Iowa High School Football Stat Leaders Heading Into Week 8
The Iowa high school football season has reached Week 8, which means things are definitely winding down for many teams.
With the playoffs right around the corner, here is a look at the leaders in several key categories going into this week.
Stats listed below are accurate as of Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and are from those uploaded to the Bound website.
Iowa High School Football Leaders
Passing Touchdowns
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 28
Trey Cota, Kee, 24
Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 23
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 23
Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 23
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 22
Nolan Case, Stanton, 21
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 21
Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 20
Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 19
Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 19
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 19
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 19
Bryce Nelson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 19
Passing Yards
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 2018
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 1930
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1797
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1757
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 1728
Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1670
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 1613
Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 1601
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 1594
Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1553
Passing Completions
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 134
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 133
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 133
Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 127
Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 125
Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 124
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 122
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 122
Braden Weig, South Hardin, 120
Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 120
Passing Attempts
Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 228
Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 224
Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 213
Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 211
Will Cocherell, Van Buren County, 204
Tanner Ray, Creston, 203
Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 202
Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 201
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 199
Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 197
Rushing Touchdowns
Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 29
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 25
Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 24
Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 22
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 22
Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 22
Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 22
Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 21
Hayden Shelman, WACO, 20
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 20
Rushing Yards
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1494
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 1363
Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1292
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1292
Adam Malik, Carroll, 1285
Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1281
Gavin Muller, Osage, 1277
Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1241
Mason Houser, Riverside, 1236
Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington Notre Dame, 1163
Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1163
Rushing Attempts
Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 216
Temiloluwa Otaniyi, Spencer, 197
Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 184
Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 178
Kaleb Hansen, Webster City, 178
Gavin Muller, Osage, 177
Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 176
Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 175
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 175
Derek Kressley, Belle Plaine, 167
Receiving Touchdowns
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 14
Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 13
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 13
Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 12
Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11
Bryer Putman, Wilton, 11
Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 11
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 10
Tanner Troendle, Kee, 10
Sam Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson, 9
Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9
Jade Mielk, Northeast, 9
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 9
Noah Marsh, Stanton, 9
Mario Sciorrotta, Valley, 9
Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 9
TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 9
Receiving Yards
Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 868
Colin Thompson, Forest City, 786
Jace Purdum, Creston, 776
Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 758
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 730
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 729
Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 722
Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 714
Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 711
Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 702
Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 702
Receptions
Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 60
Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 54
Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 49
Dane Gunkelman, Alta-Aurelia, 47
Blayne Mergen, Independence, 46
Abram Decena, Centerville, 45
Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 44
Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 44
Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 44
Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 44
Defensive Tackles
Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 111
Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 101
Chris Hanson, Central City, 93.5
John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 90.5
Dillon Moe, Ogden, 82
Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 81.5
Bram Bielenberg, MVAOCOU, 80.5
Nolan Reeves, Alta-Aurelia, 73
Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 70.5
Ryder Eklund, Ogden, 70.5
Defensive Tackles For Loss
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 33
Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley,2 6
Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 24.5
Gavin Muller, Osage, 24.5
Tully Wood, Wayne, 23
Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 23
Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 20
Landon Mertens, North Linn, 19.5
Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 19
Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 19
Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 19
Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 19
Quarterback Sacks
Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 15
Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 13
Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 12.5
Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 11
Oden Welsh, Kee, 11
Tully Wood, Wayne, 10.5
Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10
Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 9.5
Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 9
Defensive Interceptions
Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 8
Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 7
Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6
Alijah Brock, Pekin, 6
Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 6
15 players tied with 5
Made Field Goals
Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 9
Elijah Roling, Monticello, 8
Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 8
Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 7
Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 7
Logan Koob, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 7
Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 6
Greer Langel, Norwalk, 6
Nine players tied with 5
Punting Average (min. 13 attempts)
Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 45.9
Zander Killion, Atlantic, 44.1
Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.8
Ashten Petersen, Boone, 43.2
Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 43.2
Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 42.1
Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 42.0
Spencer Peterson, Southeast Valley, 42.0
Zack Luedtke, Cardinal, 41.6
Roston McCarty, PCM, 41.3
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker