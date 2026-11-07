Atascoita vs. Summer Creek Live Updates: Texas High School Football

HUMBLE, Texas — Two of the Houston area's established high school football programs will collide Friday night when Summer Creek visits Atascocita in a matchup carrying significant playoff implications in District 23-6A.

The Bulldogs enter the regular-season finale with a 5-4 overall record and a 4-2 mark in district play. Atascocita, meanwhile, is 6-3 overall and also 4-2 against district opponents. With both teams looking to strengthen their postseason positioning, Friday's contest represents an important opportunity to finish the regular season on a high note.

Preview

Who: Parkview at North Gwinnett

When: 7 p.m. EST local

Where: Tom Robinson Stadium, North Gwinnett High School, Suwanee, Georgia

Streaming: NFHS Network



Summer Creek has experienced an eventful season under head coach Kenny Harrison, who is in his ninth year leading the program. The Bulldogs are coming off a difficult 27-20 loss to C.E. King, a result that snapped their momentum heading into the final week.

Despite the setback, Summer Creek has demonstrated the offensive ability to compete with quality opponents. The Bulldogs are averaging nearly 35 points per game, led by quarterback Noah Spinks and an assortment of playmakers capable of creating problems for opposing defenses.

Wide receiver Benny Easter Jr. is among the team's most prominent offensive weapons, while Tre Brown provides another experienced option in the passing game. Running backs Braylin Causey and Tyler Hosea give the Bulldogs additional versatility and the ability to attack defenses on the ground.

Atascocita enters the matchup with considerably more momentum. The Eagles have won three consecutive games, including a convincing 56-19 victory over Crosby last week.

First-year head coach Kyle Coats has guided the Eagles through a challenging schedule, with the team averaging nearly 32 points per contest. Atascocita has found its offensive rhythm down the stretch, scoring at least 27 points in each of its last three victories.

The Eagles feature several playmakers on both sides of the football. Wide receiver Brian Manuel is an important component of the passing attack, while versatile athlete Isaiah Rasheed gives Atascocita another dynamic option offensively. Defensively, the Eagles have several talented players capable of making an impact, including defensive lineman Jason Johnson and defensive back Joshua Banks.

The recent history between these programs suggests another competitive contest. Summer Creek defeated Atascocita 38-35 in their 2025 meeting, while the Eagles claimed a 42-39 victory in 2024.

With both teams entering at 4-2 in district play, Friday's matchup offers an opportunity to make a statement before the postseason begins. Summer Creek will look to rebound from last week's disappointment, while Atascocita hopes to extend its winning streak to four games.

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