, 6-5, NR

Dropped out: Benton (12), ADM (15).

Class 3A

Humboldt, 15-0, 1 Western Christian, 7-2, 2 Solon, 18-3, 3 Cherokee, 9-3, 4 Mount Vernon, 14-4, 5 Dike-New Hartford, 8-5, 6 Center Point-Urbana, 13-6, 7 MOC-Floyd Valley, 9-3, 8 Wilton, 15-2, 9 Roland-Story, 14-3, 10 Van Meter, 11-2, 11 Kuemper Catholic, 13-2, 12 West Delaware, 9-4, 13 Knoxville, 11-4, 15 Unity Christian, 8-6, NR

Dropped out: West Liberty (14).

Class 2A

Union, 13-1, 1 Grundy Center, 15-2, 2 Hinton, 9-1, 3 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 16-3, 4 Riverside, 13-0, 5 Hudson, 16-3, 6 Denver, 11-4, 7 Iowa City Regina Catholic, 11-9, 8 Aplington-Parkersburg, 10-6, 9 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 9-5, 10 Woodward-Granger, 13-4, 12 Red Oak, 9-2, 11 South Winneshiek, 13-2, 13 Lake Mills, 12-3, 14 Missouri Valley, 14-2, 15

Dropped out: None.

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 13-1, 1 Janesville, 10-2, 2 Holy Trinity Catholic, 7-3, 3 Boyden-Hull, 12-2, 4 Wapsie Valley, 9-4, 5 North Tama, 11-9, 6 Dunkerton, 3-4, 8 East Mills, 12-3, 13 BCLUW, 7-7, 10 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, 10-4, NR Cedar Ridge Christian, 7-8, NR West Monona, 7-2, 9 Saint Ansgar, 8-8, 11 Sidney, 2-3, 7 North Union, 7-2, NR

Dropped out: Burlington Notre Dame (12), BGM (14), Montezuma (15).