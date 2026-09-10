Latest Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings Feature Two New No. 1s

There are two new No. 1 ranked teams in the latest Iowa high school volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Norwalk moved up from No. 3 to the top position in Class 4A, replacing previous No. 1 Sioux Center. The Warriors dropped to sixth this week.

Clear Creek-Amana also made a big move, going from fifth to second, as Marion climbed from sixth to third.

Union and Grundy Center swapped positions in Class 2A, with Union moving to the top this week. Both have just one loss each.

Waukee Northwest, Humboldt, Ankeny Christian Remain No. 1s

Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), Humboldt (Class 3A) and Ankeny Christian (Class 1A) all remained the top teams in their respective classes this week.

Newcomers to the rankings include Johnston in Class 5A; Glenwood, Benton, Burlington and ADM in Class 4A; Sumner-Fredericksburg in Class 2A; and BGM and Montezuma in Class 1A. Sumner-Fredericksburg debuted at No. 10 overall.

The rankings below include record as of September 10, 2026, at noon CT and the previous week ranking for that team.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest, 9-1, 1 Dallas Center-Grimes, 13-0, 2 Ankeny, 13-2, 3 Dowling Catholic, 8-1, 4 Pleasant Valley, 6-3, 6 Ankeny Centennial, 10-3, 7 Iowa City West, 5-2, 5 West Des Moines Valley, 6-4, 8 Cedar Falls, 7-4, 9 Iowa City Liberty, 10-3, 10 Bettendorf, 9-2, 13 Waukee, 4-6, 11 Indianola, 4-3, 12 Iowa City High, 9-3, 15 Johnston, 5-4, NR

Dropped out: North Scott (15).

Class 4A

Norwalk, 8-3, 3 Clear Creek-Amana, 11-1, 5 Marion, 9-2, 6 Western Dubuque, 8-2, 2 Davenport Assumption, 7-4, 7 Sioux Center, 5-4, 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5-3, 8 Ballard, 5-2, 9 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 8-4, 4 Bondurant-Farrar, 7-3, 11 Glenwood, 11-3, NR Benton, 7-3, NR Burlington, 10-7, NR Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-7, 14 ADM, 11-3, NR

Dropped out: Lewis Central (10), Dubuque Wahlert Catholic (12), Clear Lake (13), Pella (15).

Class 3A

Humboldt, 7-0, 1 Western Christian, 6-2, 2 Solon, 13-1, 4 Cherokee, 8-3, 3 Mount Vernon, 13-4, 6 Dike-New Hartford, 7-5, 7 Center Point-Urbana, 9-4, 5 MOC-Floyd Valley, 7-3, 11 Wilton, 10-2, 8 Roland-Story, 10-1, 9 Van Meter, 9-2, 10 Kuemper Catholic, 6-3, 12 West Delaware, 9-3, 15 West Liberty, 9-3, 14 Knoxville, 7-4, 13

Dropped out: None.

Class 2A

Union, 12-1, 2 Grundy Center, 9-1, 1 Hinton, 7-1, 3 Dyersville-Beckman Catholic, 11-3, 4 Riverside, 5-0, 5 Hudson, 10-3, 6 Denver, 9-1, 9 Iowa City Regina Catholic, 10-4, 8 Aplington-Parkersburg, 8-2, 7 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 9-3, NR Red Oak, 8-1, 11 Woodward-Granger, 5-4, 10 South Winneshiek, 8-2, 12 Lake Mills, 6-3, 13 Missouri Valley, 8-2, 15

Dropped out: Central Lyon (14).

Class 1A

Ankeny Christian, 7-1, 1 Janesville, 8-2, 2 Holy Trinity Catholic, 5-1, 3 Boyden-Hull, 12-2, 7 Wapsie Valley, 8-4, 5 North Tama, 11-6, 4 Sidney, 2-1, 6 Dunkerton, 2-4, 8 West Monona, 3-0, 10 BCLUW, 7-7, 11 Saint Ansgar, 7-2, 12 Burlington Notre Dame, 8-7, 13 East Mills, 10-3, 14 BGM, 4-1, NR Montezuma, 9-6, NR

Dropped out: Cedar Ridge Christian (9), Woodbury Central (15).