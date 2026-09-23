Nine Top Iowa High School Football Week 5 Games, With Predictions

Here we go with Week 5 of the Iowa high school football season, and the docket gives us plenty to look forward to.

Key matchups in all classes, including ranked teams taking on one another, are among the featured games we will spotlight here on High School On SI this week.

Here are nine games that should catch your attention this Friday night around the state of Iowa on the gridiron.

Iowa City West at Iowa City Liberty

Two of the best quarterbacks in Class 5A will lead their respective teams into battle. Iowa City West features Reece Wheeler, who has 1,075 yards passing and seven touchdowns, rushing for another 132 and five touchdowns.

On the other side of the field is Emerson Berner for Iowa City Liberty. The senior has stepped right in to lead the offense, throwing for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns.

But these two offenses have plenty of other standouts. Atari Brown has nearly 400 yards rushing for Iowa City West, with Neil James catching 28 passes for 474 and four scores. Iowa City Liberty counters with Brody Beaver, who has over 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards, in addition to Pryor Reiners and his 27 receptions for 318 yards and three TDs.

Iowa City West won the first two meetings in 2020 and 2023, with Iowa City Liberty taking the last two by scores of 44-31 and 56-45.

Prediction: Iowa City West 52, Iowa City Liberty 46

Bishop Garrigan at Bedford

These two have been on a collision course since the start of the season. Bishop Garrigan, the defending eight-player state champion, is coming off a 63-0 victory over St. Edmond. Bedford, meanwhile, won 62-0 vs. Seymour last week.

Neither has had a close game, with the Golden Bears winning by 42, 41 and 43 points. The Bulldogs have picked up 22-, 24- and 78-point victories.

Last year, this was one of Bishop Garrigan’s closer games, as they prevailed, 39-30.

CJ McGregor has 596 yards rushing and 11 scores to lead the Golden Bears, as Quentin Dalton paces the Bulldogs with 503 and 10 scores. Michael Joyce has been effective in the pass game for Bishop Garrigan, throwing for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, as Bedford’s Nolan Drake has attempted just nine passes.

Prediction: Bishop Garrigan 44, Bedford 12

Ankeny at Sioux City East

Buckle up, folks, as this one has all the makings of a thriller. Sioux City East will have revenge on its mind, as the Black Raiders fell to Ankeny last year, 26-20. They have yet to score a win in five meetings vs. the Hawks.

Callan Koch leads an offense loaded with college commits, throwing for 857 yards on 54 of 87 passing with 12 touchdowns. Chris Ford has caught 15 passes for 316 yards and four TDs, with Amos Collins adding 155 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Ankeny lost a lot of key players from last year when they topped Sioux City East, but the Hawks have reloaded with Mason Machan and Caleb Alhussaini. Machan has 661 yards passing and eight scores, as Alhussaini has 162 yards rushing and 161 yards receiving, scoring two touchdowns.

This season, Ankeny has topped Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Roosevelt, Waukee and Waukee Northwest. Sioux City East owns wins over Sioux City West, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Norwalk and Sioux City North.

Prediction: Sioux City East 32, Ankeny 30

Kuemper Catholic’s Jarin Hoffman (5) carries the ball as Van Meter’s Andon Watson (1) looks to make a tackle Nov. 21, 2025 during the Class 2A high school state football championship at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Southeast Valley at Kuemper Catholic

Will anyone step up and challenge defending state champion Kuemper Catholic this season? Southeast Valley thinks they have what it takes to do it.

The Jaguars have rolled through their first four opponents, winning each by at least 14 points. Casey Hanson is having a senior season to remember, as he was crowned Homecoming king last week and threw five touchdowns. Hanson has 525 yards passing on 32 of 41 with 11 touchdowns, rushing for 362 yards and three TDs.

Kuemper Catholic got by OABCIG in a key showdown last week, 35-20, blasting Shenandoah, Algona and Cherokee Washington before that. Jarin Hoffman picked right up where he left off, adding 705 yards rushing and 15 scores to his career totals. Taylen Alford is the new quarterback, completing 37 of 50 for 608 and three scores.

These two have played seven times since 2014, with the Knights winning each of the last five, including a 42-6 triumph last year. Southeast Valley’s wins came in 2014 and 2015.

Prediction: Kuemper Catholic 35, Southeast Valley 20

Fort Dodge at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Two more unbeaten teams square off in a key Class 4A district showdown when Fort Dodge pays a visit to Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Last year, the Warriors rolled in the first meeting between the two, 38-0.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton reached the Class 3A semifinals in 2024 and made it to the final four in Class 4A last year. This year, they have picked up wins over Glenwood, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Lewis Central and state runner-up Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

Typically a dominant rushing team, the Warriors remain strong there but have really been exceptional through the air. Junior Justin Ehlers has completed 24 of 38 for 555 yards and eight TDs, adding 122 yards rushing and three scores.

Carson Jager has 191 yards rushing and Gavin Ahrendt 200 yards receiving with five scores.

Fort Dodge and head coach Nik Moser have been on fire, routing Waterloo West, Waterloo East, Webster City and Mason City. They have scored at least 36 points in each game, allowing just 30 total.

Tru McBride, a Wayne State commit, has thrown for over 800 yards and eight TDs, adding seven rushing scores. Will McElroy has 623 yards rushing and seven touchdowns while sophomore Mason Hughes has seven receptions for 200 yards.

Prediction: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 28, Fort Dodge 26

OABCIG at Spirit Lake

A tough loss to Kuemper Catholic last week has OABCIG looking to regroup quickly. That will not be easy, as they take on a strong Spirit Lake squad.

The Falcons fell to the Knights, 35-20, after dominating Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, Tri-Center and Ridge View. University of Iowa commit Jaxx DeJean has 208 yards receiving, as Raif Jensen leads the offense with 640 yards passing and 410 yards rushing, throwing five TDs and running in six more.

After opening with wins over Western Christian and Algona by a combined seven points, the Indians fell to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, 30-6. They rebounded with a 29-14 win at Okoboji.

For Spirit Lake, Ty Higgins has over 400 yards passing and 200 yards receiving, as Kyson Jalas has 207 yards rushing and Jaizlk Miller 207 yards receiving.

Last year, OABCIG prevailed, 24-17, as three of the five meetings have been decided by seven points or less.

Prediction: OABCIG 27, Spirit Lake 20

DCG football takes the field for their game against Dowling Catholic on Sept. 12, 2025, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dallas Center-Grimes at Waukee

These two Class 5A contenders have played some of the best of the best this year, with Dallas Center-Grimes going against Dowling Catholic while Waukee has played Valley, Ankeny and Johnston.

Last week, the Warriors improved to 2-2 with a 35-28 victory over Valley, adding to a 33-point win vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy. They hung tough with Ankeny, falling 14-10 in Week 2.

Senior TJ Sleiter has shown rapid improvement in his first season at quarterback. He has completed 55 of 101 for 820 yards and seven TDs, adding a rushing score. Boston Onstot makes it easier on him, catching 21 passes for 297 yards and a score, as Sam Heinrich has 230 yards rushing and three TDs.

The Mustangs bounced back from a 30-7 loss to defending Class 5A state champion Dowling Catholic by shutting out Des Moines Roosevelt, 38-0. They also own one-sided wins over Ottumwa and Urbandale.

Chase Engel is up to 676 yards passing and nine touchdowns on the season, as Chase Heitland has caught 16 passes for almost 300 yards and three scores. Osborn Grimm anchors the ground attack with 443 yards and seven total touchdowns.

Prediction: Waukee 20, Dallas Center-Grimes 16

Sioux Center at Sioux City Bishop Heelan

The series has been dominated by Sioux City Bishop Heelan as of late, with the Crusaders winning the last four, including a 35-14 victory last year. They have alternated wins and losses this season, coming off a 30-point victory over Sioux City North.

Elijah Mielke and Dylan Knapp have stepped right in as major offensive producers. Mielke has over 700 yards passing and six TDs, with senior Grant Whitcomb catching 13 passes for 372 and three scores. Knapp, also a junior, has 109 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

The two losses for the Crusaders came to Class 5A contender Sioux City East and Class 4A power Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Sioux Center wants to secure the district title and knows it goes through Sioux City Bishop Heelan. They have dominated Spencer, Le Mars and Sheldon after clipping Unity Christian.

Senior Ezra Hibma is a handful to contain, as he has over 1,200 yards passing and rushing. Hibma is 34 of 60 for 645 yards and five touchdowns, rushing for 599 and nine scores. Parker Smit is his top target, as the junior has 18 receptions for 428 yards with five TDs.

Prediction: Sioux City Bishop Heelan 37, Sioux Center 35

Clarion-Goldfield/Dows at Grundy Center

Several streaks have ended for Grundy Center, but one of a handful remains out there as district play heats up. The Spartans, though, will need to fend off one of their challengers for that mantle in Clarion-Goldfield/Dows this week.

The Cowboys have scored 48 and 49 points in back-to-back wins over Central Springs and Estherville-Lincoln Central. Their lone loss came to Hampton-Dumont/CAL. Grundy Center has reeled off three straight after falling to Aplington-Parkersburg in the opener.

J.D. Morrical is a dual-threat with experience for the Cowboys, throwing for 268 yards and five TDs while rushing for 274 and two scores. Charlie Campbell has 274 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Grundy Center counters with Ethan Meester (589 yards passing, 131 rushing), Cooper Keller (380 yards rushing) and Luke Schrage (222 yards receiving).

Prediction: Grundy Center 24, Clarion-Goldfield/Dows 20