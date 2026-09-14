Vote: Who Was the Kentucky High School Volleyball Player of the Week? (Sept. 7-12)

Kentucky high school volleyball continues to produce high-level talent, and several of the state's top players delivered impressive performances over the past week.

Assumption's Taylor McKenzie helped the nationally ranked Rockets earn a pair of wins, while Conner's Charlotte Patton totaled 55 kills across three victories. Elizabethtown's Nevaeh Anderson combined 49 kills with 57 digs, and Paintsville's Kylie Kinner put together three productive matches that included a 26-kill performance.

High School On SI has selected 12 candidates for Kentucky High School Volleyball Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 20. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Taylor McKenzie, outside hitter, Assumption

McKenzie recorded 10 kills, 14 digs and a block as Assumption defeated Mercy Academy. The junior outside hitter followed with 10 kills and five digs in a win over St. Thomas Aquinas of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Assumption entered the week ranked No. 3 nationally in the USA TODAY/AVCA poll.

Lilah Anthony, right side, North Oldham

Anthony recorded 19 kills, four service aces and a .455 hitting percentage in North Oldham's win over Manual.

Evelyn Laker, outside hitter, Bishop Brossart

Laker recorded 19 kills and three service aces in Bishop Brossart's win over Campbell County.

Makayla Roose, middle blocker, Notre Dame Academy

Roose, a 6-foot-2 Cincinnati commit, collected nine kills and nine blocks in Notre Dame Academy's win over Ursuline Academy of Cincinnati. She added six kills and three blocks Friday against Male.

Josie Blair, middle blocker, Adair County

Blair contributed on both sides of the net, recording 13 kills, 15 digs and two blocks against Marion County. The 6-foot middle blocker followed with 16 kills, 13 digs and five blocks in a four-set match against Central Hardin.

Avery Gray, outside hitter, Apollo

Gray totaled 35 kills, eight service aces, 19 digs and two blocks in matches against Muhlenberg County and Daviess County.

Kylie Kinner, outside hitter, Paintsville

Kinner recorded 16 kills with a .636 hitting percentage and three blocks against Martin County. The Morehead State basketball and beach volleyball commit followed with 26 kills against Johnson Central and finished the week with 19 kills and a .654 hitting percentage in a win over Pikeville.

Charlotte Patton, outside hitter, Conner

Patton totaled 55 kills, seven service aces and 26 digs as Conner earned wins over Walton-Verona, Dixie Heights and Lloyd Memorial.

Ashlyn Crutcher, middle blocker/outside hitter, West Jessamine

Crutcher recorded 28 kills, eight digs and three blocks in West Jessamine's five-set win over Boyle County.

Nevaeh Anderson, outside hitter, Elizabethtown

Anderson totaled 49 kills and 57 digs as Elizabethtown earned wins over Bethlehem and Christian Academy-Louisville.

Delaney Stoff, middle blocker/right side, Holy Cross-Louisville

Stoff totaled 25 kills in matches against Male and Valley.

Kenlee Pate, outside hitter/defensive specialist, Muhlenberg County

Pate recorded 13 kills and three digs against Apollo before producing 18 kills and 16 digs in Muhlenberg County's win over Webster County.

Kentucky High School Volleyball Player of the Week Voting

Which performance impressed you most? Cast your vote for the High School On SI Kentucky High School Volleyball Player of the Week below.