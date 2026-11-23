With its first state semifinal berth in a decade, Suitland joins this week’s High School On SI Maryland football Top 25 rankings.

The No. 18 Rams held off then-No. 17 Broadneck in a Class 4A state quarterfinal contest. Suitland, which last reached the state semifinals in 2013, will play at two-time defending 4A champ and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard Friday evening.

Thanksgiving weekend brings “final four” action in the Maryland public state tournament, highlighted with No. 10 Sherwood traveling to Baltimore to face No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A/3A title match. In another rematch in Baltimore, defending Class 2A/1A champ and 12th-ranked Paul Laurence Dunbar welcomes No. 25 Elkton in a rewind of last year’s semifinals.

It’ll be an all-top 20 affair in Class 3A with No. 14 Saint Charles at sixth-ranked Oakdale and defending champ and No. 7 Linganore hosting 13th-ranked and undefeated Guilford Park. No. 24 Winston Churchill is at 11th-ranked Charles H. Flowers in the other Class 4A semifinal.

DeMatha Catholic, whose bid for a third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship was thwarted by Saint John’s College (D.C.), remains No. 1 followed by Saint Frances Academy. Archbishop Spalding, which claimed a fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown, is No. 3 with Quince Orchard and McDonogh rounding out of the Top 5.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 9-3

Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 23-14, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final

SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST

2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-3

SEASON COMPLETE

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated No. 5 McDonogh School, 34-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE CHAMPION

4. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 48-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 18 Suitland, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27

5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-3

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 34-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE FINALIST

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 56-16, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 14 Saint Charles, Class 3A state state semifinal, Nov. 27

7. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 21-20, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 13 Guilford Park, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 10 Sherwood, Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 27

9. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 49-7, Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. Bel Air, Class 2A state semifinal, Nov. 27

10. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Urbana, 31-17, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals

This week: at No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 27

11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 11-0* (* - includes forfeit win)

Last week: Defeated Paint Branch, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 24 Winston Churchill, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 10-1

Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 43-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 25 Elkton, Class 2A/1A state semifinal at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 27

13. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 12-0

Last week: Defeated Westminster, 38-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals

This week: at No. 7 Linganore, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27

14. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Milford Mill Academy, 35-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals

This week: at No. 6 Oakdale, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27

15. OLD MILL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Frederick, 58-22, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. Crofton, Class 4A/3A state semifinal Nov. 27

16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 9-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Saint Charles, 35-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION

17. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST

18. SUITLAND

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Broadneck, 32-29, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals

This week: at No. 4 Quince Orchard, Class 4a state semifinal, Nov. 27

19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 5-6

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 106th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 26

20. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 5-6

SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-4

SEASON COMPLETE

22. EASTON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 49-14, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. Middletown, Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 27

23. FORT HILL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 11-0

Last week: Defeated Patuxent, 41-7, Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. Boonsboro, Class 1A state semifinal, Nov. 27

24. WINSTON CHURCHILL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 11-1

Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 34-13, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals

This week: at No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27

25. ELKTON

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Hereford, 64-23, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals

This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Class 2A/1A state semifinal at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 27