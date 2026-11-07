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Mississippi High School Football Final Scores — November 6

See final scores from each game
Jack Butler|
High School On SI

High School On SI has final scores from Mississippi high school football action on November 6.

Mississippi High School Football Final Scores — November 6

Franklin County 48, Union 29

Wayne Academy 34, Adams County Christian 8

Cathedral 42, Bowling Green 8

Loyd Star 27, Puckett 24

(#17) Louisville 49, Amory 0

Charleston 46, Hatley 8

Noxubee County 41, Coahoma County 0

Myrtle 46, Velma Jackson 24

Morton 49, Forrest County Agricultural 42

Booneville 13, Yazoo County 0

Tri-County Academy 26, Brookhaven Academy 3

Noxapater 36, Mount Olive 0

Clarksdale 41, Tishomingo County 6

Lumberton 54, West Bolivar 6

French Camp Academy 55, Falkner 14

Winona Christian 42, Canton Academy 6

Mize 54, North Forrest 0

Potts Camp 26, Coffeeville 22

South Delta 52, Resurrection Catholic 6

Grace Christian Academy 56, Northpoint Christian 14

Newton County Academy 36, Prairie View Academy 26

Amite County 46, Lake 6

Greene County 35, Richland 26

Southeast Lauderdale 34, Jefferson County 12

Leake Academy 36, Columbia Academy 22

Bayou Academy 10, Pillow Academy 7

Central Hinds Academy 28, Marshall Academy 14

Presbyterian Christian 15, Raleigh 13

Greenwood 46, Houston 38

Ethel 56, West Lincoln 7

McComb 61, Choctaw Central 14

Poplarville 56, Northeast Lauderdale 0

East Marion 46, Clarkdale 0

Quitman 28, Port Gibson 22

Baldwyn 35, Leland 14

Vardaman 27, Smithville 21

Pass Christian 62, Forest 33

Kossuth 38, Amanda Elzy 6

Glenbrook 27, Arcadia 20

Okolona 34, Biggersville 14

West Lauderdale 27, South Pike 12

Edwards 46, Belmont 0

Leflore County 48, Byers 6

North Delta 57, Winston Academy 36

Wesson 47, Newton 0

Kemper County 50, East Union 12

Hazlehurst 31, Pisgah 21

O’Bannon 42, Alcorn Central 13

Seminary 34, West Marion 0

Eupora 38, Bruce 20

Mendenhall 42, Bay 0

Silliman Institute 20, Lamar 12

Copiah Academy 42, Oak Forest Academy 14

North Side 48, Walnut 6

Kosciusko 48, Itawamba Agricultural 21

Tupelo Christian Prep 51, West Lowndes 6

(#21) Heidelberg 48, Collins 0

Tunica Academy 58, Kemper Academy 8

Bogue Chitto 13, Sebastopol 12

Nanih Waiya 48, Salem 7

Aberdeen 36, North Panola 28

Columbia 21, Newton County 7

East Webster 50, Water Valley 8

Senatobia 47, North Pontotoc 14

Shannon 40, Yazoo City 8

(#5) Jackson Prep 42, (#8) Jackson Academy 21

Oak Hill Academy 38, St. Joseph 29

(#23) Winona 62, Holly Springs 14

Parklane Academy 42, Starkville Academy 7

Hamilton 44, J.Z. George 20

Perry Central 37, Enterprise 0

Corinth 42, Ripley 0

West Tallahatchie 48, Ashland 6

Magee 42, St. Stanislaus 15

Lee Academy 42, Regents 7

Catholic of Pointe Coupee 48, Central Private 16

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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