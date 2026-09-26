Kentucky High School Football Final Scores: Sept. 25, 2026

The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 25, with another busy night of action across the state.

Among the notable results, No. 1 Trinity shut out No. 8 St. Xavier 44-0, No. 2 Frederick Douglass defeated Christian County 35-7 and No. 3 Highlands rolled past Harrison County 78-6. Christian Academy-Louisville scored 70 in a win over Bowling Green, while Scott County outlasted Collins in a 71-60 shootout.

Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.

Friday, Sept. 25

Anderson County 28, South Oldham 20

Atherton 42, Fern Creek 7

Bardstown 57, Mercer County 13

Barren County 29, Grayson County 14

Beechwood 63, Owen County 0

Belfry 55, Pike County Central 8

Bethlehem 14, Campbellsville 7

Blazer 35, Greenup County 21

Bourbon County 33, Henry County 0

Boyle County 38, Ballard 3

Breathitt County 58, Montgomery County 27

Bryan Station 21, Simon Kenton 7

Bullitt Central 35, Moore 14

Butler County 34, Edmonson County 13

Caldwell County 49, Fort Campbell 12

Caverna 54, Frankfort 6

Christian Academy-Louisville 70, Bowling Green 21

Cooper 22, Conner 21

Covington Catholic 41, Central 14

Crittenden County 21, Trigg County 20

Danville 41, Shawnee 0

DeSales 28, Bishop Brossart 7

Dixie Heights 49, Scott 12

DuPont Manual 49, Bullitt East 14

East Ridge 42, Betsy Layne 14

Eastern 28, Wayne County 15

Elizabethtown 34, Taylor County 21

Eminence 34, Holy Cross 14

Estill County 74, Magoffin County 38

Fairdale 32, Jeffersontown 6

Floyd Central 44, Leslie County 42

Franklin County 61, Lincoln County 33

Frederick Douglass 35, Christian County 7

Glasgow 48, Hart County 20

Green County 41, Russell County 13

Greenwood 26, Warren Central 7

Harlan 52, Pineville 14

Henderson County 42, Central Hardin 0

Highlands 78, Harrison County 6

Hopkins County Central 49, Russellville 26

Jackson County 20, Holmes 6

Johnson Central 34, Boyd County 13

Kentucky Country Day 34, Butler 14

Knox Central 42, Hazard 14

Lafayette 40, East Jessamine 8

Larue County 50, Adair County 10

Lawrence County 42, Letcher County Central 13

Lewis County 18, Bath County 6

Logan County 49, Calloway County 7

Ludlow 34, Bellevue 14

Madison Central 48, Great Crossing 21

Madison Southern 19, Paul Laurence Dunbar 14

Madisonville-North Hopkins 32, Graves County 28

Male 41, Pleasure Ridge Park 7

Marion County 42, Thomas Nelson 20

Marshall County 45, Muhlenberg County 6

Martin County 47, Knott County Central 12

Mayfield 1, Todd County Central 0, Forfeit

McCracken County 48, Murray 42

McLean County 29, Daviess County 21

Middlesboro 47, Lynn Camp 6

Monroe County 49, Clinton County 6

Morgan County 12, Iroquois 8

Nicholas County 13, Carroll County 8

North Bullitt 23, Henry Clay 13

North Hardin 36, Oldham County 35

North Laurel 42, Whitley County 6

Owensboro 50, Apollo 7

Owensboro Catholic 58, Meade County 0

Paducah Tilghman 56, Allen County-Scottsville 0

Paintsville 63, West Carter 22

Perry County Central 35, Paris 20

Phelps 44, Fairview 12

Pikeville 48, Powell County 6

Pulaski County 36, South Warren 35

Rockcastle County 42, Clay County 0

Russell 41, Fleming County 6

Ryle 35, Tates Creek 0

Sayre 43, Newport 16

Scott County 71, Collins 60

Seneca 41, Western 0

Shelby County 45, Grant County 0

Somerset 42, Metcalfe County 0

South Fulton 46, Ballard Memorial 14

South Laurel 41, Harlan County 13

Spencer County 52, Western Hills 21

St. Henry 52, Gallatin County 0

Trinity 44, St. Xavier 0

Trimble County 44, Berea 8

Union County 28, Hancock County 6

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 26, Washington County 21

Walton-Verona 27, Bracken County 10

Warren East 31, Franklin-Simpson 28

West Jessamine 28, George Rogers Clark 26

Score Not Reported

Fort Knox vs. Waggener