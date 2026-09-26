Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026
The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.
Among the notable results, No. 1 Trinity shut out No. 8 St. Xavier 44-0, No. 2 Frederick Douglass defeated Christian County 35-7 and No. 3 Highlands rolled past Harrison County 78-6. Christian Academy-Louisville scored 70 in a win over Bowling Green, while Scott County outlasted Collins in a 71-60 shootout.
Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
Friday, Sept. 25
Anderson County 28, South Oldham 20
Atherton 42, Fern Creek 7
Bardstown 57, Mercer County 13
Barren County 29, Grayson County 14
Beechwood 63, Owen County 0
Belfry 55, Pike County Central 8
Bethlehem 14, Campbellsville 7
Blazer 35, Greenup County 21
Bourbon County 33, Henry County 0
Boyle County 38, Ballard 3
Breathitt County 58, Montgomery County 27
Bryan Station 21, Simon Kenton 7
Bullitt Central 35, Moore 14
Butler County 34, Edmonson County 13
Caldwell County 49, Fort Campbell 12
Caverna 54, Frankfort 6
Christian Academy-Louisville 70, Bowling Green 21
Cooper 22, Conner 21
Covington Catholic 41, Central 14
Crittenden County 21, Trigg County 20
Danville 41, Shawnee 0
DeSales 28, Bishop Brossart 7
Dixie Heights 49, Scott 12
DuPont Manual 49, Bullitt East 14
East Ridge 42, Betsy Layne 14
Eastern 28, Wayne County 15
Elizabethtown 34, Taylor County 21
Eminence 34, Holy Cross 14
Estill County 74, Magoffin County 38
Fairdale 32, Jeffersontown 6
Floyd Central 44, Leslie County 42
Franklin County 61, Lincoln County 33
Frederick Douglass 35, Christian County 7
Glasgow 48, Hart County 20
Green County 41, Russell County 13
Greenwood 26, Warren Central 7
Harlan 52, Pineville 14
Henderson County 42, Central Hardin 0
Highlands 78, Harrison County 6
Hopkins County Central 49, Russellville 26
Jackson County 20, Holmes 6
Johnson Central 34, Boyd County 13
Kentucky Country Day 34, Butler 14
Knox Central 42, Hazard 14
Lafayette 40, East Jessamine 8
Larue County 50, Adair County 10
Lawrence County 42, Letcher County Central 13
Lewis County 18, Bath County 6
Logan County 49, Calloway County 7
Ludlow 34, Bellevue 14
Madison Central 48, Great Crossing 21
Madison Southern 19, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14
Madisonville-North Hopkins 32, Graves County 28
Male 41, Pleasure Ridge Park 7
Marion County 42, Thomas Nelson 20
Marshall County 45, Muhlenberg County 6
Martin County 47, Knott County Central 12
Mayfield 1, Todd County Central 0, Forfeit
McCracken County 48, Murray 42
McLean County 29, Daviess County 21
Middlesboro 47, Lynn Camp 6
Monroe County 49, Clinton County 6
Morgan County 12, Iroquois 8
Nicholas County 13, Carroll County 8
North Bullitt 23, Henry Clay 13
North Hardin 36, Oldham County 35
North Laurel 42, Whitley County 6
Owensboro 50, Apollo 7
Owensboro Catholic 58, Meade County 0
Paducah Tilghman 56, Allen County-Scottsville 0
Paintsville 63, West Carter 22
Perry County Central 35, Paris 20
Phelps 44, Fairview 12
Pikeville 48, Powell County 6
Pulaski County 36, South Warren 35
Rockcastle County 42, Clay County 0
Russell 41, Fleming County 6
Ryle 35, Tates Creek 0
Sayre 43, Newport 16
Scott County 71, Collins 60
Seneca 41, Western 0
Shelby County 45, Grant County 0
Somerset 42, Metcalfe County 0
South Fulton 46, Ballard Memorial 14
South Laurel 41, Harlan County 13
Spencer County 52, Western Hills 21
St. Henry 52, Gallatin County 0
Trinity 44, St. Xavier 0
Trimble County 44, Berea 8
Union County 28, Hancock County 6
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 26, Washington County 21
Walton-Verona 27, Bracken County 10
Warren East 31, Franklin-Simpson 28
West Jessamine 28, George Rogers Clark 26
Score Not Reported
Fort Knox vs. Waggener
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.