Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2026
The annual Beef Bowl saw West Lyon suffer a loss for the first time in 28 games, as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock snapped an incredible run of victories for the Wildcats.
With the setback, West Lyon was dropped from the No. 1 spot in Class 1A, with Iowa City Regina taking over. The Regals dominated West Branch, 49-6, to move to 2-0 on the season.
5A: Dowling Catholic’s Offense Comes To Light
One week after the defense pitched a shutout, the Dowling Catholic’s offense went off in a win over Johnston. Henry Smid ran for 250 yards, Ethan La Cava threw for 234 and Beau Williams had four receptions for 197 yards - with three of those catches going for touchdowns.
Johnston gave the Dowling Catholic defense fits, as Trevin Helming threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, with Emri Jones recording 168 total yards and two scores. Bryce Beachem had four receptions for 123 with a touchdown.
4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Turns Back Lewis Central
In one of the marquee Class 4A matchups of the week, Sergeant Bluff-Luton piled up over 300 yards of total offense in defeating Lewis Central. Justin Ehlers threw for 151 yards and was one of four players to run for at least 47 in a balanced attack.
Ryan Husen had 74 yards and two scores, Ehlers ran for 50 yards and a TD, Carson Jager had 48 with a score and Emmet Kneifl added 47 with a touchdown.
Eight-Player: Top Teams Light Up The Scoreboard
Scores hitting 100 combined points by eight-player teams is the norm week in and week out, but a team doing it by themselves is rare. Two of the top teams in the state nearly did it this past week, as Audubon defeated Griswold, 95-0, and Woodbine topped Sidney, 90-0.
Not to be forgotten was Iowa Valley, as they put up 85 without allowing a point.
Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2026
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Sioux City East
- Iowa City West
- Southeast Polk
- Johnston
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Iowa City High
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Fort Dodge
- Lewis Central
- Glenwood
- North Polk
- North Scott
Class 3A
- Clear Lake
- Solon
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Des Moines Christian
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Sioux Center
- Mount Vernon
- West Delaware
- Mount Pleasant
- Williamsburg
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- OABCIG
- Van Meter
- Wilton
- Alburnett
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Clarinda
- West Burlington-Notre Dame
- Crestwood
Class 1A
- Iowa City Regina
- West Lyon
- Pleasantville
- South Hardin
- Underwood
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Grundy Center
- MVAOCOU
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Treynor
Class A
- Woodbury Central
- West Hancock
- Saint Ansgar
- West Sioux
- Madrid
- Wapsie Valley
- Logan-Magnolia
- North Linn
- ACGC
- Pekin
Eight-Player
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- Bishop Garrigan
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Bedford
- Murray
- Clarksville
- North Union
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker