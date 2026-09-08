Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)
After three weeks of play, a few tiers have been clearly established in Kentucky high school football.
Tier 1: Trinity, Christian Academy-Louisville and Boyle County. In that order.
Tier 2: The bridge tier. Pulaski County, Corbin and Madison Central.
Tier 3: Scott County, Lex Catholic and Woodford County.
And, oh, how some teams fell. South Warren, Male, Ryle and Elizabethtown all dropped out of the Top 25.
Here are the latest High School On SI Kentucky high school football Top 25 rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK2 | WK3 |
1. Trinity-Louisville (6A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 1
Defeated Archbishop Moeller (Ohio), 31-14. The Shamrocks are ranked No. 22 nationally in the USA TODAY Super 25.
Next up: vs. Baylor (Tenn.)
Baylor is ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in Tennessee.
2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 2
Defeated Lexington Christian, 66-21. The Centurions are making a case as the best team in Kentucky.
Next up: vs. Ryle
3. Boyle County (4A)
Previous rank: No. 3
Defeated nemesis Lexington Catholic, 35-21.
Next up: at Highlands
4. Pulaski County (5A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 5
The Maroons have been creeping up the rankings and meet Corbin this week in a huge rankings showdown.
Next up: at Corbin
5. Corbin (4A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 7
Defeated Bryan Station, 26-18.
Next up: vs. Pulaski County
6. Madison Central (6A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 6
Shut out Madison Southern, 42-0.
Next up: at North Laurel
7. Scott County (5A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 8
Prevailed against Bowling Green, 51-44.
Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park
8. Lexington Catholic (3A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 9
Lost to No. 3 Boyle County, 35-21.
Next up: at Great Crossing
9. Woodford County (5A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 10
Defeated Great Crossing, 42-0.
Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark, Sept. 18
10. St. Xavier (6A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 18
Dominated Louisville rival Male, 37-7.
Next up: at Elder (Ohio)
11. Frederick Douglass (6A) (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 19
Defeated Manual, 27-7.
Next up: at Tates Creek
12. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 12
Defeated Mayfield, 40-17.
Next up: vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins
13. Covington Catholic (4A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 13
Defeated Simon Kenton, 42-7.
Next up: at Dixie Heights
14. Manual-Louisville (6A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 4
Lost to No. 11 Frederick Douglass, 27-7.
Next up: vs. Atherton
15. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 14
Defeated Apollo, 63-41.
Next up: vs. Owensboro
16. Highlands (4A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 20
Defeated Campbell County, 55-14.
Next up: vs. No. 3 Boyle County
17. Owensboro (5A) (2-1)
Previous rank: No. 16
Defeated Daviess County, 49-8. A decisive win was needed to prevent the Red Devils from falling out of the rankings.
Next up: at No. 15 Owensboro Catholic
18. Beechwood (2A) (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 24
Defeated Dixie Heights, 41-3.
Next up: at Simon Kenton
19. Bardstown (3A) (3-0)
Previous rank: No. 24
Defeated John Hardin, 48-14.
Next up: vs. Nelson County
20. Lexington Christian (2A) (1-2)
Previous rank: No. 17
Lost to No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville, 66-21.
Next up: vs. Franklin County
21. George Rogers Clark (6A) (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Montgomery County, 59-6. The Cardinals have scored 142 points in three games.
Next up: vs. Henry Clay
22. LaRue County (3A) (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Blanked Elizabethtown, 35-0. The Hawks have put together three decisive victories.
Next up: vs. Green County
23. Sayre (1A) (2-0)
Previous rank: No. 23
Idle.
Next up: at Williamsburg
24. Ashland Blazer (4A) (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Lawrence County.
Next up: at East Jessamine
25. Glasgow (3A) (3-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Monroe County, 48-13.
Next up: vs. Allen County-Scottsville
Dropped Out
South Warren
Male
Ryle
Elizabethtown
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Chris Adams has been in sports media since 2013. Currently, he freelances high school sports coverage for the Emporia Gazette (remotely), located in Emporia, Kansas. In 2024, Chris covered sports full-time for The News Enterprise in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. His first stint with the Gazette (remote) began in 2021 and ended in 2023. From 2013 to 2017, he was a reporter at two Texas newspapers, covering high school sports. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.