Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 9-14)

Check out the nominees for this week’s Iowa high school athlete of the week. The list includes a number of football standouts and girls swimming state champions from the past week of action.

High School On SI narrowed it down to these individuals for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Maddox Kelley, Solon, Football

Kelley put together a one-man show in the Class 3A semifinals. He ran in five touchdowns and threw a sixth, leading Solon to the title game. Kelley finished with 173 rushing yards on 38 carries and threw for 138 more yards.

Cal Pryor, Woodbine, Football

Pryor was exceptional in the eight-player state semifinals, completing 21 of 22 for 317 yards and five touchdowns. He added a sixth score with his legs and recorded a team-high 13 tackles on defense, as the Tigers advanced to the championship game for a second consecutive season.

Bennett Sieh, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Football

Sieh did not miss a pass in the state semifinals of eight-player, connecting on all 11 attempts for 221 yards. Two of those resulted in touchdowns, as he added 52 rushing yards in helping the Rebels reach the finals.

Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, Girls Swimming

Corwin helped the Maroons to a third straight team title at state swimming. She won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley in All-American consideration times while adding gold in the 400 freestyle relay.

Nolan Demke, West Sioux, Football

Demke made it impossible for North Linn to throw on his side of the field, picking off four passes in the Class A semifinals.

Abe McGill, Woodbury Central, Football

McGill had 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 attempts, averaging almost nine yards per carry in the Class A semifinals.

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, Football

Lopez shouldered much of the offensive load in the Class A semis, rushing 26 times for 228 yards. He found the end zone four times while recording three tackles on defense.

Colin Willis, Roland-Story, Football

Willis was incredible in the Class 2A semifinals, completing 21 of 30 for 370 yards and four touchdowns, as the Norsemen came up just short.

Isaac Burk, Carlisle, Football

In a losing effort, Burk was all over the field for the Wildcats, recording 14 tackles on defense in the Class 4A semifinal. He also had a rushing score in the game.

Jacobi Cofield, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Football

Cofield ran 17 times for 156 yards, finding the end zone three times to help the Warriors reach the Class 4A finals.

Lillian Andedo, Bettendorf, Girls Swimming

Andedo added three state swimming championships to her resume. She swam on the first place 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay, with both posting All-American times. She added a third title in the 50 freestyle with an automatic All-American time.

Kamryn Chapman, Johnston, Football

Chapman shouldered the load of a talented offense in the Class 5A semifinals, catching six passes for 73 yards. Three of those six receptions resulted in touchdowns in the first half, helping the Dragons to an early lead.

Ty Higgins, Spirit Lake, Football

Higgins threw for 141 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 76 and two scores in a win for the Indians in the Class 2A semifinals.

Mason Pruisner, Aplington-Parkersburg, Football

Pruisner and the Falcons would not be denied, advancing to the Class 1A title game for the first time since 2001. He ran for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth.

Gabriel Hegelheimer, Iowa City Regina, Football

In addition to his 125 rushing yards and a touchdown, Hegelheimer made all five extra point tries and averaged over 55 yards on six kickoffs for the Regals in a Class 1A semifinal victory. He also caught a 25-yard pass.

Ellie McCorkle, Ames, Girls Swimming

McCorkle doubled up at state, capturing the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle crowns. Her time in the 200 free was automatic All-American with the 500 free being consideration.

Laken Caves, Alburnett, Football

In his final high school game, Caves showed his skills, running for 137 yards and a TD, catching a 70-yard touchdown and recording 12 tackles on defense. He also averaged 52 yards on two punts, with both being downed inside the 20.

Beau Williams, Dowling Catholic, Football

Williams caught 10 passes for 131 yards, scoring two touchdowns in a Class 5A semifinal win for the defending state champions. That included a 67-yard scoring strike to begin the game.