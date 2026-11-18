The High School On SI Iowa all-state volleyball teams have been released, with 18 players named to first, second, and third teams across the five classes.

From that list, High School On SI Iowa has selected five players to compete for Iowa high school volleyball player of the year.

These six stood out among all the rest with regard to their production on the volleyball court, impact on their team and the success they experienced.

Cast your vote for your selection for the High School On SI Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year. Below are the five nominees with their season stats included. Voting will conclude on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Junior

The Michigan State University commit finished the season ranked second in kills with 604, leading the Warriors to the Class 4A state championship. She attempted over 1,174, recording a .384 efficiency. Hatlevig also recorded 249 digs with 11 solo blocks and 16 block assists. She was successful on 318 of 357 serving attempts for 89 percent, racking up 47 service aces.

Addie Waldorf, Humboldt, Junior

A year after helping the Wildcats to their first state semifinal and championship game appearance in Class 3A, the University of Northern Iowa commit got Humboldt back into the final four this fall. She tallied 1,040 assists with 91 kills. Waldorf had just 12 errors with a .364 efficiency, adding 253 digs, 42 block assists and 45 total blocks. She served at 95 percent, scoring 48 service aces.

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Behind Vogt, the Wolves scored a second consecutive Class 5A Iowa high school state volleyball championship, winning their third over the past four seasons. The future Iowa State Cyclone tallied 344 kills with a hitting efficiency of .341. She had 211 digs, 48 block assists and 52 total blocks, serving at 87 percent with 42 aces.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Junior

A year after coming up short at state, the Wolfpack finished the job this season, winning the Class 3A Iowa high school state volleyball title. Kooiman was a big reason why, as the junior recorded 480 kills while hitting at a .449 efficiency on the season. She had 123 digs, 26 solo blocks and 78 block assists for 104 total blocks, adding 39 aces while serving at 85 percent.

Sophia Austen, Iowa City West, Senior

An Iowa State commit, Austen and the Trojans advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals before coming up short vs. eventual champion Waukee Northwest. Austen led Iowa City West with 353 kills, adding 275 digs, 30 total blocks with 10 solo blocks and 29 service aces. She served at 88 percent on the season.

Leah Janulewicz, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Another key piece of the recent dominance by the Wolves in Class 5A, the future Drake Bulldog finished with 186 kills, 59 assists, 257 digs, 30 total blocks and 48 aces. She served at 94 percent on the season.