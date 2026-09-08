The annual Beef Bowl saw West Lyon suffer a loss for the first time in 28 games, as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock snapped an incredible run of victories for the Wildcats.

With the setback, West Lyon was dropped from the No. 1 spot in Class 1A, with Iowa City Regina taking over. The Regals dominated West Branch, 49-6, to move to 2-0 on the season.

5A: Dowling Catholic’s Offense Comes To Light

One week after the defense pitched a shutout, the Dowling Catholic’s offense went off in a win over Johnston. Henry Smid ran for 250 yards, Ethan La Cava threw for 234 and Beau Williams had four receptions for 197 yards - with three of those catches going for touchdowns.

Johnston gave the Dowling Catholic defense fits, as Trevin Helming threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, with Emri Jones recording 168 total yards and two scores. Bryce Beachem had four receptions for 123 with a touchdown.

4A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton Turns Back Lewis Central

In one of the marquee Class 4A matchups of the week, Sergeant Bluff-Luton piled up over 300 yards of total offense in defeating Lewis Central. Justin Ehlers threw for 151 yards and was one of four players to run for at least 47 in a balanced attack.

Ryan Husen had 74 yards and two scores, Ehlers ran for 50 yards and a TD, Carson Jager had 48 with a score and Emmet Kneifl added 47 with a touchdown.

Eight-Player: Top Teams Light Up The Scoreboard

Scores hitting 100 combined points by eight-player teams is the norm week in and week out, but a team doing it by themselves is rare. Two of the top teams in the state nearly did it this past week, as Audubon defeated Griswold, 95-0, and Woodbine topped Sidney, 90-0.

Not to be forgotten was Iowa Valley, as they put up 85 without allowing a point.

Here are the class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Class Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 8, 2026

Class 5A

Dowling Catholic Sioux City East Iowa City West Southeast Polk Johnston West Des Moines Valley Iowa City Liberty Cedar Rapids Prairie Dallas Center-Grimes Iowa City High

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Xavier Sergeant Bluff-Luton ADM Carlisle Waverly-Shell Rock Fort Dodge Lewis Central Glenwood North Polk North Scott

Class 3A

Clear Lake Solon Sioux City Bishop Heelan Des Moines Christian Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Sioux Center Mount Vernon West Delaware Mount Pleasant Williamsburg

Class 2A

Kuemper Catholic OABCIG Van Meter Wilton Alburnett Okoboji Centerville Clarinda West Burlington-Notre Dame Crestwood

Class 1A

Iowa City Regina West Lyon Pleasantville South Hardin Underwood Aplington-Parkersburg Grundy Center MVAOCOU Dyersville Beckman Catholic Treynor

Class A

Woodbury Central West Hancock Saint Ansgar West Sioux Madrid Wapsie Valley Logan-Magnolia North Linn ACGC Pekin

Eight-Player

Woodbine Audubon Iowa Valley Bishop Garrigan Edgewood-Colesburg Gladbrook-Reinbeck Bedford Murray Clarksville North Union