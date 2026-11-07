Iowa High School Football Playoff Notebook: Memorable Comeback For Alburnett

Big-time players just seem to step up in big-time situations. And that defines Laken Caves perfectly.

The Alburnett senior and Northern Iowa commit came up clutch in a 28-21 victory over Wilton. With the win, the Pirates are headed to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls for the Class 2A semifinals.

Caves broke free past the Wilton defense in the final minute of the fourth for the game-winning score. That came after he returned a punt over 90 yards for a score in the third to tie it at 14-all with the Beavers.

In all, Caves rushed 20 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, caught five passes for 22 more yards, recorded eight tackles and racked up 92 yards on returns.

Pierce Foster, just a freshman, was 4-for-4 on extra point attempts, as Brody Kaestner ha da rushing score and completed 8 of 14 for 70 yards.

Earlier this year, Caves surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards. Now, he has Alburnett in the final four for the first time in school history.

Alburnett will face Spirit Lake in the semis.

Unbeaten Carlisle Runs To The Class 4A Semifinals

Carter Berg and his senior teammates rushed Carlisle into the Class 4A state semifinals with a 27-14 victory over Pella.

Berg rushed 26 times for 262 yards, scoring three touchdowns. He averaged over 10 yards per carry. Isaac Burk added 78 rushing yards and CJ Haug had 55, completing 5 of 8 for 72 yards and a TD to a fourth senior, Jakson Hoversten.

The Wildcat defense was anchored by Carson Furnal, who had 5.5 tackles, and Hayden Schulte, who had five.

The win was the first for Carlisle over Pella since 2019, ending a three-game run in the series for the Dutch.

Up next for the Wildcats will be Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Roland-Story running back Fiston Carlson (2) celebrates with team mates after a touchdown against Van Meter during the second quarter in the 2A IHSAA football quarterfinal at Van Meter High School’s football field on Nov. 6, 2026, in Van Meter, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Roland-Story Ends Semifinal Drought, Eliminates Van Meter

For the first time since 2008, Roland-Story is in the semifinals, as the Norsemen eliminated perennial state contender Van Meter in Class 2A, 28-14.

Fiston Carlson, who broke a school record earlier this season for rushing yards in a game, put Roland-Story up 21-0 with three consecutive scores. Carlson finished off an 11-play, 60-yard drive with a 6-yard TD in the first, scoring from a yard out later in the first.

He made it a three-score game with a second 1-yard TD that capped an 11-play, 59-yard drive.

Fiston’s fourth score came between a pair of touchdowns from Van Meter’s Keenan Lundy, who had 91 yards rushing and threw for 70.

Roland-Story will play Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in the final four.

Iowa High School Football Coach Suffers Medical Emergency

Fans watching the Ankeny vs. Iowa City Liberty Class 5A quarterfinal were shocked when a coach went down.

According to a post by Chris Meglio on social media, Ankeny defensive line coach Greg Schoon was believed to have suffered a heart attack. Schoon is a former player for Iowa State University.

Greg Schoon, Ankeny High School’s defensive line coach and former Iowa State football player, had what is believed to be a heart attack on the sideline of the Ankeny-Iowa City Liberty Class 5A Semifinal football game. The game was immediately paused.



Law enforcement present at… — Chris Meglio (@chris_meglio) November 7, 2026

The game was streaming live online, and people in the crowd could be heard calling for help for Schoon as play stopped. Meglio noted that “Law enforcement present at the game ran over to Schoon and revived him after performing CPR for over five minutes.”

Schoon acknowledged the crowd as he was placed in an ambulance. Ankeny won, advancing to the semifinals.