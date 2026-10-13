Iowa High School Football Stat Leaders Heading Into Week 8

The Iowa high school football season has reached Week 8, which means things are definitely winding down for many teams.

With the playoffs right around the corner, here is a look at the leaders in several key categories going into this week.

Stats listed below are accurate as of Tuesday, October 13, 2026, and are from those uploaded to the Bound website.

Iowa High School Football Leaders

Passing Touchdowns

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 28

Trey Cota, Kee, 24

Bryer Jack, HLV-TC, 23

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 23

Thomas Ehn, St. Edmond, 23

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 22

Nolan Case, Stanton, 21

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 21

Grayson Walker, Mount Pleasant, 20

Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake, 19

Liam Sheehan, West Sioux, 19

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 19

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 19

Bryce Nelson, Council Bluffs St. Albert, 19

Passing Yards

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 2018

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 1930

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 1797

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 1757

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 1728

Caden Schmidt, MVAOCOU, 1670

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 1613

Noah Drew, Lawton-Bronson, 1601

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 1594

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, 1553

Passing Completions

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 134

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 133

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 133

Brooks Weber, Mid-Prairie, 127

Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 125

Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 124

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 122

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 122

Braden Weig, South Hardin, 120

Reece Wheeler, Iowa City West, 120

Passing Attempts

Bentley Goldensoph, Camanche, 228

Brekken Miller, Ankeny Centennial, 224

Trey Steinkamp, Pella Christian, 213

Brooks Hanson, GTRA, 211

Will Cocherell, Van Buren County, 204

Tanner Ray, Creston, 203

Cannon Davis, Bettendorf, 202

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, 201

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 199

Emerson Berner, Iowa City Liberty, 197

Rushing Touchdowns

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, 29

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 25

Zane Mullenix, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 24

Jarin Hoffman, Kuemper Catholic, 22

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 22

Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, 22

Treyvon Herron, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 22

Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, 21

Hayden Shelman, WACO, 20

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 20

Rushing Yards

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 1494

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 1363

Jax Steger, Edgewood-Colesburg, 1292

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 1292

Adam Malik, Carroll, 1285

Maxzen Eskildsen, Northeast, 1281

Gavin Muller, Osage, 1277

Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 1241

Mason Houser, Riverside, 1236

Jayden Nanthan, West Burlington Notre Dame, 1163

Stanley Cooper, Southeast Polk, 1163

Rushing Attempts

Max Wittmaack, Sioux Central, 216

Temiloluwa Otaniyi, Spencer, 197

Moses Thacher, Fort Madison, 184

Nathan Moon, Clarksville, 178

Kaleb Hansen, Webster City, 178

Gavin Muller, Osage, 177

Lukas Showalter, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 176

Ethan Carpenter, Clinton, 175

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, 175

Derek Kressley, Belle Plaine, 167

Receiving Touchdowns

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 14

Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 13

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 13

Kaden Hoeper, Solon, 12

Landon Blum, Woodbine, 11

Bryer Putman, Wilton, 11

Ty Mericle, St. Edmond, 11

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 10

Tanner Troendle, Kee, 10

Sam Doeschot, Kingsley-Pierson, 9

Logan Jaeschke, Southeast Valley, 9

Jade Mielk, Northeast, 9

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 9

Noah Marsh, Stanton, 9

Mario Sciorrotta, Valley, 9

Logan VanDenBroek, Pella, 9

TK Morrison, Davenport Central, 9

Receiving Yards

Tate Pfantz, Aplington-Parkersburg, 868

Colin Thompson, Forest City, 786

Jace Purdum, Creston, 776

Sean McCulloch, HLV-TC, 758

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 730

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 729

Tayson Samuels, Winfield-Mt Union, 722

Jace Duncan, Van Buren County, 714

Jake Scott, MVAOCOU, 711

Chris Ford, Sioux City East, 702

Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 702

Receptions

Jaxson Lawrence, Camanche, 60

Pryor Reiners, Iowa City Liberty, 54

Owen Hosch, Columbus Catholic, 49

Dane Gunkelman, Alta-Aurelia, 47

Blayne Mergen, Independence, 46

Abram Decena, Centerville, 45

Luke Thoreson, Roland-Story, 44

Braylin De Jager, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 44

Chayse Newton, Iowa City High, 44

Braxton Parks, Lewis Central, 44

Defensive Tackles

Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 111

Ethan Klemesrud, GMG, 101

Chris Hanson, Central City, 93.5

John Schoenfelder, Marshalltown, 90.5

Dillon Moe, Ogden, 82

Kyle Youngbear, South Tama County, 81.5

Bram Bielenberg, MVAOCOU, 80.5

Nolan Reeves, Alta-Aurelia, 73

Lucas McColloch, West Central Valley, 70.5

Ryder Eklund, Ogden, 70.5

Defensive Tackles For Loss

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 33

Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley,2 6

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 24.5

Gavin Muller, Osage, 24.5

Tully Wood, Wayne, 23

Colin Grundlingh, Colo-Nesco, 23

Isaiah Lange, Mount Pleasant, 20

Landon Mertens, North Linn, 19.5

Jacob Cogdill, Woodbine, 19

Kenton Stout, Montezuma, 19

Kinnyck Purdy, Albia, 19

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 19

Quarterback Sacks

Griffin Mohr, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 15

Cael Dop, Southeast Warren, 13

Tristen Burkhart, Boyer Valley, 12.5

Trevan Krajicek, Boyer Valley, 11

Oden Welsh, Kee, 11

Tully Wood, Wayne, 10.5

Austin Dostal, Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10

Tate Wallace, Iowa City Regina, 9.5

Jerrence Knoblock, West Lyon, 9

Defensive Interceptions

Cade Vander Veen, Unity Christian, 8

Quentin Dalton, Bedford, 7

Cooper Dreyer, Stanton, 6

Alijah Brock, Pekin, 6

Camryn Bartels, North Butler, 6

15 players tied with 5

Made Field Goals

Miles Manatt, Gilbert, 9

Elijah Roling, Monticello, 8

Kian Ruiz, Indianola, 8

Reid Herbold, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 7

Aiden Gross, Clear Creek-Amana, 7

Logan Koob, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 7

Liam Mahmutagic, Dowling Catholic, 6

Greer Langel, Norwalk, 6

Nine players tied with 5

Punting Average (min. 13 attempts)

Clay Buseman, AGWSR, 45.9

Zander Killion, Atlantic, 44.1

Kingston Holman, Aplington-Parkersburg, 43.8

Ashten Petersen, Boone, 43.2

Chase Clarahan, Sigourney Keota, 43.2

Rafael Avalos, Clarke Community, 42.1

Gavin Bockholt, Waverly-Shell Rock, 42.0

Spencer Peterson, Southeast Valley, 42.0

Zack Luedtke, Cardinal, 41.6

Roston McCarty, PCM, 41.3