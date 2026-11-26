The Greg Calhoun era at Bishop McNamara High School is over.

High School On SI has learned that Calhoun is no longer the head football coach at the Forestville, Maryland, private school, which competes in the nationally recognized Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC).

"I can't go into detail but we're searching for a new football coach," Bishop McNamara athletic director Martin Keithline told High School On SI exclusively.

In a post on Instagram, Calhoun thanked the Bishop McNamara community for its support throughout his tenure.

"Leading this program has been an incredible honor, and I've poured everything I've learned from playing and coaching across the country into this team," wrote Calhoun. "Where we started versus where we stand today is nothing short of extraordinary. When I arrived, this program hadn't seen a winning season in over a decade, and together, we completely changed the culture. Over the past few seasons, we built a competitive program that moved the needle in a nationally recognized conference, found success on the national stage, and cracked the national high school rankings for the first time in school history this year. That incredible journey also brought the humbling honor of being named Coach of the Year."

Calhoun Helped Elevate Bishop McNamara's Football Program

Calhoun compiled a 21-28 record over five seasons at the Prince George's County private school.

The Mustangs opened the 2026 season with a 5-1 record but closed the campaign with four consecutive losses to WCAC rivals Gonzaga, DeMatha, St. John's and Good Counsel, finishing 5-5.

Calhoun earned WCAC Capital Division Co-Coach of the Year honors in 2025 and was also recognized as a WCAC Football Coach of the Year honoree in June.

Over the years, Bishop McNamara has produced numerous Division I college football players and NFL talent, including Tyoka Jackson, Brandon Coleman, Jerome Couplin and Cameron Chism.

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is also a Bishop McNamara graduate.

Calhoun's tenure coincided with the emergence of University of Maryland freshman edge rusher Jianni Davis, the son of former NFL tight end Vernon Davis.

Davis, a three-star recruit, earned first-team All-WCAC honors at linebacker during his career at Bishop McNamara.

The Mustangs also have alumni on college football rosters across the country, including at Michigan, Delaware, James Madison and Massachusetts.

In his farewell message, Calhoun emphasized the program's accomplishments beyond the football field.

"Just as importantly, we elevated our standard in the classroom, seeing major academic growth across the roster while building great young men off the field," added Calhoun. "We expanded our footprint beyond the DMV area, sent numerous players on to the next level, and created life-changing opportunities for so many young people.

"To those that have been in my corner, I truly appreciate your support and belief in the vision. I'm excited for the next chapter and what God has in store!"

Southern High School Searching for New Head Football Coach

Meanwhile, High School On SI has learned that Southern High School in Harwood, Maryland, is also searching for a new head football coach.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools has posted a job listing for a temporary football coach at the school.

Cliff Green took over the Southern football program in 2024 after coaching at Meade High School and guided the Bulldogs through the 2026 season.

Southern finished 2-8 this fall.

Two Montgomery County Football Programs Have Coaching Vacancies

A pair of Montgomery County Public Schools football programs are also searching for new head coaches following the departures of Blair Webb at Albert Einstein High School and Sean Pierce at John F. Kennedy High School.

Both coaches were hired prior to the 2026 season, and both programs finished the campaign under the direction of interim head coaches.

Malik Lucas guided the Kennedy Cavaliers to a 6-4 finish, while the Einstein Titans finished 2-8 under the leadership of Isaiah Rainey-Nix.

The four vacancies are among the early developments in Maryland's high school football coaching carousel as programs begin preparations for the 2027 season.