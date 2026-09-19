Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Kentucky high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Kentucky High School Football Scoreboard
Kentucky High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Warren Central 47, Ohio County 7
(#12) Owensboro 49, Graves County 7
Elder 31, (#7) St. Xavier 0
Bryan Station 21, Tates Creek 3
Taylor County 34, Russell County 6
Mayfield 56, Crittenden County 7
Grayson County 24, Greenwood 14
Lloyd Memorial 38, Campbell County 20
(#1) Trinity 34, (#23) Male 0
W.E.B. DuBois Academy 20, Western 7
Ballard Memorial 49, Vienna/Goreville 7
Jeffersontown 1, Caverna 0
Casey County 60, Clinton County 34
Greenfield 6, Fulton County 0
Hart County 38, Edmonson County 35
(#10) Paducah Tilghman 70, Franklin-Simpson 28
Monroe County 28, Metcalfe County 6
Madisonville-North Hopkins 35, Marshall County 0
DeSales 22, Southern 0
Murray 62, Russellville 14
Caldwell County 56, Trigg County 14
Apollo 34, Muhlenberg County 7
Kentucky Country Day 56, Hopkins County Central 6
(#20) Bowling Green 27, Barren County 19
Simon Kenton 47, Conner 0
Warren East 40, Calloway County 14
(#3) Highlands 28, Ryle 0
Middlesboro 55, Cloudland 24
Pleasure Ridge Park 6, Butler 0
(#15) Beechwood 42, (#8) Covington Catholic 35
(#18) Owensboro Catholic 49, Bardstown 12
Fort Campbell 44, Todd County Central 12
McCracken County 43, Union County 7
Fairview 45, Expression Prep Academy 26
(#11) South Warren 42, Christian County 0
Logan County 47, Allen County-Scottsville 7
Glasgow 42, Adair County 7
Moore 29, Doss 0
McLean County 50, Webster County 0
Bourbon County 47, Scott 7
Newport 46, Paris 8
Paul Laurence Dunbar 35, Great Crossing 0
Mason County 38, Boone County 26
Morgan County 30, Pineville 22
Southwestern 55, Mercer County 21
Bishop Brossart 21, Nicholas County 20
McCreary Central 43, Harlan County 22
Greenup County 48, Fleming County 14
Rowan County 14, Clay County 13
Breathitt County 61, Letcher County Central 25
(#21) Pikeville 21, Belfry 14
Bell County 51, Whitley County 6
Somerset 60, Green County 0
Winfield 42, Magoffin County 12
Paintsville 1, Frankfort 0
Pendleton County 15, Grant County 6
Dixie Heights 7, Henry Clay 0
Marion County 14, John Hardin 6
Prestonsburg 49, Pike County Central 0
Martin County 40, Shelby Valley 24
Walton-Verona 29, Harrison County 0
(#25) West Jessamine 24, Lafayette 9
Knott County Central 56, Phelps 24
Eminence 16, Trimble County 0
Tell City 35, Hancock County 14
East Jessamine 29, Lincoln County 25
Dayton 38, Western Hills 16
East Carter 44, West Carter 12
(#22) Blazer 14, Russell 7
South Laurel 40, Wayne County 7
(#5) DuPont Manual 6, (#17) Cooper 0
Sayre 35, Bracken County 0
(#2) Frederick Douglass 10, (#19) Corbin 0
Bethlehem 8, Garrard County 0
East Ridge 19, Leslie County 9
Meade County 63, Collins 14
(#9) Madison Central 7, (#16) Scott County 3
Jackson County 26, Lynn Camp 0
Breckinridge County 6, Thomas Nelson 0
Raceland 42, Newport Central Catholic 6
Henderson County 42, Daviess County 3
Larue County 41, Butler County 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917