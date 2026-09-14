Solon Overtakes Clear Lake In Latest Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

A new No. 1 has emerged in Class 3A in the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings, as Solon replaced Clear Lake.

The Lions did not suffer a defeat this past week, instead blitzing Webster City to the tune of 70 points. But the Spartans moved to the top spot on the heels of a 41-7 thumping over Mount Vernon.

Up next for Solon will be Benton this Friday, as Clear Lake takes on defending state champion Nevada. Both games serve as district openers for the two schools.

No Change At The Top Of The Other Iowa High School Football Class Rankings

The remaining No. 1 ranked teams in their respective classes all stayed the same this week.

For a third consecutive game, Dowling Catholic bested a ranked foe, as the top-ranked Maroons downed Dallas Center-Grimes. The defending Class 5A state champions already own wins over No. 7 West Des Moines Valley and third-ranked Johnston ahead of a showdown with second-ranked Southeast Polk this Friday night.

Cedar Rapids Xavier is No. 1 in Class 4A, Kuemper Catholic holds that spot in Class 2A, Iowa City Regina Catholic remains No. 1 in Class 1A, Woodbury Central the same in Class A and Audubon in eight-player.

Handful Of Newcomers Enter Radio Iowa High School Football Top 10s

Newcomers to the Radio Iowa high school football rankings this week include Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls in Class 5A; Fort Dodge, North Polk and Pella in Class 4A; East Sac County and Northeast Goose Lake in Class 1A; and Mason City Newman Catholic and Pekin in Class A.

Here are the latest Radio Iowa high school football rankings for the week. Rankings include current record and previous rank.

Radio Iowa High School Football Rankings

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic, 3-0, 1 Southeast Polk, 3-0, 2 Johnston, 2-1, 4 Sioux City East, 3-0, 5 Ankeny, 3-0, 6 Iowa City Liberty, 2-1, 7 West Des Moines Valley, 2-1, 8 Ankeny Centennial, 2-1, NR Cedar Falls, 2-1, NR Dallas Center-Grimes, 2-1, 9

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier, 3-0, 1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 3-0, 2 Lewis Central, 2-1, 3 Western Dubuque, 2-1, 5 Glenwood, 3-0, 6 Fort Dodge, 3-0, NR North Polk, 2-1, 7 Carlisle, 3-0, 10 Waverly-Shell Rock, 2-1, 9 Pella, 2-1, NR

Class 3A

Solon, 3-0, 2 Clear Lake, 3-0, 1 Sioux Center, 3-0, 3 Des Moines Christian, 3-0, 5 West Delaware, 3-0, 6 Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 2-1, 7 Mount Pleasant, 3-0, 8 Mount Vernon, 2-1, 4 Carroll, 2-1, 10 Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 1-2, 9

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic, 3-0, 1 Roland-Story, 2-1, 4 Okoboji, 3-0, 7 Alburnett, 2-1, 2 Mid-Prairie, 2-1, 5 Van Meter, 2-1, 6 OABCIG, 3-0, 9 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 3-0, 10 Centerville, 3-1, 8 Clarinda, 2-1, 3

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina Catholic, 3-0, 1 South Hardin, 3-0, 2 Aplington-Parkersburg, 3-0, 3 West Lyon, 2-1, 4 Underwood, 3-0, 6 Treynor, 2-1, 7 Pleasantville, 3-0, 5 Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 3-0, 10 East Sac County, 3-0, NR Northeast Goose Lake, 3-0, NR

Class A

Woodbury Central, 3-0, 1 West Sioux, 3-0, 2 Wapsie Valley, 3-0, 3 North Linn, 3-0, 4 Saint Ansgar, 3-0, 6 Madrid, 3-0, 7 Mason City Newman Catholic, 3-0, NR Council Bluffs St. Albert, 3-0, 9 West Fork, 3-0, 8 Pekin, 4-0, NR

Eight-Player

Audubon, 3-0, 1 Iowa Valley, 4-0, 2 Bishop Garrigan, 3-0, 3 Woodbine, 3-0, 4 Edgewood-Colesburg, 3-0, 5 North Union, 4-0, 6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 3-0, 7 Bedford, 3-0, 8 Clarksville, 2-1, 9 WACO, 3-0, 10