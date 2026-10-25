Baltimore Touchdown Club Senior All-Star Classic Celebrates 30 Years of Maryland High School Football

One of Maryland high school football's longest-standing traditions will celebrate a milestone this December.

The 30th annual Baltimore Touchdown Club Senior All-Star Football Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12, at Guilford Park High School in Howard County, bringing together standout seniors from across Maryland for one final high school game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Touchdown Club All-Star Classic is the longest-running high school football all-star game in Maryland. More than 3,000 players have participated during its three-decade history, including future major college players and athletes who eventually earned opportunities in the NFL.

Veteran Coaches to Lead Baltimore, Metro Teams

South River head coach Steve Erxleben will coach the Baltimore Team in this year's game, while Hammond head coach Jonathan Bannister will lead the Metro Team.

The annual showcase gives seniors an opportunity to represent their high schools one final time while competing with and against some of the top players from around the state.

The rosters and other details surrounding the 2026 game are expected to add another chapter to an event that dates to the mid-1990s.

Maryland Football Tradition Began in 1996

The roots of the Baltimore Touchdown Club and its Senior All-Star Classic stretch back to 1996, when longtime Maryland coach Mike Working joined with a group of prominent high school football coaches to establish an end-of-season all-star game.

Working, Roger Wrenn, Obie Barnes and longtime Dunbar coach Ben Eaton were among those involved in forming a coalition designed to promote Maryland high school football and create additional opportunities for players and coaches.

The all-star game became one of the organization's signature events.

Over the ensuing three decades, the Baltimore Touchdown Club expanded beyond the Senior All-Star Classic. Its programs have included coaching clinics, Big Man Camps, junior showcase banquets, 7-on-7 events and coaching development sessions.

The organization has also been involved in developing Team Maryland for the Big 33 Football Classic, the annual Pennsylvania-Maryland all-star game.

30th Anniversary Will Honor the Classic's History

This year's game will include several events commemorating the Classic's 30-year run.

A Media Day will introduce selected players ahead of the game, while a Friday night pregame dinner will bring together former coaches and guests.

Past head coaches from the Senior All-Star Classic will also be recognized during a halftime ceremony Dec. 12.

Game director Scott Ripley said the anniversary provides an opportunity to recognize the players, coaches, families and supporters who have helped sustain the event.

"The goal of the Baltimore Touchdown Club has always been simple — to help showcase student-athletes in the Maryland high school football arena," Ripley said.

Doug DuVal, who has served as Baltimore Touchdown Club president for 15 years, has helped expand the organization's connections throughout the state's football community. The BTC has worked with college programs, athletic directors, youth football organizations and corporate partners, including the Baltimore Ravens, Under Armour and Riddell.

How to Watch the 2026 BTC Senior All-Star Classic

The 30th annual Baltimore Touchdown Club Senior All-Star Football Classic will kick off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Guilford Park High School in Howard County.

Gilman TV will livestream the game, with Gary Stein of CBS' "Stein on Sports" handling play-by-play duties.

Tickets will be available online through the Baltimore Touchdown Club.

For the seniors selected to play, the anniversary game will offer one more opportunity to put on a high school uniform. For the coaches, former players and families who have been part of the event since 1996, it will also be a celebration of three decades of Maryland high school football.