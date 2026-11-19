Landon Blum will head to Penn State University next year as an Iowa high school football state champion.

Blum caught a 65-yard touchdown pass in a 36-28 victory for Woodbine over Gladbrook-Reinbeck in the eight-player final. The game kicked off a series of Iowa high school football championships from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

The title was the first in school history for the Tigers, who also reached the finals last year, coming up short vs. Bishop Garrigan.

Woodbine Gets Big Plays From Landon Blum, Others To Secure First School State Title

Blum, one of the top college prospects in the state, finished his career as the eight-player leader in touchdowns and receiving yards. He added the 65-yard score to his total, catching four passes for 86 yards in all.

But he was far from the only offensive standout on this day for Woodbine.

Fellow wide receiver Ayden Coenen caught nine passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns, as Brayden Blum also hauled in a score. Cal Pryor finished 15-for-23 for 254 yards and four passing touchdowns, rushing for a game-high 110 yards on 16 carries.

Reagan Blum added a rushing touchdown and 32 yards.

Treyvon Herron Closes High School Career With Multiple Touchdowns

For Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Treyvon Herron closed his incredible high school career with 10 receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for another 53 yards. Bennett Sieh was 19 of 35 passing for 227 yards and four TDs, as he also found Devin Boldt and Chad Gutknecht with touchdown strikes.

Pryor directed two scoring drives to put the Tigers up early, 12-0. He hit Coenen from 20 yards out midway through the first before Reagan Blum finished off a drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

Sieh hit Herron from Gutknecht from 13 yards out to get the Rebels on the board, putting Gladbrook-Reinbeck up, 14-12, with a 22-yard touchdown to Herron.

From there, the two exchanged the lead. First, Pryor found Blum for 65 yards and a touchdown, as Sieh answered right back with a 44-yard strike to Herron. Pryor had passing touchdowns to Brayden Blum late in the third and Coenen early in the fourth to give Woodbine a lead they would not surrender.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck Closed Gap Late, But Woodbine Held On

Sieh found Boldt with eight minutes to go to close the gap from 15 points to 36-28.

Ben Kelley led the Woodbine defense with 8.5 tackles, including two for loss, as Lawson Bendgen and Pryor each had 7.5 stops. Pryor had an interception and broke up another pass.

Lucas Olson recorded 1.5 sacks and Broderick Owens had half-a-sack with a tackle for loss. Olson finished with 2.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

Herron and Brayden Utter each had 6.5 tackles for Gladbrook-Reinbeck. Brayton Dripps picked off a pass and made 5.5 tackles.