Pro Volleyball Star Anna DeBeer Returns to Assumption, Where Her Career Took Off

Anna DeBeer has played volleyball on much bigger stages since graduating from Assumption High School.

She's been a four-time All-American at Louisville. She's reached the NCAA championship match. She's turned professional with the Indy Ignite.

But returning to Assumption for a rivalry match against Mercy Academy brought DeBeer back to where much of it began.

“I honestly haven't been to an Assumption game in a long time because, unfortunately, when I was in college, we weren't able to get out to many of them,” DeBeer told High School On SI before the match. “So I'm honestly just so excited to be back as their season is getting going.”

DeBeer returned to a familiar setting. The Assumption-Mercy rivalry produced some of her favorite memories during a high school career in which she helped the Rockets win three state championships and was named Kentucky Miss Volleyball in 2019.

“I think it'll definitely bring a lot of emotions, like so many good ones,” DeBeer said. “My time at Assumption was awesome. And especially this rivalry.”

Assumption Was the Beginning

For DeBeer, returning wasn't simply about remembering championships.

It reminded her of the point in her life when volleyball began becoming much more than a sport she played.

“You're learning volleyball at a young age, and you get to high school, and that's when I really felt like I was getting to know my game,” DeBeer said. “That's when I was starting to get recruited, and it kind of just brings back the beginning of my volleyball career as well, which is pretty cool to think about.”

There was plenty to remember.

“We had won three state titles there out of the four years; it was really awesome,” DeBeer said. “We had such a great group. And I think what stands out is honestly just how much fun we had.”

She credits the culture surrounding the program, from the coaching staff to her teammates, with helping shape those years.

“What we accomplished over those years was super cool because it was the start of my career,” she said.

Staying Home Worked Out Again

When it came time for college, DeBeer had opportunities to leave Kentucky.

Instead, the Louisville native stayed home and committed to the Cardinals.

Louisville had not yet developed into the national power it would become during DeBeer's career, but she believed in what the program could become.

“I wanted to be a part of a winning program, and what the coaches had brought in, I really thought we could get there,” DeBeer said. “So I kind of just trusted them, and honestly, it was the best decision I've ever made — staying home.”

Her college career included four All-America selections as Louisville emerged as one of the nation's top programs.

Even DeBeer didn't anticipate just how successful the experience would become.

“I think I knew it would have been cool, but not like that cool,” she said.

The Next Generation Is Watching

DeBeer's impact on Assumption didn't end when she graduated.

Junior outside hitter Brooke Codey is among the current Rockets who grew up watching what DeBeer accomplished at Assumption and Louisville.

DeBeer has also spent time with the current team, including a visit to practice.

“It's just someone to look up to,” Codey said. “Honestly, she has such a great way of looking at the game. So that's how I aspire to be like her.”

The homecoming ended with another Assumption victory over Mercy, this one in three sets.

For DeBeer, the night offered a chance to watch the current Rockets while remembering when she was in their position — learning her game, beginning the recruiting process and discovering where volleyball might eventually take her.

A decade later, it brought her back to the same gym.