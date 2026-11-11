Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 12-13
The Louisiana high school football playoffs are set, with teams across eight divisions beginning their pursuit of state championships Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its 2026 postseason brackets following the conclusion of the 10-week regular season, establishing the opening-round matchups for the state's Select and Non-Select tournaments.
The playoff field features some of Louisiana's most successful programs, including Edna Karr, St. Augustine, Jesuit, John Curtis, Catholic-Baton Rouge, Ruston, Neville, St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy.
Several top championship contenders will have an additional week to prepare after earning first-round byes.
Mandeville leads the Division I Non-Select bracket, while St. Augustine earned the No. 1 seed in Division I Select. Neville heads Division II Non-Select, and Archbishop Shaw is the top seed in Division II Select.
The remaining four divisions feature Jena, Notre Dame, East Feliciana and Riverside Academy as their respective No. 1 seeds.
Louisiana's postseason is divided into four Select and four Non-Select divisions, with teams advancing through bi-district, regional, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before reaching the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic.
The eight state championship games will be played Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Louisiana high school football playoff brackets, including opening-round matchups, top seeds, first-round byes and direct links to each tournament.
Division I Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Mandeville earned the No. 1 seed in Division I Non-Select and will begin the postseason with a first-round bye.
The Skippers will face the winner of No. 16 Slidell and No. 17 Southside in the second round.
Barbe received the No. 2 seed, followed by Northshore at No. 3 and Ruston at No. 4. All four teams advance directly to the regional round.
The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Sulphur at Zachary, East St. John at Destrehan and Covington at West Monroe.
Ruston, one of the state's traditional football powers, will await the winner of the West Monroe-Covington matchup.
Division I Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 Southside at No. 16 Slidell
- No. 24 Terrebonne at No. 9 Dutchtown
- No. 25 Sulphur at No. 8 Zachary
- No. 28 Chalmette at No. 5 East Ascension
- No. 21 Walker at No. 12 Denham Springs
- No. 20 Covington at No. 13 West Monroe
- No. 19 Prairieville at No. 14 St. Amant
- No. 22 Parkway at No. 11 Haughton
- No. 27 East St. John at No. 6 Destrehan
- No. 26 Sam Houston at No. 7 Hahnville
- No. 23 Ouachita Parish at No. 10 Thibodaux
- No. 18 Central (Baton Rouge) at No. 15 Airline
First-round byes: No. 1 Mandeville, No. 2 Barbe, No. 3 Northshore and No. 4 Ruston.
VIEW THE DIVISION I NON-SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division I Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division I Select features one of Louisiana's deepest collections of championship contenders, including St. Augustine, Jesuit, Edna Karr, Alexandria, Archbishop Rummel and St. Thomas More.
St. Augustine earned the No. 1 seed, while Jesuit received the No. 2 seed.
Edna Karr, another perennial championship contender, is seeded third, followed by Alexandria at No. 4.
All four programs received first-round byes, along with Archbishop Rummel, St. Thomas More, Catholic-Baton Rouge and Brother Martin.
The opening round features several notable matchups, including Warren Easton at Evangel Christian Academy and Huntington at John Curtis.
Holy Cross faces John Ehret, while Hammond travels to Captain Shreve.
Division I Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 Holy Cross at No. 16 John Ehret
- No. 24 Peabody at No. 9 Bonnabel
- No. 21 Warren Easton at No. 12 Evangel Christian Academy
- No. 20 Huntington at No. 13 John Curtis Christian
- No. 19 Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) at No. 14 St. Paul's
- No. 22 West Jefferson at No. 11 Acadiana
- No. 23 L.W. Higgins at No. 10 Lafayette
- No. 18 Hammond at No. 15 Captain Shreve
First-round byes: No. 1 St. Augustine, No. 2 Jesuit, No. 3 Edna Karr, No. 4 Alexandria, No. 5 Archbishop Rummel, No. 6 St. Thomas More, No. 7 Catholic-Baton Rouge and No. 8 Brother Martin.
The eight winners will advance to face the teams receiving first-round byes in the second round Nov. 19-20.
VIEW THE DIVISION I SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division II Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Neville earned the No. 1 seed in Division II Non-Select, with Westgate, Eunice and North DeSoto rounding out the top four.
All four teams received first-round byes and will begin postseason play in the second round.
The opening round includes several intriguing matchups, including DeRidder at Iowa, Northwood of Shreveport at Cecilia and Minden at West Feliciana.
Salmen, the No. 5 seed, opens against Franklinton.
Opelousas hosts Brusly, while Lutcher faces North Vermilion.
Division II Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 Belle Chasse at No. 16 Plaquemine
- No. 24 South Terrebonne at No. 9 Franklin Parish
- No. 25 Iota at No. 8 Leesville
- No. 28 Franklinton at No. 5 Salmen
- No. 21 Minden at No. 12 West Feliciana
- No. 20 Erath at No. 13 Northwest
- No. 19 Northwood (Shreveport) at No. 14 Cecilia
- No. 22 Beau Chêne at No. 11 Sterlington
- No. 27 Brusly at No. 6 Opelousas
- No. 26 North Vermilion at No. 7 Lutcher
- No. 23 DeRidder at No. 10 Iowa
- No. 18 South Lafourche at No. 15 Lakeshore
First-round byes: No. 1 Neville, No. 2 Westgate, No. 3 Eunice and No. 4 North DeSoto.
VIEW THE DIVISION II NON-SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division II Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Archbishop Shaw enters the Division II Select tournament as the No. 1 seed, followed by Madison Prep, Lake Charles College Prep and John F. Kennedy.
The top eight seeds receive first-round byes, meaning several of the division's strongest programs will begin their postseason runs in the second round.
Lafayette Renaissance Academy, Patrick Taylor, St. Michael and Booker T. Washington of New Orleans also earned opening-round byes.
The first round includes Teurlings Catholic at Tioga, Willow at Carencro and Scotlandville at Vandebilt Catholic.
Booker T. Washington of Shreveport hosts McKinley, while E.D. White faces George Washington Carver.
Division II Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 L.B. Landry at No. 16 Archbishop Hannan
- No. 24 McKinley at No. 9 Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)
- No. 21 Willow at No. 12 Carencro
- No. 20 Teurlings Catholic at No. 13 Tioga
- No. 19 Young Audiences at No. 14 Haynes Academy
- No. 22 Scotlandville at No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic
- No. 23 Abramson at No. 10 Sarah T. Reed
- No. 18 George Washington Carver at No. 15 E.D. White
First-round byes: No. 1 Archbishop Shaw, No. 2 Madison Prep, No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep, No. 4 John F. Kennedy, No. 5 Lafayette Renaissance, No. 6 Patrick Taylor, No. 7 St. Michael and No. 8 Booker T. Washington (New Orleans).
VIEW THE DIVISION II SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division III Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Jena earned the No. 1 seed in Division III Non-Select and will begin the postseason with a first-round bye.
St. James received the No. 2 seed, followed by Jennings and Kaplan.
All four teams advance directly to the second round.
The opening round features several compelling matchups, including Many at Pine, Kinder at Church Point and Avoyelles at Union Parish.
Jena will face the winner of South Beauregard at Winnfield in the second round.
St. James awaits the winner of Avoyelles and Union Parish.
Division III Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 South Beauregard at No. 16 Winnfield
- No. 24 North Webster at No. 9 Loreauville
- No. 25 Kinder at No. 8 Church Point
- No. 28 Rayville at No. 5 Marksville
- No. 21 Donaldsonville at No. 12 Green Oaks
- No. 20 Lakeside at No. 13 Vidalia
- No. 19 St. Helena College and Career Academy at No. 14 Mansfield
- No. 22 Bastrop at No. 11 Jewel Sumner
- No. 27 Oakdale at No. 6 Rosepine
- No. 26 Many at No. 7 Pine
- No. 23 Richwood at No. 10 Caldwell Parish
- No. 18 Avoyelles at No. 15 Union Parish
First-round byes: No. 1 Jena, No. 2 St. James, No. 3 Jennings and No. 4 Kaplan.
VIEW THE DIVISION III NON-SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division III Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seed in Division III Select, followed by Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Charles Catholic and Isidore Newman.
All four teams received first-round byes, along with Calvary Baptist, University Lab, De La Salle and Loyola Prep.
The opening round features several notable games, including St. Louis Catholic at Bunkie and Parkview Baptist at Amite.
Country Day faces Pope John Paul II, while St. Thomas Aquinas travels to Episcopal.
Division III Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 Country Day at No. 16 Pope John Paul II
- No. 24 Fisher at No. 9 Dunham
- No. 21 Helix Mentorship at No. 12 Baker
- No. 20 Parkview Baptist at No. 13 Amite
- No. 19 Istrouma at No. 14 Independence
- No. 22 St. Louis Catholic at No. 11 Bunkie
- No. 23 Beekman Charter at No. 10 Catholic (New Iberia)
- No. 18 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 15 Episcopal
First-round byes: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Lafayette Christian Academy, No. 3 St. Charles Catholic, No. 4 Isidore Newman, No. 5 Calvary Baptist, No. 6 University Lab, No. 7 De La Salle and No. 8 Loyola Prep.
VIEW THE DIVISION III SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division IV Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
East Feliciana earned the No. 1 seed in Division IV Non-Select, followed by Vinton, Logansport and Mangham.
All four teams received first-round byes.
The opening round features several traditional small-school football programs, including Haynesville, Oak Grove and Homer.
Haynesville hosts DeQuincy, while Oak Grove faces Ringgold.
Homer opens against East Beauregard, and South Plaquemines hosts Delcambre.
Division IV Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 West St. Mary at No. 16 Franklin
- No. 24 LaSalle at No. 9 Grand Lake
- No. 25 Delcambre at No. 8 South Plaquemines
- No. 28 North Central at No. 5 Lake Arthur
- No. 21 East Iberville at No. 12 Welsh
- No. 20 Ferriday at No. 13 Jonesboro-Hodge
- No. 19 Montgomery at No. 14 Elton
- No. 22 Ringgold at No. 11 Oak Grove
- No. 27 West St. John at No. 6 Jeanerette
- No. 26 DeQuincy at No. 7 Haynesville
- No. 23 Merryville at No. 10 North Iberville
- No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Homer
First-round byes: No. 1 East Feliciana, No. 2 Vinton, No. 3 Logansport and No. 4 Mangham.
VIEW THE DIVISION IV NON-SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
Division IV Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket
Riverside Academy earned the No. 1 seed in Division IV Select, followed by Ascension Catholic, Kentwood and Ouachita Christian.
The top eight seeds receive first-round byes, including St. Mary's, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, Westminster Christian of Lafayette and Southern Lab.
The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Lincoln Prep at Cedar Creek and St. Martin's Episcopal at Glenbrook.
Vermilion Catholic travels to St. John, while Covenant Christian faces Westminster Christian of Opelousas.
Division IV Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13
- No. 17 St. Martin's Episcopal at No. 16 Glenbrook
- No. 24 Lincoln Prep at No. 9 Cedar Creek
- No. 21 Central Catholic (Morgan City) at No. 12 Ascension Episcopal
- No. 20 Central Private at No. 13 J.S. Clark
- No. 19 Delta Charter at No. 14 St. Frederick
- No. 22 Vermilion Catholic at No. 11 St. John
- No. 23 Covenant Christian at No. 10 Westminster Christian (Opelousas)
- No. 18 St. Edmund at No. 15 Catholic (Pointe Coupee)
First-round byes: No. 1 Riverside Academy, No. 2 Ascension Catholic, No. 3 Kentwood, No. 4 Ouachita Christian, No. 5 St. Mary's, No. 6 Sacred Heart (Ville Platte), No. 7 Westminster Christian (Lafayette) and No. 8 Southern Lab.
VIEW THE DIVISION IV SELECT PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Louisiana High School Football State Championships?
The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic will be played Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Eight state championship games are scheduled across three days.
Thursday, Dec. 10
- Noon — Division IV Select championship
- 3:30 p.m. — Division IV Non-Select championship
- 7 p.m. — Division III Non-Select championship
Friday, Dec. 11
- Noon — Division II Select championship
- 3:30 p.m. — Division III Select championship
- 7 p.m. — Division II Non-Select championship
Saturday, Dec. 12
- Noon — Division I Select championship
- 3:30 p.m. — Division I Non-Select championship
All times are Central.
What's Next in the Louisiana High School Football Playoffs?
The LHSAA bi-district round begins Nov. 12, with most opening-round games scheduled for Nov. 13.
The second round follows Nov. 19-20, when teams receiving first-round byes will enter the tournament.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 26-27, followed by the state semifinals Dec. 3-4.
The eight state championship matchups will then be determined for the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic, scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome.
High School On SI will continue updating the Louisiana high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.