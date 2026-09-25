St. Joseph Regional vs. Don Bosco Prep Live Stream: How to Watch New Jersey Football Rivalry

Don Bosco Prep has waited nearly 10 months for another shot at St. Joseph Regional.

That opportunity arrives Friday night.

The New Jersey powers meet in Ramsey in a rematch of the 2025 Non-Public A state championship game, which St. Joseph won 24-21.

Don Bosco enters Friday 4-0 and No. 13 in the latest High School On SI Power 25 national rankings.

The Ironmen have won every game since that championship loss and have been particularly impressive defensively.

St. Joseph has experienced a more difficult start against a challenging schedule, but the Green Knights already demonstrated last December that records and expectations don't mean much when these programs meet.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch St. Joseph Regional vs. Don Bosco Prep

What: St. Joseph Regional Green Knights at No. 13 Don Bosco Prep Ironmen

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Don Bosco Prep, Ramsey, New Jersey

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: St. Joseph Regional vs. Don Bosco Prep on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Don Bosco Hasn't Forgotten Last December

The Ironmen appeared positioned to finish 2025 with a championship.

Don Bosco led St. Joseph 14-10 at halftime of the Non-Public A final at MetLife Stadium.

Then the game changed.

St. Joseph scored twice in a 21-second span during the third quarter and eventually held off the Ironmen 24-21.

The defeat ended an 11-1 Don Bosco season and allowed St. Joseph to finish No. 1 in the final High School On SI New Jersey rankings.

Don Bosco was No. 2.

Friday is the first meeting since that championship game.

Ironmen Enter at No. 13 Nationally

Don Bosco has responded by winning its first four games of 2026.

The Ironmen moved to No. 13 in this week's High School On SI Power 25 following a 35-9 victory over Paramus Catholic.

Ca'si Thomas rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

The defense was equally impressive.

Texas A&M commit Mikahi Allen finished with four tackles for loss and three sacks, continuing a dominant start by a Don Bosco defense loaded with college prospects.

That unit will be important against a St. Joseph program that knows exactly what it takes to beat the Ironmen.

Familiar Rivals Meet Again

The championship game wasn't the only meeting between these teams last season.

Don Bosco beat St. Joseph 17-14 during the regular season before the Green Knights reversed the result when the stakes were highest.

Friday serves as the next chapter.

For Don Bosco, the game is an opportunity to remain undefeated, protect its No. 13 national ranking and gain a measure of redemption against the team that denied it a state championship.

For St. Joseph, beating the Ironmen again would immediately become the signature result of its season.

There are bigger interstate showcases around the country Friday night, but few games carry more familiarity or history than this North Jersey rivalry.

High School On SI will provide New Jersey high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.