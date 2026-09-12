Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 11
The Kentucky high school football season had over 100 games on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 11
Lloyd Memorial 32, Aiken 14
Thomas Walker 48, Lynn Camp 6
North Bullitt 48, Doss 0
(#17) Belfry 49, Russell County 19
(#3) Frederick Douglass 48, Tates Creek 0
(#21) Cooper 21, Campbell County 14
Baylor 35, (#1) Trinity 27
Eminence 49, Caverna 0
Jo Byrns 56, Todd County Central 0
Calloway County 49, Ballard Memorial 29
Graves County 14, Union County 0
Union City 37, Crittenden County 0
Logan County 45, Greenwood 19
Clay County 38, Clinton County 0
Breckinridge County 38, Edmonson County 20
(#4) Covington Catholic 56, Dixie Heights 7
Franklin-Simpson 53, Russellville 8
(#15) Paducah Tilghman 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 12
Walton-Verona 25, Boone County 8
Caldwell County 49, Webster County 8
Grayson County 21, Butler County 13
Murray 49, Marshall County 8
Adair County 26, McCreary Central 21
Southwestern 43, The King's Academy 19
Dayton 48, Ludlow 26
Holy Cross 40, Jeffersontown 8
(#22) Beechwood 41, Simon Kenton 0
Hart County 38, McLean County 0
Central 58, Shawnee 0
St. Henry 49, Bellevue 14
Muhlenberg County 26, Ohio County 6
Hopkins County Central 41, Fort Campbell 20
Owensboro Catholic 35, (#10) Owensboro 7
Holy Cross 42, Holmes 12
Gibson Southern 34, Henderson County 14
(#5) Highlands 41, (#2) Boyle County 21
Munford 34, (#14) Woodford County 30
(#9) South Warren 49, (#13) Bowling Green 17
Conner 41, Newport Central Catholic 14
Christian County 48, Daviess County 5
Thomas Nelson 15, Fort Knox 0
Barren County 35, Monroe County 7
Glasgow 48, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Warren East 14, Warren Central 0
Rockcastle County 36, Trigg County 0
West Jessamine 39, Paul Laurence Dunbar 8
Lexington Christian 40, Franklin County 21
Pikeville 48, (#18) Johnson Central 19
(#6) DuPont Manual 35, Atherton 14
(#20) Bryan Station 17, (#23) Ballard 14
Knox Central 43, Martin County 21
Kentucky Country Day 28, DeSales 14
Paintsville 13, Russell 7
Breathitt County 26, Hazard 0
Wayne County 28, Madison Southern 15
Letcher County Central 28, Perry County Central 23
Eastern 35, Fern Creek 20
Fairdale 40, John Hardin 3
Elizabethtown 41, Meade County 16
George Rogers Clark 37, Henry Clay 0
Bethlehem 53, Frankfort 8
Casey County 44, Jackson County 6
Bullitt East 35, Bullitt Central 0
Bourbon County 53, Montgomery County 0
(#11) Madison Central 41, North Laurel 23
Washington County 20, Western Hills 20
Fairview 32, Morgan County 0
(#8) Christian Academy-Louisville 49, (#25) Ryle 0
Greenup County 35, East Carter 21
Sayre 57, Williamsburg 18
Scott 40, Grant County 6
Shelby Valley 41, Floyd Central 22
Danville 48, Lincoln County 21
North Oldham 42, South Oldham 0
Campbellsville 14, Metcalfe County 6
Bishop Brossart 27, Bracken County 7
(#19) Pulaski County 21, (#16) Corbin 14
Spencer County 28, Henry County 6
Prestonsburg 41, East Ridge 22
Harlan 34, Phelps 26
Blazer 53, East Jessamine 0
Newport 36, Taylor County 36
Estill County 48, Bath County 8
Rowan County 45, Fleming County 41
Harlan County 43, Bell County 14
Boyd County 28, Mason County 14
Lafayette 46, Shelby County 0
Betsy Layne 48, Knott County Central 29
Collins 35, Oldham County 16
Magoffin County 20, West Carter 14
Nicholas County 28, Iroquois 14
North Hardin 48, Central Hardin 0
Anderson County 24, Harrison County 7
South Laurel 55, Whitley County 8
(#12) Scott County 44, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
(#24) Lexington Catholic 35, Great Crossing 14
Raceland 55, Mercer County 0
Ironton 35, Somerset 9
Larue County 36, Green County 35
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917