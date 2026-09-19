Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 18, with another full night of action across the Bluegrass State.
Among the notable results, Trinity shut out Male 34-0, Highlands blanked Ryle 28-0 and Frederick Douglass defeated Corbin 10-0. Beechwood edged Covington Catholic 42-35, while Madison Central defeated Scott County 7-3 in another matchup of highly ranked teams.
Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Kentucky High School Football Scores — Sept. 18
Apollo 34, Muhlenberg County 7
Atherton 7, Eastern 0, SUSP (Resumes Sun. 6 p.m.)
Ballard vs. Fern Creek, PPD
Ballard Memorial 49, Vienna/Goreville 7
Beechwood 42, Covington Catholic 35
Bell County 51, Whitley County 6
Bethlehem 8, Garrard County 0
Betsy Layne 53, Floyd Central 52
Bishop Brossart 21, Nicholas County 20
Blazer 14, Russell 7
Bourbon County 47, Scott 7
Bowling Green 27, Barren County 19
Breathitt County 61, Letcher County Central 25
Breckinridge County 6, Thomas Nelson 0
Bryan Station 21, Tates Creek 3
Casey County 60, Clinton County 34
Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 14
Corbin vs. Frederick Douglass, CANCELED
Danville vs. Washington County, PPD to Sunday
DeSales 22, Southern 0
Dixie Heights 7, Henry Clay 0
DuPont Manual 6, Cooper 0
East Carter 44, West Carter 12
East Jessamine 29, Lincoln County 25
East Ridge 19, Leslie County 9
Elder 31, St. Xavier 0
Elizabethtown 35, Nelson County 27
Eminence 16, Trimble County 0
Estill County 56, Montgomery County 28
Fairdale vs. Spencer County, PPD
Fairview 45, Expression Prep Academy 26
Fort Campbell 44, Todd County Central 12
Frederick Douglass 10, Corbin 0
Glasgow 42, Adair County 7
Grayson County 24, Greenwood 14
Greenfield 6, Fulton County 0
Greenup County 48, Fleming County 14
Harlan 49, Berea 6
Hart County 38, Edmondson County 35
Henderson County 42, Daviess County 3
Highlands 28, Ryle 0
Holy Cross vs. Bullitt Central, PPD
Jackson County 26, Lynn Camp 0
Jeffersontown 1, Caverna 0
Kentucky Country Day 56, Hopkins County Central 6
Knott County Central 56, Phelps 24
Larue County 41, Butler County 14
Lawrence County vs. North Laurel, PPD
Lloyd Memorial 38, Campbell County 20
Logan County 47, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Ludlow 40, Gallatin County 15
Madison Central 7, Scott County 3
Madison Southern 26, Rockcastle County 20
Madisonville-North Hopkins 35, Marshall County 0
Marion County 14, John Hardin 6
Martin County 40, Shelby Valley 24
Mason County 38, Boone County 26
Mayfield 56, Crittenden County 7
McCracken County 43, Union County 7
McCreary Central 43, Harlan County 22
McLean County 50, Webster County 0
Meade County 63, Collins 14
Middlesboro 55, Cloudland 24
Monroe County 28, Metcalfe County 6
Moore 29, Doss 0
Morgan County 30, Pineville 22
Murray 62, Russellville 14
Newport 46, Paris 8
Owensboro 49, Graves County 7
Owensboro Catholic 49, Bardstown 12
Paducah Tilghman 70, Franklin-Simpson 28
Paintsville 1, Frankfort 0
Paul Laurence Dunbar 35, Great Crossing 0
Pendleton County 15, Grant County 6
Pikeville 21, Belfry 14
Pleasure Ridge Park 6, Butler 0
Powell County 16, Bath County 7
Prestonsburg 49, Pike County Central 0
Pulaski County 42, Johnson Central 14
Raceland 42, Newport Central Catholic 6
Sayre 35, Bracken County 0
Simon Kenton 47, Conner 0
Somerset 60, Green County 0
South Laurel 40, Wayne County 7
South Warren 42, Christian County 0
Southwestern 55, Mercer County 21
Taylor County 34, Russell County 6
Tell City 35, Hancock County 14
Trinity 34, Male 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 20, Western 7
Walton-Verona 29, Harrison County 0
Warren Central 47, Ohio County 7
Warren East 40, Calloway County 14
West Jessamine 24, Lafayette 9
Western Hills 38, Dayton 16
Winfield 42, Magoffin County 12
Woodford County vs. George Rogers Clark, PPD to Saturday
Scores Not Reported
Bellevue vs. Iroquois
Bullitt East vs. Central
Carroll County vs. Anderson County
Seneca vs. North Oldham
Shelby County vs. Franklin County
Valley vs. North Hardin
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.