Mississippi High School Football Final Scores — November 6
High School On SI has final scores from Mississippi high school football action on November 6.
Mississippi High School Football Final Scores — November 6
Franklin County 48, Union 29
Wayne Academy 34, Adams County Christian 8
Cathedral 42, Bowling Green 8
Loyd Star 27, Puckett 24
(#17) Louisville 49, Amory 0
Charleston 46, Hatley 8
Noxubee County 41, Coahoma County 0
Myrtle 46, Velma Jackson 24
Morton 49, Forrest County Agricultural 42
Booneville 13, Yazoo County 0
Tri-County Academy 26, Brookhaven Academy 3
Noxapater 36, Mount Olive 0
Clarksdale 41, Tishomingo County 6
Lumberton 54, West Bolivar 6
French Camp Academy 55, Falkner 14
Winona Christian 42, Canton Academy 6
Mize 54, North Forrest 0
Potts Camp 26, Coffeeville 22
South Delta 52, Resurrection Catholic 6
Grace Christian Academy 56, Northpoint Christian 14
Newton County Academy 36, Prairie View Academy 26
Amite County 46, Lake 6
Greene County 35, Richland 26
Southeast Lauderdale 34, Jefferson County 12
Leake Academy 36, Columbia Academy 22
Bayou Academy 10, Pillow Academy 7
Central Hinds Academy 28, Marshall Academy 14
Presbyterian Christian 15, Raleigh 13
Greenwood 46, Houston 38
Ethel 56, West Lincoln 7
McComb 61, Choctaw Central 14
Poplarville 56, Northeast Lauderdale 0
East Marion 46, Clarkdale 0
Quitman 28, Port Gibson 22
Baldwyn 35, Leland 14
Vardaman 27, Smithville 21
Pass Christian 62, Forest 33
Kossuth 38, Amanda Elzy 6
Glenbrook 27, Arcadia 20
Okolona 34, Biggersville 14
West Lauderdale 27, South Pike 12
Edwards 46, Belmont 0
Leflore County 48, Byers 6
North Delta 57, Winston Academy 36
Wesson 47, Newton 0
Kemper County 50, East Union 12
Hazlehurst 31, Pisgah 21
O’Bannon 42, Alcorn Central 13
Seminary 34, West Marion 0
Eupora 38, Bruce 20
Mendenhall 42, Bay 0
Silliman Institute 20, Lamar 12
Copiah Academy 42, Oak Forest Academy 14
North Side 48, Walnut 6
Kosciusko 48, Itawamba Agricultural 21
Tupelo Christian Prep 51, West Lowndes 6
(#21) Heidelberg 48, Collins 0
Tunica Academy 58, Kemper Academy 8
Bogue Chitto 13, Sebastopol 12
Nanih Waiya 48, Salem 7
Aberdeen 36, North Panola 28
Columbia 21, Newton County 7
East Webster 50, Water Valley 8
Senatobia 47, North Pontotoc 14
Shannon 40, Yazoo City 8
(#5) Jackson Prep 42, (#8) Jackson Academy 21
Oak Hill Academy 38, St. Joseph 29
(#23) Winona 62, Holly Springs 14
Parklane Academy 42, Starkville Academy 7
Hamilton 44, J.Z. George 20
Perry Central 37, Enterprise 0
Corinth 42, Ripley 0
West Tallahatchie 48, Ashland 6
Magee 42, St. Stanislaus 15
Lee Academy 42, Regents 7
Catholic of Pointe Coupee 48, Central Private 16
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917