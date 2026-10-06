Callie Ritter, Kentucky's No. 3 Blocker, Powers 28-3 Bishop Brossart Toward Postseason

Callie Ritter is the tallest volleyball player in Kentucky's 10th Region, and the Bishop Brossart senior uses every inch of her 6-foot-2 frame to shut down opposing hitters at the net. Her positive outlook is just as hard to knock down.

Ritter ranks third in the state with 87 blocks for the Lady Mustangs, who are 28-3 and sit atop the 10th Region. Ask her about her role, though, and she talks about lifting up her teammates.

"I just try to be a leader as much as I can," Ritter said.

She said she works to stay motivated and positive on the court, even when teammates start to get down.

"I try to bump them up, help them up," Ritter said. "I just try to stay positive, really. It's like my biggest thing on the court."

Bishop Brossart coach Danielle French, who was standing close by, chimed in.

"Callie is just a very humble player," French said. "She is one of those players that doesn't really take credit for how good she does. She attributes all of her kills and her blocks to her team. That's just the kind of player that she is. She's not boastful. She's just a really good teammate, and she's just a really good person."

Kentucky's No. 3 Blocker Is Also Bishop Brossart's Clutch Server

Ritter has the numbers to boast if she wanted to. Along with her 87 blocks, she has 244 kills this season and a block touch of 114 inches, or 9 feet, 6 inches.

Ritter doesn't play back-row defense, but French said she gives Bishop Brossart much more than size at the net. Ritter is one of the team's most reliable servers, with 34 aces this season, and French turns to her when the Lady Mustangs need a point to keep momentum on their side.

"She's very aggressive on the court," French said. "She has a very good serve. She obviously plays middle for me, but she's my middle who serves, and I rely on her serving in difficult situations because she's very consistent in her serving. ... I rely on Callie for a lot offensively. She's a player that I will tell the setter, if we need a point, if we need a good play, to set Callie to give us that momentum to continue, to keep going."

Ritter was a Kentucky All-State second-team selection in 2025, when she was also named Bishop Brossart's MVP. She was the team's offensive player of the year as a sophomore in 2024.

Club Training Helped Ritter's Block Totals Climb

Ritter works on her blocking year-round. Outside of the Bishop Brossart program, she plays for Northern Kentucky Volleyball Club. Last season, she recorded 181 blocks, averaging nearly two per set.

"I think that definitely my numbers rose from sophomore to junior year, like really quick and big numbers," Ritter said of her block totals. "I would say club definitely helps a lot with that, but just blocking and then also hitting middle, like hitting my B's, my slides ... and I think I improved. We did jump training and speed training. And I think my vertical just got higher and increased, and that definitely helps."

Ritter goes up for the block. The Lady Mustang has amassed 87 blocks this season | Bishop Brossart Volleyball | Bishop Brossart Volleyball

Ritter Gives Her Time to Animal Shelters and a Newport Soup Kitchen

Off the court, Ritter stays busy with school and volunteer work. French said Ritter is involved in student council and the Kindness Club and spends time at animal shelters and Hosea House, a soup kitchen in Newport, Kentucky.

"The last I checked, she had a 4.2 cumulative GPA. ... She takes so many honors courses," French said. "She donates her time to animal shelters and the Hosea House; they feed the homeless. She also donates her time by helping with the middle school volleyball programs."

As expected, Ritter is understated about her work away from the court.

"I just know people obviously don't have as much as a lot of people do here," she said. "So I just know that they're in need of help. And then I try to help them as best as I can."

Unranked Lady Mustangs Want a Deep State Tournament Run

Despite their 28-3 record, the Lady Mustangs were left out of the latest Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 poll. Ritter and her teammates are determined to play into November.

"I think our biggest goal for the season is just to make it far in state," Ritter said. "I think that is what all the seniors want this year. We want it really bad. So that is definitely the biggest goal that we have this year."

College Coaches Keep Calling as Ritter Weighs Her Options

Ritter also has next year to think about. She wants to keep playing volleyball in college.

"I'm just looking at some schools," she said. "I haven't really made my final decision yet. ... But I hope to make that decision pretty soon, probably by the end of high school season. I really just hope to find somewhere to play."

French quickly added some context.

"This is her being very humble again, because I get emails daily," French said. "During practice, I got three emails from coaches about Callie. This is her being humble. She is so talented, but it doesn't go to her head. She has coaches contacting her all the time, contacting me all the time, but she doesn't let that affect her as a player."

The chance to play at the next level is what drives Ritter.

"I just really want to see where my future will be," she said. "The best college I can get to. What I can achieve. So that's really just what motivates me the most. To see where I'll end up in the future."

Wherever she lands, that program will get a 6-foot-2 middle who blocks shots, serves under pressure and hands the credit to her teammates.