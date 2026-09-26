Week 5 Iowa High School Football Notebook: Stars Shine Bright For Iowa City Regina

When it comes to this time of the Iowa high school football season, you want to see your stars shine bright.

That is exactly what happened in a 48-7 victory by Iowa City Regina over Durant in Week 5 action Friday.

Aiden Gaffey was 8-for-8 passing for 161 yards and three touchdowns; Gabriel Hegelheimer ran for 104 yards and a score on six carries while adding a 61-yard TD in the air; and Tate Wallace recorded 5.5 tackles with three quarterback sacks.

The Regals raced out to a 42-0 lead at the half and never looked back.

Holt Hinkel added a 51-yard punt return for a score, as Hegelheimer was also 5-for-5 on extra-point attempts.

Ezra Hibma Leads Sioux Center Past Sioux City Bishop Heelan

For the first time in four meetings, Sioux Center came out on top over Sioux City Bishop Heelan. Ezra Hibma had a big game as the Warriors won, 32-30, on a game-winning field goal by Noam Groeneweg.

Groeneweg, a senior, booted through a 33-yarder for the win.

Hibma completed 6 of 13 for 203 yards and two touchdowns, adding 93 yards and two scores on the ground. Tate Swager ran for 129 yards, as McArthur Schuiteman had a 70-yard TD catch and Braedon Perez-Hietbrink hauled in one for 69 yards.

Both last year and in 2023, these two met twice. Sioux Center’s last win came in 2023 in the regular season, with Heelan rebounding for a victory in the playoffs.

The series is now tied 4-4 since 2021.

Bedford Bests Bishop Garrigan In Mud Bowl

By the time the second half rolled around, the middle of the field in Bedford was nothing but a muddy mess.

The Bulldogs didn’t care.

Bedford knocked off defending eight-player state champion Bishop Garrigan, 16-8. Nolan Drake scored two rushing touchdowns, and Quentin Dalton ran for 194 yards on 30 carries.

Dalton also caught a 23-yard pass and had 8.5 tackles and an interception on defense.

In 2023, the Golden Bears claimed a 39-30 victory over Bedford for the state title. They would add another championship in 2025 under legendary head coach Marty Wadle.

The two schools decided to play this week after losing games due to teams canceling their seasons. They are located nearly 200 miles apart.

Lewis Central Dominates With 21-Point Fourth

Leading 10-0 after three quarters, Lewis Central flexed its muscle in the fourth, running by Glenwood, 31-0.

Eric Corrill was 18 of 26 passing for 221 yards and a TD, as Jacob Jefferis ran for three touchdowns. Jefferis had 105 yards on the ground, with Braxton Parks catching 10 passes for 135 yards.

Jude Mortensen picked off two passes and Carter Thielen one for the Titan defense.

Quick Hitters

Aiden Kjergaard of Audubon ran for 186 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 44-7 victory over Fremont-Mills.

Alburnett’s Cooper Franklin ran for 153 yards with a touchdown, averaging over 10 yards per carry. He also caught a touchdown and had 5.5 tackles on defense.

Jax Steger accounted for six touchdowns in a 63-0 win over Central City for Edgewood-Colesburg. The junior had four passing scores and 122 yards, rushing for 126 with two more TDs.

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows scored 20 points in the fourth, handing Grundy Center its first district loss since 2019, 41-21.

Webster City claimed a 21-7 victory over Humboldt in the 110th meeting all-time between the two schools. Kaleb Hansen had two touchdown runs.