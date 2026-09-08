Kentucky High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 7, 2026)

After three weeks of play, a few tiers have been clearly established in Kentucky high school football.

Tier 1: Trinity, Christian Academy-Louisville and Boyle County. In that order.

Tier 2: The bridge tier. Pulaski County, Corbin and Madison Central.

Tier 3: Scott County, Lex Catholic and Woodford County.

And, oh, how some teams fell. South Warren, Male, Ryle and Elizabethtown all dropped out of the Top 25.

Here are the latest High School On SI Kentucky high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

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1. Trinity-Louisville (6A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Defeated Archbishop Moeller (Ohio), 31-14. The Shamrocks are ranked No. 22 nationally in the USA TODAY Super 25.

Next up: vs. Baylor (Tenn.)

Baylor is ranked No. 13 nationally and No. 1 in Tennessee.

2. Christian Academy-Louisville (3A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

Defeated Lexington Christian, 66-21. The Centurions are making a case as the best team in Kentucky.

Next up: vs. Ryle

3. Boyle County (4A)

Previous rank: No. 3

Defeated nemesis Lexington Catholic, 35-21.

Next up: at Highlands

4. Pulaski County (5A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Maroons have been creeping up the rankings and meet Corbin this week in a huge rankings showdown.

Next up: at Corbin

5. Corbin (4A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 7

Defeated Bryan Station, 26-18.

Next up: vs. Pulaski County

6. Madison Central (6A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 6

Shut out Madison Southern, 42-0.

Next up: at North Laurel

7. Scott County (5A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 8

Prevailed against Bowling Green, 51-44.

Next up: vs. Pleasure Ridge Park

8. Lexington Catholic (3A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 9

Lost to No. 3 Boyle County, 35-21.

Next up: at Great Crossing

9. Woodford County (5A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

Defeated Great Crossing, 42-0.

Next up: vs. George Rogers Clark, Sept. 18

10. St. Xavier (6A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 18

Dominated Louisville rival Male, 37-7.

Next up: at Elder (Ohio)

11. Frederick Douglass (6A) (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 19

Defeated Manual, 27-7.

Next up: at Tates Creek

12. Paducah Tilghman (4A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 12

Defeated Mayfield, 40-17.

Next up: vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins

13. Covington Catholic (4A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 13

Defeated Simon Kenton, 42-7.

Next up: at Dixie Heights

14. Manual-Louisville (6A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Lost to No. 11 Frederick Douglass, 27-7.

Next up: vs. Atherton

15. Owensboro Catholic (2A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 14

Defeated Apollo, 63-41.

Next up: vs. Owensboro

16. Highlands (4A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 20

Defeated Campbell County, 55-14.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Boyle County

17. Owensboro (5A) (2-1)

Previous rank: No. 16

Defeated Daviess County, 49-8. A decisive win was needed to prevent the Red Devils from falling out of the rankings.

Next up: at No. 15 Owensboro Catholic

18. Beechwood (2A) (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 24

Defeated Dixie Heights, 41-3.

Next up: at Simon Kenton

19. Bardstown (3A) (3-0)

Previous rank: No. 24

Defeated John Hardin, 48-14.

Next up: vs. Nelson County

20. Lexington Christian (2A) (1-2)

Previous rank: No. 17

Lost to No. 2 Christian Academy-Louisville, 66-21.

Next up: vs. Franklin County

21. George Rogers Clark (6A) (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Montgomery County, 59-6. The Cardinals have scored 142 points in three games.

Next up: vs. Henry Clay

22. LaRue County (3A) (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Blanked Elizabethtown, 35-0. The Hawks have put together three decisive victories.

Next up: vs. Green County

23. Sayre (1A) (2-0)

Previous rank: No. 23

Idle.

Next up: at Williamsburg

24. Ashland Blazer (4A) (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Lawrence County.

Next up: at East Jessamine

25. Glasgow (3A) (3-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Monroe County, 48-13.

Next up: vs. Allen County-Scottsville

Dropped Out

South Warren

Male

Ryle

Elizabethtown