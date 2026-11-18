An Iowa high school football team will have a new head coach for the first time in over a decade beginning next season.

Sioux City North High School announced that Mitch Mohr has stepped down as head football coach.

Mohr and the Stars struggled to a winless season this past year after posting just one victory in 2025. Sioux City North went 6-3 in 2021 and 5-4 in 2022 under Mohr, the only two winning seasons in his coaching career with the team.

Sioux City North Was Winless This Past Season

They finished 2023 with as 2-7 record and won three games in 2024.

“After 10 seasons leading the Sioux City North Stars football program, Head Coach Mitch Mohr has announced his resignation,” the Sioux City North High School Facebook page posted. “Since taking the helm in 2016, Coach Mohr has dedicated countless hours to our student-athletes, our football program and the North High School community.

“From early mornings in the weight room to Friday nights under the lights, Coach Mohr has invested his time, energy and passion into our students and families of North High School.

“Coach Mohr, thank you for 10 years of dedication, leadership and service to our North Stars! We appreciate the sacrifices you and your family have made and the lasting impact you have had on our school community.”

Stars Could Be In For Big Turnaround With Plenty Of Key Players Back

Sioux City North returns several key players next year for the new head coach.

That includes starting quarterback Colton McClellan, as he threw for 1,525 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore. McClellan completed 61 percent of his passes with seven interceptions on 188 attempts.

Leading rusher Ian Lofflin graduates, but Trey Henry had 208 yards rushing, DayLen Fredrickson had 190 and Trae Johnson added 122. Henry was the leading receiver for McClellan, as the junior caught 47 passes for 628 yards and six touchdowns.

Devin Worden had 20 receptions for nearly 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Finn Kuehl caught 16 passes for 252 and three scores, and Johnson had 13 for 147 with a TD.

On defense, the Stars boast Henry, Hayzin Edwards, Worden, Kuehl, Peyton Carson, Fredrickson, Elijah Harder, Alex Hobson, Johnson, Kayden Mapes and Travene Myers all back.

Mitch Mohr Previously Coached Demarico Young, A Standout College Running Back

Mohr coached Demarico Young, who ran for 1,191 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior followed by 633 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. Young made headlines as the only deaf college football player when he entered the transfer portal after Simpson College said he could not use his longtime interpreter, Dawn Habhab.

The school decided to provide access for Young, and he returned to Simpson where he has rushed for over 600 yards this season.

Noah Conley, who would lead Sioux City Bishop Heelan to the Class 3A Iowa high school football state championship game as a senior, played his first two seasons at Sioux City North for Mohr.