Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 18

The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued Friday, Sept. 18, with another full night of action across the Bluegrass State.

Among the notable results, Trinity shut out Male 34-0, Highlands blanked Ryle 28-0 and Frederick Douglass defeated Corbin 10-0. Beechwood edged Covington Catholic 42-35, while Madison Central defeated Scott County 7-3 in another matchup of highly ranked teams.

Here are the final Kentucky high school football scores from Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.

Kentucky High School Football Scores — Sept. 18

Apollo 34, Muhlenberg County 7

Atherton 7, Eastern 0, SUSP (Resumes Sun. 6 p.m.)

Ballard vs. Fern Creek, PPD

Ballard Memorial 49, Vienna/Goreville 7

Beechwood 42, Covington Catholic 35

Bell County 51, Whitley County 6

Bethlehem 8, Garrard County 0

Betsy Layne 53, Floyd Central 52

Bishop Brossart 21, Nicholas County 20

Blazer 14, Russell 7

Bourbon County 47, Scott 7

Bowling Green 27, Barren County 19

Breathitt County 61, Letcher County Central 25

Breckinridge County 6, Thomas Nelson 0

Bryan Station 21, Tates Creek 3

Casey County 60, Clinton County 34

Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 14

Corbin vs. Frederick Douglass, CANCELED

Danville vs. Washington County, PPD to Sunday

DeSales 22, Southern 0

Dixie Heights 7, Henry Clay 0

DuPont Manual 6, Cooper 0

East Carter 44, West Carter 12

East Jessamine 29, Lincoln County 25

East Ridge 19, Leslie County 9

Elder 31, St. Xavier 0

Elizabethtown 35, Nelson County 27

Eminence 16, Trimble County 0

Estill County 56, Montgomery County 28

Fairdale vs. Spencer County, PPD

Fairview 45, Expression Prep Academy 26

Fort Campbell 44, Todd County Central 12

Frederick Douglass 10, Corbin 0

Glasgow 42, Adair County 7

Grayson County 24, Greenwood 14

Greenfield 6, Fulton County 0

Greenup County 48, Fleming County 14

Harlan 49, Berea 6

Hart County 38, Edmondson County 35

Henderson County 42, Daviess County 3

Highlands 28, Ryle 0

Holy Cross vs. Bullitt Central, PPD

Jackson County 26, Lynn Camp 0

Jeffersontown 1, Caverna 0

Kentucky Country Day 56, Hopkins County Central 6

Knott County Central 56, Phelps 24

Larue County 41, Butler County 14

Lawrence County vs. North Laurel, PPD

Lloyd Memorial 38, Campbell County 20

Logan County 47, Allen County-Scottsville 7

Ludlow 40, Gallatin County 15

Madison Central 7, Scott County 3

Madison Southern 26, Rockcastle County 20

Madisonville-North Hopkins 35, Marshall County 0

Marion County 14, John Hardin 6

Martin County 40, Shelby Valley 24

Mason County 38, Boone County 26

Mayfield 56, Crittenden County 7

McCracken County 43, Union County 7

McCreary Central 43, Harlan County 22

McLean County 50, Webster County 0

Meade County 63, Collins 14

Middlesboro 55, Cloudland 24

Monroe County 28, Metcalfe County 6

Moore 29, Doss 0

Morgan County 30, Pineville 22

Murray 62, Russellville 14

Newport 46, Paris 8

Owensboro 49, Graves County 7

Owensboro Catholic 49, Bardstown 12

Paducah Tilghman 70, Franklin-Simpson 28

Paintsville 1, Frankfort 0

Paul Laurence Dunbar 35, Great Crossing 0

Pendleton County 15, Grant County 6

Pikeville 21, Belfry 14

Pleasure Ridge Park 6, Butler 0

Powell County 16, Bath County 7

Prestonsburg 49, Pike County Central 0

Pulaski County 42, Johnson Central 14

Raceland 42, Newport Central Catholic 6

Sayre 35, Bracken County 0

Simon Kenton 47, Conner 0

Somerset 60, Green County 0

South Laurel 40, Wayne County 7

South Warren 42, Christian County 0

Southwestern 55, Mercer County 21

Taylor County 34, Russell County 6

Tell City 35, Hancock County 14

Trinity 34, Male 0

W.E.B. DuBois Academy 20, Western 7

Walton-Verona 29, Harrison County 0

Warren Central 47, Ohio County 7

Warren East 40, Calloway County 14

West Jessamine 24, Lafayette 9

Western Hills 38, Dayton 16

Winfield 42, Magoffin County 12

Woodford County vs. George Rogers Clark, PPD to Saturday

Scores Not Reported

Bellevue vs. Iroquois

Bullitt East vs. Central

Carroll County vs. Anderson County

Seneca vs. North Oldham

Shelby County vs. Franklin County

Valley vs. North Hardin