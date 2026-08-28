Louisiana High School Football Transfer Tracker: Knox Kiffin, Colton Nussmeier Among Big Moves

Some of Louisiana's top high school football programs will have significant new faces in 2026.

University Lab and defending Division III Select champion Dunham were particularly active, with both Baton Rouge programs adding multiple impact players as they prepare to compete for the same state championship.

U-High's additions include quarterback Knox Kiffin, the son of LSU coach Lane Kiffin; highly regarded offensive lineman Derrick Hooker; and 2028 running back Caiden Bellard. Dunham added four-star 2029 offensive lineman Shuan Phillips along with receiver Calvin Ursin and running back Seven Domingue.

Those are only some of the notable players who changed schools across Louisiana ahead of the 2026 season. Here are 15 transfers to know:

Recruiting Analysis Jerit Roser Praises Hooker

"I had a chance to see him the past week, and he absolutely looks the part of a potential top prospect, with his long frame, athleticism and how well he moves," recruiting expert Jerit Roser said of Hooker, who was listed first among in-state 2029 prospects when Rivals released its first batch of rankings.

A thread on the Louisiana Sportsline message board named more than 40 players who switched schools.

"There have obviously always been transfers every year," Roser said. "People move for any number of reasons. But this year has certainly featured some notable transfers with productive high school resumes and high-level college potential."

Karon Eugene, Westgate

Previous school: Catholic New Iberia

As a sophomore, Eugene intercepted Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven in the end zone to preserve Catholic New Iberia's 2024 state championship. Last year, Eugene missed some games and transferred to nearby Westgate, where he hopes to join an immensely talented secondary. According to the latest available information, Eugene had not been cleared by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which will rule a player ineligible if he changes schools "for athletic purposes."

DJ Kelly, Teurlings Catholic

Previous school: Ascension Episcopal

Kelly played some quarterback but was mostly a receiver last year for an Ascension Episcopal team that reached the Division IV Select semifinals. He transferred from the Blue Gators - whose campus is located in Youngsville, a fast-growing community located south of Lafayette - to Teurlings Catholic on the northside of the city. Kelly was working with the first team at quarterback but did not get a favorable ruling from the LHSAA.

Caiden Bellard, University Lab

Previous school: Lafayette Christian

After graduating quarterback Braylon Walker and receiver Brayden Allen, who both signed locally with the UL Ragin' Cajuns - Lafayette Christian expected to lean heavily on their ground game with Bellard, a 2028 running back who Georgia and Alabama have been battling LSU on the recruiting trail.

Jaden Celestine, Lafayette High

Previous school: Comeaux

Comeaux's closure by the Lafayette Parish school board led to the Mighty Lions' getting several transfers, headlined by Celestine. As a junior, Celestine was first among area rushers in the regular season and paced Comeaux to its best season in years. The Lamar commit has already made an impact during the preseason, excelling against Catholic New Iberia and Cecilia, which the Lions defeated 27-14 in Thursday's Kiwanis Jamboree.

Da'Shun Lightfoot, Acadiana

Previous school: Franklin Senior High

Lightfoot accumulated more than 2,200 all-purpose yards for Class 2A Franklin before transferring from the St. Mary Parish program to Acadiana, located just west of Lafayette in Scott. Earlier this month, Lightfoot committed to Arkansas State. The addition of Lightoot to a backfield that returned Syrian Joseph gives the Rams a pair of explosive running backs for their quick-hitting veer offense.

Brylan Washington, Huntington

Previous school: Parkway

Highly touted sophomores Washington and Aldavius Johnson moved from Parkway in Bossier City across the Red River to west Shreveport school Huntington, which is in Parkway's district. Washington is a quarterback, and Johnson a running back. Both are ranked statewide by Prep Redzone.

Jacori Platt, Zachary

Previous school: Central-BR

Platt, a quarterback, transferred to Central's district rival, Zachary, where he can throw passes to explosive Ethan Kimmie, who began his career at University Lab. The move creates an intriguing district storyline: Platt will try to lead Zachary past his former school, Central, which is quarterbacked by Max Gassiott, who began his career at Alexandria.

Shuan Phillips, Dunham

Previous school: Houma Christian

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Phillips, a four-star prospect in the Class of 2029, adds size to a Dunham team facing a challenging non-district schedule. The Tigers open against Class 5A Parkway and LSU receiver commit Gary Burney and later face Class 5A power Catholic-Baton Rouge. Receiver Calvin Ursin (Live Oak) and running back Seven Domingue (Parkview Baptist) also transferred to Dunham. and includes a Baton Rouge city showdown vs. Class 5A power Catholic. Receiver Calvin Ursin (Live Oak) and running back Seven Domingue (Parkview Baptist) each transferred to Dunham, as well. The Tigers beat Parkview Baptist 27-6 in Thursday night's jamboree.

Shamar Evans, Ruston

Previous school:Forest (Miss.)

Evans (linebacker) is ranked as the No. 1 2028 player in Louisiana by one publication. His presence helped push the Bearcats to the preseason No. 1 ranking.

Colton Nussmeier, Archbishop Rummel

Previous school: Denton Ryan & Flower Mound Marcus (Texas)

The four-star Georgia quarterback commit is getting rave reviews. His addition throws a curveball into the Catholic League, which is jam-packed with talent.

Knox Kiffin, University Lab

Previous school: Oxford (Miss.)

The son of LSU coach Lane Kiffin is a three-star 2028 quarterback prospect, ranked as the No. 15 player in Louisiana by Rivals.

Brenin Reed, Edna Karr

Previous school: Young Audiences

Ranked three stars by 247Sports, Reed caught 40 passes for 720 yards and five touchdowns for a new Young Audiences program that went undefeated.

Cam Bagwell, River Oaks

Previous school: Sterlington

In one of the most surprising moves, the two-time state champion defensive end moved from Sterlington to River Oaks, which competes in the Mississippi Private School Association.

DeCaleb Green, Amite

Previous school: Donaldsonvlle

The three-star Cincinnati commit moves from Donaldsonville to Amite after being ranked the No. 49 player in Louisiana by the 247Sports Composite.

Landon Roddy, John Curtis Christian

Previous school: Holy Cross

The versatile linebacker/defensive back switches schools within the New Orleans Catholic League, moving from Holy Cross to John Curtis Christian.

Charles Lee, St. Martinville

Previous school: Comeaux

Lee (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) will make an impact at defensive end and tight end for the Tigers, who needed numbers and got two nice transfers in 6-foot-5 junior receiver Armani Davis (Westgate) and Lee.

Charles Lee, St. Martinville 2027 | Mike Coppage

Harold Adams, Southside

Previous school: St. Thomas More

The 2029 defensive back brings additional depth to a Southside program that has a lot of numbers but did graduate Cameron Allen (Nicholls St) and Emanual Collins (Louisiana Tech). Coach Jess Curtis said Adams "is really polished."

A Louisiana Sportsline message-board thread tracking offseason player movement can be found here.