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Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 11

See final scores from games around the state
Jack Butler|
Manual's Brayland Miles (14) dives for a touchdown during second half action as the Manual Crimsons host the Atherton Ravens in week 4 of the 2026 KHSAA football season on Friday, Sept. 11, 2027.
Manual's Brayland Miles (14) dives for a touchdown during second half action as the Manual Crimsons host the Atherton Ravens in week 4 of the 2026 KHSAA football season on Friday, Sept. 11, 2027. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Kentucky high school football season had over 100 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14

Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6

North Bullitt 48, Doss 0

(#17) Belfry 49, Russell County 19

(#3) Frederick Douglass 48, Tates Creek 0

(#21) Cooper 21, Campbell County 14

Baylor 35, (#1) Trinity 27

Eminence 49, Caverna 0

Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 0

Calloway County 49, Ballard Memorial 29

Graves County 14, Union County 0

Union City 37, Crittenden County 0

Logan County 45, Greenwood 19

Clay County 38, Clinton County 0

Breckinridge County 38, Edmonson County 20

(#4) Covington Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 7

Franklin-Simpson 53, Russellville 8

(#15) Paducah Tilghman 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12

Walton-Verona 25, Boone County 8

Caldwell County 49, Webster County 8

Grayson County 21, Butler County 13

Murray 49, Marshall County 8

Adair County 26, McCreary Central 21

Southwestern 43, The King's Academy 19

Dayton 48, Ludlow 26

Holy Cross 40, Jeffersontown 8

(#22) Beechwood 41, Simon Kenton 0

Hart County 38, McLean County 0

Central 58, Shawnee 0

St. Henry 49, Bellevue 14

Muhlenberg County 26, Ohio County 6

Hopkins County Central 41, Fort Campbell 20

Owensboro Catholic 35, (#10) Owensboro 7

Holy Cross 42, Holmes 12

Gibson Southern 34, Henderson County 14

(#5) Highlands 41, (#2) Boyle County 21

Munford 34, (#14) Woodford County 30

(#9) South Warren 49, (#13) Bowling Green 17

Conner 41, Newport Central Catholic 14

Christian County 48, Daviess County 5

Thomas Nelson 15, Fort Knox 0

Barren County 35, Monroe County 7

Glasgow 48, Allen County-Scottsville 0

Warren East 14, Warren Central 0

Rockcastle County 36, Trigg County 0

West Jessamine 39, Paul Laurence Dunbar 8

Lexington Christian 40, Franklin County 21

Pikeville 48, (#18) Johnson Central 19

(#6) DuPont Manual 35, Atherton 14

(#20) Bryan Station 17, (#23) Ballard 14

Knox Central 43, Martin County 21

Kentucky Country Day 28, DeSales 14

Paintsville 13, Russell 7

Breathitt County 26, Hazard 0

Wayne County 28, Madison Southern 15

Letcher County Central 28, Perry County Central 23

Eastern 35, Fern Creek 20

Fairdale 40, John Hardin 3

Elizabethtown 41, Meade County 16

George Rogers Clark 37, Henry Clay 0

Bethlehem 53, Frankfort 8

Casey County 44, Jackson County 6

Bullitt East 35, Bullitt Central 0

Bourbon County 53, Montgomery County 0

(#11) Madison Central 41, North Laurel 23

Washington County 20, Western Hills 20

Fairview 32, Morgan County 0

(#8) Christian Academy-Louisville 49, (#25) Ryle 0

Greenup County 35, East Carter 21

Sayre 57, Williamsburg 18

Scott 40, Grant County 6

Shelby Valley 41, Floyd Central 22

Danville 48, Lincoln County 21

North Oldham 42, South Oldham 0

Campbellsville 14, Metcalfe County 6

Bishop Brossart 27, Bracken County 7

(#19) Pulaski County 21, (#16) Corbin 14

Spencer County 28, Henry County 6

Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 22

Harlan 34, Phelps 26

Blazer 53, East Jessamine 0

Newport 36, Taylor County 36

Estill County 48, Bath County 8

Rowan County 45, Fleming County 41

Harlan County 43, Bell County 14

Boyd County 28, Mason County 14

Lafayette 46, Shelby County 0

Betsy Layne 48, Knott County Central 29

Collins 35, Oldham County 16

Magoffin County 20, West Carter 14

Nicholas County 28, Iroquois 14

North Hardin 48, Central Hardin 0

Anderson County 24, Harrison County 7

South Laurel 55, Whitley County 8

(#12) Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

(#24) Lexington Catholic 35, Great Crossing 14

Raceland 55, Mercer County 0

Ironton 35, Somerset 9

Larue County 36, Green County 35

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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