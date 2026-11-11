This Week in High School Sports History: The Soccer Playoff Match That Took Five Days to Finish

High school sports history is filled with remarkable moments that have mostly disappeared from the larger story of American sports. This Week in High School History looks back at significant, unusual, and sometimes forgotten events in high school athletics.

For the Week of Nov. 9-15:

It started as a routine district playoff match between two St. Louis-area public schools. It ended five days later as the longest high school soccer game on record.

This is the zany story of the Parkway West (Mo.) vs. Lafayette (Mo.) boys soccer game that finally ended Nov. 10, 1981, after 350 minutes of action. The contest is recognized as the longest high school soccer game ever played, although it was actually several matches rolled into one.

Before delving into the details of the Parkway West-Lafayette marathon, it's important to understand how different high school sports were – particularly the emerging sport of soccer – some 45 years ago. Many states were just beginning to organize state championships. Others, such as Missouri, with a long history of soccer, were still wrestling with a basic question: How do you resolve a tied match?

Today, the standard is a set amount of overtime followed by penalty kicks. But throughout the 1970s and 1980s, states experimented with all sorts of solutions for a sport where scoring was often at a premium. Some states used a shootout. At least one state declared the winner of a tied playoff match – even in the state final – by awarding victory to the team with the most corner kicks. Other states simply replayed the entire match, which had long been the international standard.

In Missouri, the procedure was a standard overtime session followed by sudden-death overtime and, if necessary, a shootout. The problem for Parkway West and Lafayette was that they could never get to the shootout.

The saga began Thursday, Nov. 5, when the teams played 80 minutes of regulation, followed by a 10-minute overtime and another 10-minute sudden-death session. After 100 minutes, the match remained tied 2-2 and was stopped because of darkness.

The teams returned to Parkway West the following day, but a technicality in the state rules required the match to be restarted as opposed to continued. This time, the teams were tied 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime. Darkness arrived before the teams could squeeze in the sudden-death session.

With daylight fading even earlier, the teams reconvened at Parkway West on Monday, Nov. 9, where they started over and completed another 80 minutes. Lafayette scored in the closing seconds to tie the match at 2. Yet again, darkness brought an early end to the contest.

Finally, on Tuesday, Nov. 10, the game was moved to Webster Groves High School, which had stadium lights. This time, no overtime was needed. Jim Stoeppler scored twice, and Kent Franks added a goal as Parkway West pulled out a 3-2 victory in regulation. In all, the playoff "game" consumed 350 minutes of playing time, with Parkway West holding an 8-7 advantage in goals across the four sessions. However, the official final score stands at 3-2.

"This won't happen again," declared Parkway West coach Bill Taylor in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "We're going to suggest a rule change where we could pick up a game where it left off. We could have settled this one (much earlier), but we could never get through the two overtimes and into the tiebreaker."

Of course, the easier solution would have been to play the match at a facility with lights.

Also This Week in History

Nov. 10

2023 – Phoebus (Va.) routed Jamestown (Va.), 104-0, in a Virginia Class 4 football regional playoff game that drew national attention. Phoebus capped the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass from its third-string quarterback to a reserve receiver on the final play. The 104-point margin marked the first time since 1927 that an 11-man football playoff game had been decided by 100 or more points. Playoff teams are generally more evenly matched, but this first-round pairing was anything but.

Undefeated Phoebus, which would go on to capture the state championship, faced a Jamestown team that entered with a 1-9 record and had been shut out seven times. Phoebus scored three touchdowns in the opening 48 seconds to take a 20-0 lead, then pushed the advantage to 56-0 by the end of the first quarter and 84-0 at halftime. There was discussion about ending the game at the break, but Jamestown's coach opted to continue. The previous 100-point playoff margin came Dec. 3, 1927, when Waco (Texas) defeated Jefferson-Davis (Texas), 124-0.

Nov. 12

1978 – St. Louis Rosary (Mo.) outlasted Riverview Gardens (Mo.) in what was then the longest high school boys soccer match on record. The playoff contest began Nov. 10, continued through Nov. 11, and was not settled until Nov. 12, after 311 minutes of play. The mark stood for just under three years before being surpassed by a Parkway West-Lafayette matchup in the 1981 playoffs, which is featured in this post.

1921 – In the history of high school football blowouts, only eight teams have ever reached the 200-point mark. Cozad (Neb.) was among them, rolling to a 201-7 victory over Overton (Neb.). Remarkably, it remains the only 200-point performance in which the losing team managed to score.

Nov. 14

2014 – John McKissick recorded the 621st -- and final -- victory of his legendary football coaching career as Summerville (S.C.) defeated Sumter (S.C.) 30-14 in a playoff contest. The following week, Summerville lost to Fort Dorchester. A few months later, McKissick, then age 89, announced he was finally stepping down after 63 years as Summerville's coach. During his tenure, McKissick's teams went 621-156-13 and won 10 state titles.

His win total remains a national record at this time, but is under threat by John T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (La.). Curtis actually has won more games than McKissick on the field; however, the Louisiana state association ruled that the school needed to forfeit 30 wins, including a state title, between 2013 and 2015. According to Louisiana's high school association, Curtis has 609 wins entering the 2026 season.

Nov. 15

1924 – St. James School (Md.) defeated Marston University School (Md.), 13-6, to put the finishing touches on what seemed to be a run-of-the-mill 5-2 season. However, St. James pulled off this record despite never using a single substitution in any game. In an era where players went both ways and were expected to play the entire contest, St. James' "Iron Men" set an unbreakable standard under veteran coach William "Doc" Stark. First, only 16 players attended the team's opening practice. After a few injuries and defections, Stark found himself barely able to cover the 11 positions, but he had the 11 who he figured could win. At the season-ending banquet, 12 students received varsity letters for football -- the 11 full-time players and the team manager.

This Week in High School History is compiled by Sheldon Shealer, a sports historian and lecturer at Mount St. Mary’s University, whose research focuses on the history and development of American high school football. Shealer compiles entries from newspaper accounts, state and school records, historical publications, archival collections, and other documented sources. Special thanks to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), whose records help preserve high school sports history.