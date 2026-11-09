Vote: Who Should Be the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 2-7)

Check out the nominees for this week’s Iowa high school athlete of the week. The list includes a number of volleyball and football standouts from the past week of action.

High School On SI narrowed it down to these 18 individuals for this week’s top performers as candidates for the Iowa High School Athlete of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Logan Vogt, Waukee Northwest, Volleyball

The future Iowa State Cyclone capped off her career with a third state title in four years in Class 5A, earning captain honors for the all-tournament team. She had 16 kills with seven digs and two block assists in the finals.

Aiden Kjergaard, Audubon, Football

Kjergaard led the Wheelers to the eight-player semifinals, rushing 26 times for 361 yards with six touchdowns. He anchored the defense with 11.5 tackles and an interception.

Ava Smid, Dallas Center-Grimes, Volleyball

Smid helped the Mustangs reach the Class 5A final in their first season competing in the state’s biggest class. She tallied 10 kills and 11 digs in the championship match.

Laken Caves, Alburnett, Football

Caves rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, and returned a punt 92 yards for another score to carry the Pirates to the Class 2A state semifinals.

Lillian Andedo, Bettendorf, Girls Swimming

The junior Bulldog has been incredible this fall, posting the fastest times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley. She is currently third in the 100 butterfly and fourth in the 100 breaststroke.

Bennett Sieh, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Football

Hard to be better than Sieh was in the eight-player quarterfinals, as the junior completed 7 o f7 for 188 yards and five touchdowns, adding 112 rushing yards to his night.

Elle Hatlevig, Norwalk, Volleyball

Hatlevig, a Michigan State commit, was named captain of the Class 4A all-tournament team, leading the Warriors to their first state championship. She tallied 39 kills and 27 digs in the five-set finals.

Carter Berg, Carlisle, Football

Berg, a senior, went off for 262 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries in a win over Pella in a Class 4A quarterfinal.

Julia Schlarbaum, Clear Creek Amana, Volleyball

Schlarbaum, an all-tournament team selection in Class 4A, had 19 kills with six aces in the finals vs. Norwalk.

Nolan Kriegel, Iowa Valley, Football

Mr. Touchdown was on in the eight-player quarterfinals, carrying the ball 40 times for 281 yards with four rushing scores.

Morgan Kooiman, Western Christian, Volleyball

Kooiman and the Wolfpack made history, winning their 20th state championship all-time. The Class 3A title came in straight sets, as she recorded 17 kills and five digs in earning captain status.

Deidea Doeden, Cherokee, Volleyball

Doeden was named to the all-tournament team in Class 3A, as the Braves reached the championship match. She had 12 kills with six block assists in the finals.

Davis Tokheim, Des Moines Christian, Football

Tokheim accumulated 212 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, helping the Lions reach the Class 3A semifinals.

Havanna Dolbeare, Ankeny Christian, Volleyball

Dolbeare rattled off 20 kills with 13 digs to help Ankeny Christian claim the Class 1A state title. She was named captain of the all-tournament team.

Quinn Sweeney, Janesville, Volleyball

Sweeney earned MVP of the Class 1A championship game, scoring a match-high 23 kills.

Braylon Lopez, West Sioux, Football

It was all Lopez in the Class A quarterfinals for West Sioux, as the senior rushed 32 times for 217 yards, finding the end zone four times.

Joy Burkle, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Volleyball

Burkle finished the Class 2A title game with 20 kills, 14 digs and an ace, helping the Trailblazers win their first state volleyball crown.

Addison Dunkel, Hinton, Volleyball

Dunkel was all over the court in the Class 2A finale, registering 51 assists, 18 digs, four kills and two aces.