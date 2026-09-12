Kentucky High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11

The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the state.

Several of Kentucky's top teams were involved in notable matchups, including Highlands' 41-21 victory over Boyle County and South Warren's 49-17 win over Bowling Green. Covington Catholic rolled past Dixie Heights 56-7, while Frederick Douglass shut out Tates Creek 48-0. Trinity fell 35-27 to Tennessee power Baylor in one of the night's notable interstate games.

Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Kentucky High School Football Scores — Sept. 11

Adair County 26, McCreary Central 21

Anderson County 24, Harrison County 7

Barren County 35, Monroe County 7

Baylor (TN) 35, Trinity 27

Beechwood 41, Simon Kenton 0

Belfry 49, Russell County 19

Bethlehem 53, Frankfort 8

Betsy Layne 48, Knott County Central 29

Bishop Brossart 27, Bracken County 7

Blazer 53, East Jessamine 0

Bourbon County 53, Montgomery County 0

Boyd County 28, Mason County 14

Breathitt County 26, Hazard 0

Breckinridge County 38, Edmonson County 20

Bryan Station 17, Ballard 14

Bullitt East 35, Bullitt Central 0

Caldwell County 49, Webster County 8

Calloway County 49, Ballard Memorial 29

Campbellsville 14, Metcalfe County 6

Casey County 44, Jackson County 6

Central 58, Shawnee 0

Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Ryle 0

Christian County 48, Daviess County 5

Clay County 38, Clinton County 0

Collins 35, Oldham County 16

Conner 41, Newport Central Catholic 14

Cooper 21, Campbell County 14

Covington Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 7

Danville 48, Lincoln County 21

Dayton 48, Ludlow 26

DuPont Manual 35, Atherton 14

Eastern 35, Fern Creek 20

Elizabethtown 41, Meade County 16

Eminence 49, Caverna 0

Estill County 48, Bath County 8

Fairdale 40, John Hardin 3

Fairview 32, Morgan County 0

Franklin-Simpson 53, Russellville 8

Frederick Douglass 48, Tates Creek 0

George Rogers Clark 37, Henry Clay 0

Gibson Southern 34, Henderson County 14

Glasgow 48, Allen County-Scottsville 0

Graves County 14, Union County 0

Grayson County 21, Butler County 13

Greenup County 35, East Carter 21

Harlan 34, Phelps 26

Harlan County 43, Bell County 14

Hart County 38, McLean County 0

Highlands 41, Boyle County 21

Holy Cross 40, Jeffersontown 8

Holy Cross 42, Holmes 12

Hopkins County Central 41, Fort Campbell 20

Ironton 35, Somerset 9

Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 0

Kentucky Country Day 28, DeSales 14

Knox Central 43, Martin County 21

Lafayette 46, Shelby County 0

Larue County 36, Green County 35

Letcher County Central 28, Perry County Central 23

Lexington Catholic 35, Great Crossing 14

Lexington Christian 40, Franklin County 21

Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14

Logan County 45, Greenwood 19

Madison Central 41, North Laurel 23

Magoffin County 20, West Carter 14

Mayfield 58, McCracken County 57

Moore 55, Waggener 16

Muhlenberg County 26, Ohio County 6

Munford 34, Woodford County 30

Murray 49, Marshall County 8

Nelson County 42, Bardstown 0

Nicholas County 28, Iroquois 14

North Bullitt 48, Doss 0

North Hardin 48, Central Hardin 0

North Oldham 42, South Oldham 0

Owensboro Catholic 35, Owensboro 7

Paducah Tilghman 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12

Paintsville 13, Russell 7

Pikeville 48, Johnson Central 19

Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 22

Pulaski County 21, Corbin 14

Raceland 55, Mercer County 0

Rockcastle County 36, Trigg County 0

Rowan County 45, Fleming County 41

Sayre 57, Williamsburg 18

Scott 40, Grant County 6

Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Shelby Valley 41, Floyd Central 22

South Laurel 55, Whitley County 8

South Warren 49, Bowling Green 17

Southwestern 43, The King's Academy 19

Spencer County 28, Henry County 6

St. Henry 49, Bellevue 14

Thomas Nelson 15, Fort Knox 0

Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6

Union City 37, Crittenden County 0

Walton-Verona 25, Boone County 8

Warren East 14, Warren Central 0

Wayne County 28, Madison Southern 15

West Jessamine 39, Paul Laurence Dunbar 8

Ties

Newport 36, Taylor County 36

Washington County 20, Western Hills 20

Scores Not Yet Reported

Leslie County vs. Middlesboro

Lewis County vs. Berea

Twin Springs vs. Pineville