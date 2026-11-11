Louisiana High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 12-13

The Louisiana high school football playoffs are set, with teams across eight divisions beginning their pursuit of state championships Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its 2026 postseason brackets following the conclusion of the 10-week regular season, establishing the opening-round matchups for the state's Select and Non-Select tournaments.

The playoff field features some of Louisiana's most successful programs, including Edna Karr, St. Augustine, Jesuit, John Curtis, Catholic-Baton Rouge, Ruston, Neville, St. Thomas More and Lafayette Christian Academy.

Several top championship contenders will have an additional week to prepare after earning first-round byes.

Mandeville leads the Division I Non-Select bracket, while St. Augustine earned the No. 1 seed in Division I Select. Neville heads Division II Non-Select, and Archbishop Shaw is the top seed in Division II Select.

The remaining four divisions feature Jena, Notre Dame, East Feliciana and Riverside Academy as their respective No. 1 seeds.

Louisiana's postseason is divided into four Select and four Non-Select divisions, with teams advancing through bi-district, regional, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds before reaching the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic.

The eight state championship games will be played Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Louisiana high school football playoff brackets, including opening-round matchups, top seeds, first-round byes and direct links to each tournament.

Division I Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Mandeville earned the No. 1 seed in Division I Non-Select and will begin the postseason with a first-round bye.

The Skippers will face the winner of No. 16 Slidell and No. 17 Southside in the second round.

Barbe received the No. 2 seed, followed by Northshore at No. 3 and Ruston at No. 4. All four teams advance directly to the regional round.

The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Sulphur at Zachary, East St. John at Destrehan and Covington at West Monroe.

Ruston, one of the state's traditional football powers, will await the winner of the West Monroe-Covington matchup.

Division I Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 Southside at No. 16 Slidell

No. 24 Terrebonne at No. 9 Dutchtown

No. 25 Sulphur at No. 8 Zachary

No. 28 Chalmette at No. 5 East Ascension

No. 21 Walker at No. 12 Denham Springs

No. 20 Covington at No. 13 West Monroe

No. 19 Prairieville at No. 14 St. Amant

No. 22 Parkway at No. 11 Haughton

No. 27 East St. John at No. 6 Destrehan

No. 26 Sam Houston at No. 7 Hahnville

No. 23 Ouachita Parish at No. 10 Thibodaux

No. 18 Central (Baton Rouge) at No. 15 Airline

First-round byes: No. 1 Mandeville, No. 2 Barbe, No. 3 Northshore and No. 4 Ruston.

Division I Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division I Select features one of Louisiana's deepest collections of championship contenders, including St. Augustine, Jesuit, Edna Karr, Alexandria, Archbishop Rummel and St. Thomas More.

St. Augustine earned the No. 1 seed, while Jesuit received the No. 2 seed.

Edna Karr, another perennial championship contender, is seeded third, followed by Alexandria at No. 4.

All four programs received first-round byes, along with Archbishop Rummel, St. Thomas More, Catholic-Baton Rouge and Brother Martin.

The opening round features several notable matchups, including Warren Easton at Evangel Christian Academy and Huntington at John Curtis.

Holy Cross faces John Ehret, while Hammond travels to Captain Shreve.

Division I Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 Holy Cross at No. 16 John Ehret

No. 24 Peabody at No. 9 Bonnabel

No. 21 Warren Easton at No. 12 Evangel Christian Academy

No. 20 Huntington at No. 13 John Curtis Christian

No. 19 Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) at No. 14 St. Paul's

No. 22 West Jefferson at No. 11 Acadiana

No. 23 L.W. Higgins at No. 10 Lafayette

No. 18 Hammond at No. 15 Captain Shreve

First-round byes: No. 1 St. Augustine, No. 2 Jesuit, No. 3 Edna Karr, No. 4 Alexandria, No. 5 Archbishop Rummel, No. 6 St. Thomas More, No. 7 Catholic-Baton Rouge and No. 8 Brother Martin.

The eight winners will advance to face the teams receiving first-round byes in the second round Nov. 19-20.

Division II Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Neville earned the No. 1 seed in Division II Non-Select, with Westgate, Eunice and North DeSoto rounding out the top four.

All four teams received first-round byes and will begin postseason play in the second round.

The opening round includes several intriguing matchups, including DeRidder at Iowa, Northwood of Shreveport at Cecilia and Minden at West Feliciana.

Salmen, the No. 5 seed, opens against Franklinton.

Opelousas hosts Brusly, while Lutcher faces North Vermilion.

Division II Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 Belle Chasse at No. 16 Plaquemine

No. 24 South Terrebonne at No. 9 Franklin Parish

No. 25 Iota at No. 8 Leesville

No. 28 Franklinton at No. 5 Salmen

No. 21 Minden at No. 12 West Feliciana

No. 20 Erath at No. 13 Northwest

No. 19 Northwood (Shreveport) at No. 14 Cecilia

No. 22 Beau Chêne at No. 11 Sterlington

No. 27 Brusly at No. 6 Opelousas

No. 26 North Vermilion at No. 7 Lutcher

No. 23 DeRidder at No. 10 Iowa

No. 18 South Lafourche at No. 15 Lakeshore

First-round byes: No. 1 Neville, No. 2 Westgate, No. 3 Eunice and No. 4 North DeSoto.

Division II Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Archbishop Shaw enters the Division II Select tournament as the No. 1 seed, followed by Madison Prep, Lake Charles College Prep and John F. Kennedy.

The top eight seeds receive first-round byes, meaning several of the division's strongest programs will begin their postseason runs in the second round.

Lafayette Renaissance Academy, Patrick Taylor, St. Michael and Booker T. Washington of New Orleans also earned opening-round byes.

The first round includes Teurlings Catholic at Tioga, Willow at Carencro and Scotlandville at Vandebilt Catholic.

Booker T. Washington of Shreveport hosts McKinley, while E.D. White faces George Washington Carver.

Division II Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 L.B. Landry at No. 16 Archbishop Hannan

No. 24 McKinley at No. 9 Booker T. Washington (Shreveport)

No. 21 Willow at No. 12 Carencro

No. 20 Teurlings Catholic at No. 13 Tioga

No. 19 Young Audiences at No. 14 Haynes Academy

No. 22 Scotlandville at No. 11 Vandebilt Catholic

No. 23 Abramson at No. 10 Sarah T. Reed

No. 18 George Washington Carver at No. 15 E.D. White

First-round byes: No. 1 Archbishop Shaw, No. 2 Madison Prep, No. 3 Lake Charles College Prep, No. 4 John F. Kennedy, No. 5 Lafayette Renaissance, No. 6 Patrick Taylor, No. 7 St. Michael and No. 8 Booker T. Washington (New Orleans).

Division III Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Jena earned the No. 1 seed in Division III Non-Select and will begin the postseason with a first-round bye.

St. James received the No. 2 seed, followed by Jennings and Kaplan.

All four teams advance directly to the second round.

The opening round features several compelling matchups, including Many at Pine, Kinder at Church Point and Avoyelles at Union Parish.

Jena will face the winner of South Beauregard at Winnfield in the second round.

St. James awaits the winner of Avoyelles and Union Parish.

Division III Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 South Beauregard at No. 16 Winnfield

No. 24 North Webster at No. 9 Loreauville

No. 25 Kinder at No. 8 Church Point

No. 28 Rayville at No. 5 Marksville

No. 21 Donaldsonville at No. 12 Green Oaks

No. 20 Lakeside at No. 13 Vidalia

No. 19 St. Helena College and Career Academy at No. 14 Mansfield

No. 22 Bastrop at No. 11 Jewel Sumner

No. 27 Oakdale at No. 6 Rosepine

No. 26 Many at No. 7 Pine

No. 23 Richwood at No. 10 Caldwell Parish

No. 18 Avoyelles at No. 15 Union Parish

First-round byes: No. 1 Jena, No. 2 St. James, No. 3 Jennings and No. 4 Kaplan.

Division III Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Notre Dame earned the No. 1 seed in Division III Select, followed by Lafayette Christian Academy, St. Charles Catholic and Isidore Newman.

All four teams received first-round byes, along with Calvary Baptist, University Lab, De La Salle and Loyola Prep.

The opening round features several notable games, including St. Louis Catholic at Bunkie and Parkview Baptist at Amite.

Country Day faces Pope John Paul II, while St. Thomas Aquinas travels to Episcopal.

Division III Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 Country Day at No. 16 Pope John Paul II

No. 24 Fisher at No. 9 Dunham

No. 21 Helix Mentorship at No. 12 Baker

No. 20 Parkview Baptist at No. 13 Amite

No. 19 Istrouma at No. 14 Independence

No. 22 St. Louis Catholic at No. 11 Bunkie

No. 23 Beekman Charter at No. 10 Catholic (New Iberia)

No. 18 St. Thomas Aquinas at No. 15 Episcopal

First-round byes: No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Lafayette Christian Academy, No. 3 St. Charles Catholic, No. 4 Isidore Newman, No. 5 Calvary Baptist, No. 6 University Lab, No. 7 De La Salle and No. 8 Loyola Prep.

Division IV Non-Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

East Feliciana earned the No. 1 seed in Division IV Non-Select, followed by Vinton, Logansport and Mangham.

All four teams received first-round byes.

The opening round features several traditional small-school football programs, including Haynesville, Oak Grove and Homer.

Haynesville hosts DeQuincy, while Oak Grove faces Ringgold.

Homer opens against East Beauregard, and South Plaquemines hosts Delcambre.

Division IV Non-Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 West St. Mary at No. 16 Franklin

No. 24 LaSalle at No. 9 Grand Lake

No. 25 Delcambre at No. 8 South Plaquemines

No. 28 North Central at No. 5 Lake Arthur

No. 21 East Iberville at No. 12 Welsh

No. 20 Ferriday at No. 13 Jonesboro-Hodge

No. 19 Montgomery at No. 14 Elton

No. 22 Ringgold at No. 11 Oak Grove

No. 27 West St. John at No. 6 Jeanerette

No. 26 DeQuincy at No. 7 Haynesville

No. 23 Merryville at No. 10 North Iberville

No. 18 East Beauregard at No. 15 Homer

First-round byes: No. 1 East Feliciana, No. 2 Vinton, No. 3 Logansport and No. 4 Mangham.

Division IV Select Louisiana High School Football Playoff Bracket

Riverside Academy earned the No. 1 seed in Division IV Select, followed by Ascension Catholic, Kentwood and Ouachita Christian.

The top eight seeds receive first-round byes, including St. Mary's, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte, Westminster Christian of Lafayette and Southern Lab.

The opening round features several intriguing matchups, including Lincoln Prep at Cedar Creek and St. Martin's Episcopal at Glenbrook.

Vermilion Catholic travels to St. John, while Covenant Christian faces Westminster Christian of Opelousas.

Division IV Select First-Round Matchups — Nov. 12-13

No. 17 St. Martin's Episcopal at No. 16 Glenbrook

No. 24 Lincoln Prep at No. 9 Cedar Creek

No. 21 Central Catholic (Morgan City) at No. 12 Ascension Episcopal

No. 20 Central Private at No. 13 J.S. Clark

No. 19 Delta Charter at No. 14 St. Frederick

No. 22 Vermilion Catholic at No. 11 St. John

No. 23 Covenant Christian at No. 10 Westminster Christian (Opelousas)

No. 18 St. Edmund at No. 15 Catholic (Pointe Coupee)

First-round byes: No. 1 Riverside Academy, No. 2 Ascension Catholic, No. 3 Kentwood, No. 4 Ouachita Christian, No. 5 St. Mary's, No. 6 Sacred Heart (Ville Platte), No. 7 Westminster Christian (Lafayette) and No. 8 Southern Lab.

When Are the 2026 Louisiana High School Football State Championships?

The 2026 Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic will be played Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Eight state championship games are scheduled across three days.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Noon — Division IV Select championship

3:30 p.m. — Division IV Non-Select championship

7 p.m. — Division III Non-Select championship

Friday, Dec. 11

Noon — Division II Select championship

3:30 p.m. — Division III Select championship

7 p.m. — Division II Non-Select championship

Saturday, Dec. 12

Noon — Division I Select championship

3:30 p.m. — Division I Non-Select championship

All times are Central.

What's Next in the Louisiana High School Football Playoffs?

The LHSAA bi-district round begins Nov. 12, with most opening-round games scheduled for Nov. 13.

The second round follows Nov. 19-20, when teams receiving first-round byes will enter the tournament.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 26-27, followed by the state semifinals Dec. 3-4.

The eight state championship matchups will then be determined for the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA Prep Classic, scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at the Caesars Superdome.

High School On SI will continue updating the Louisiana high school football playoff brackets with final scores, second-round matchups and championship information throughout November and December.