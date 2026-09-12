Kentucky High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 11
The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 11, with another packed night of action across the state.
Several of Kentucky's top teams were involved in notable matchups, including Highlands' 41-21 victory over Boyle County and South Warren's 49-17 win over Bowling Green. Covington Catholic rolled past Dixie Heights 56-7, while Frederick Douglass shut out Tates Creek 48-0. Trinity fell 35-27 to Tennessee power Baylor in one of the night's notable interstate games.
Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.
Kentucky High School Football Scores — Sept. 11
Adair County 26, McCreary Central 21
Anderson County 24, Harrison County 7
Barren County 35, Monroe County 7
Baylor (TN) 35, Trinity 27
Beechwood 41, Simon Kenton 0
Belfry 49, Russell County 19
Bethlehem 53, Frankfort 8
Betsy Layne 48, Knott County Central 29
Bishop Brossart 27, Bracken County 7
Blazer 53, East Jessamine 0
Bourbon County 53, Montgomery County 0
Boyd County 28, Mason County 14
Breathitt County 26, Hazard 0
Breckinridge County 38, Edmonson County 20
Bryan Station 17, Ballard 14
Bullitt East 35, Bullitt Central 0
Caldwell County 49, Webster County 8
Calloway County 49, Ballard Memorial 29
Campbellsville 14, Metcalfe County 6
Casey County 44, Jackson County 6
Central 58, Shawnee 0
Christian Academy-Louisville 49, Ryle 0
Christian County 48, Daviess County 5
Clay County 38, Clinton County 0
Collins 35, Oldham County 16
Conner 41, Newport Central Catholic 14
Cooper 21, Campbell County 14
Covington Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 7
Danville 48, Lincoln County 21
Dayton 48, Ludlow 26
DuPont Manual 35, Atherton 14
Eastern 35, Fern Creek 20
Elizabethtown 41, Meade County 16
Eminence 49, Caverna 0
Estill County 48, Bath County 8
Fairdale 40, John Hardin 3
Fairview 32, Morgan County 0
Franklin-Simpson 53, Russellville 8
Frederick Douglass 48, Tates Creek 0
George Rogers Clark 37, Henry Clay 0
Gibson Southern 34, Henderson County 14
Glasgow 48, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Graves County 14, Union County 0
Grayson County 21, Butler County 13
Greenup County 35, East Carter 21
Harlan 34, Phelps 26
Harlan County 43, Bell County 14
Hart County 38, McLean County 0
Highlands 41, Boyle County 21
Holy Cross 40, Jeffersontown 8
Holy Cross 42, Holmes 12
Hopkins County Central 41, Fort Campbell 20
Ironton 35, Somerset 9
Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 0
Kentucky Country Day 28, DeSales 14
Knox Central 43, Martin County 21
Lafayette 46, Shelby County 0
Larue County 36, Green County 35
Letcher County Central 28, Perry County Central 23
Lexington Catholic 35, Great Crossing 14
Lexington Christian 40, Franklin County 21
Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14
Logan County 45, Greenwood 19
Madison Central 41, North Laurel 23
Magoffin County 20, West Carter 14
Mayfield 58, McCracken County 57
Moore 55, Waggener 16
Muhlenberg County 26, Ohio County 6
Munford 34, Woodford County 30
Murray 49, Marshall County 8
Nelson County 42, Bardstown 0
Nicholas County 28, Iroquois 14
North Bullitt 48, Doss 0
North Hardin 48, Central Hardin 0
North Oldham 42, South Oldham 0
Owensboro Catholic 35, Owensboro 7
Paducah Tilghman 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12
Paintsville 13, Russell 7
Pikeville 48, Johnson Central 19
Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 22
Pulaski County 21, Corbin 14
Raceland 55, Mercer County 0
Rockcastle County 36, Trigg County 0
Rowan County 45, Fleming County 41
Sayre 57, Williamsburg 18
Scott 40, Grant County 6
Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Shelby Valley 41, Floyd Central 22
South Laurel 55, Whitley County 8
South Warren 49, Bowling Green 17
Southwestern 43, The King's Academy 19
Spencer County 28, Henry County 6
St. Henry 49, Bellevue 14
Thomas Nelson 15, Fort Knox 0
Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6
Union City 37, Crittenden County 0
Walton-Verona 25, Boone County 8
Warren East 14, Warren Central 0
Wayne County 28, Madison Southern 15
West Jessamine 39, Paul Laurence Dunbar 8
Ties
Newport 36, Taylor County 36
Washington County 20, Western Hills 20
Scores Not Yet Reported
Leslie County vs. Middlesboro
Lewis County vs. Berea
Twin Springs vs. Pineville
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.