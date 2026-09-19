Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk Upend Dowling Catholic In Iowa High School Football Thriller

Senior running back Stanley Cooper and Southeast Polk scored a thrilling 31-28 victory over Dowling Catholic in a battle of Class 5A Iowa high school football elites Friday night.

Cooper rushed for 196 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries, none more important than a late TD run in the fourth. From there, the Rams used a game-winning field goal from Brayden Peitz to knock the Maroons off.

Peitz finished 3-for-3 on field goals and made both of his extra point attempts.

Last year, Dowling Catholic became the first team other than Southeast Polk to capture 5A gold since the classification was created. The Rams had won the first three before seeing their run come to an end.

Cooper’s brother, Adrian Cooper had 70 yards rushing and a game-tying two-point conversion as part of a 28-point fourth quarter. Boston Bailey threw for 145 yards, as Brennan Swanson caught four passes for 65 and Bryan Degen had three for 48.

On defense, Jack Wolfe recorded 7.5 tackles, as Cooper Chebuhar, Greyson Lewis, Owen Oberbroeckling and Joel Yankoon each had four.

For Dowling Catholic, Henry Smid rushed 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown, as Ethan La Cava was 9 of 18 for 132 with TD passes to Gabe Lawson and Beau Williams. Lawson caught two for 49 and Williams had three for 33.

Grayson Pennington registered a sack on defense with 7.5 tackles, as Carlos Blount, Jr. had 9.5 tackles with two for loss. Jeremiah Roberson forced a fumble that was recovered by Levi Chulu.

TJ Sleiter, Waukee Get To 2-2 With Big Win Over Valley

A rough start to the season has been erased by TJ Sleiter and Waukee. The Warriors stunned West Des Moines Valley on the road, 35-28, scoring the game-winning touchdown in the fourth.

Sleiter, a senior, was 20 of 34 for 326 yards and three touchdowns. Myles O’Connor caught five passes for 84 yards and two scores, as Trey Johnson caught the other. Boston Onstot had six receptions for 92 yards.

On defense, Danny Glass returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, as AJ Ritzman also picked off a pass. Mason Moritz and Brady Carr both recovered fumbles for the Warriors.

Waukee lost to Johnston and Ankeny to begin the year, getting back on track with a Week 3 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy. This marked their first win over Valley since 2023.

Ankeny Hammers Ankeny Centennial, 59-0

With four touchdowns in the second quarter, Ankeny turned the intra-city rivalry with Ankeny Centennial into a blowout, winning 59-0.

Mason Machan was 16-for-22 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns, as Dawson Whitinger ran for two scores. The Hawks had five rushing touchdowns on the night and nine different players caught a pass.

The defense was all over the place, registering four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss, as Hunter Minter picked off a pass and recovered a fumble.