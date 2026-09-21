New Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings Released

As expected, Southeast Polk climbed to the No. 1 spot in Class 5A of the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings.

The Rams scored a victory over defending state champion and previous No. 1 Dowling Catholic at home last week. Southeast Polk will head to Ottumwa this Friday night, as the Maroons are on the road at Waterloo West.

Cedar Rapids Xavier in Class 4A, Solon in Class 3A, Kuemper Catholic in Class 2A, Iowa City Regina Catholic in Class 1A, Woodbury Central in Class A and Audubon in eight-player all remained the top-ranked teams in their respective classes.

Multiple Teams Enter Into The Rankings This Week

Newcomers to the rankings this week include Bettendorf and Waukee in Class 5A; Clear Creek-Amana in Class 4A; Southeast Valley and Crestwood in Class 2A; South Central Calhoun in Class 1A; and Kingsley-Pierson in eight-player.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings, which include records and the previous week's rankings. The High School On SI Iowa class rankings will be released on Tuesday morning.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Southeast Polk, 4-0, 2 Dowling Catholic, 3-1, 1 Johnston, 3-1, 3 Sioux City East, 4-0, 4 Ankeny, 4-0, 5 Dallas Center-Grimes, 3-1, 10 Cedar Falls, 3-1, 9 Bettendorf, 3-1, NR Iowa City Liberty, 2-2, 6 Waukee, 2-2, NR

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4-0, 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 4-0, 2 Western Dubuque, 3-1, 4 Carlisle, 4-0, 8 Fort Dodge, 4-0, 6 Lewis Central, 2-2, 3 North Polk, 3-1, 7 Glenwood, 3-1, 5 Waverly-Shell Rock, 3-1, 9 Clear Creek-Amana, 3-1, NR

Class 3A

Solon, 4-0, 1 Clear Lake, 4-0, 2 Sioux Center, 4-0, 3 Des Moines Christian, 4-0, 4 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 3-1, 6 West Delaware, 3-1, 5 Carroll, 3-1, 9 Mount Pleasant, 4-0, 7 Mount Vernon, 3-1, 8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 2-2, 10

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic, 4-0, 1 Roland-Story, 3-1, 2 Alburnett, 3-1, 4 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 4-0, 8 Mid-Prairie, 3-1, 5 Van Meter, 3-1, 6 Southeast Valley, 4-0, NR Centerville, 3-1, 9 Crestwood, 4-0, NR OABCIG, 3-1, 7

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic, 4-0, 1 South Hardin, 4-0, 2 Aplington-Parkersburg, 4-0, 3 West Lyon, 3-1, 4 Underwood, 4-0, 5 Treynor, 3-1, 6 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 4-0, 8 South Central Calhoun, 4-0, NR Northeast (Goose Lake), 4-0, 10 East Sac County, 4-0, 9

Class A

Woodbury Central, 4-0, 1 West Sioux, 4-0, 2 Wapsie Valley, 4-0, 3 North Linn, 4-0, 4 Saint Ansgar, 4-0, 5 Madrid, 4-0, 6 Council Bluffs St. Albert, 4-0, 8 Mason City Newman Catholic, 4-0, 7 West Fork, 4-0, 9 Pekin, 5-0, 10

Eight-Player

Audubon, 4-0, 1 Iowa Valley, 5-0, 2 Bishop Garrigan, 4-0, 3 Woodbine, 4-0, 4 Edgewood-Colesburg, 4-0, 5 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 4-0, 7 North Union, 4-0, 6 Bedford, 4-0, 8 Clarksville, 3-1, 9 Kingsley-Pierson, 4-1, NR