Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 23, 2026)
With its first state semifinal berth in a decade, Suitland joins this week’s High School On SI Maryland football Top 25 rankings.
The No. 18 Rams held off then-No. 17 Broadneck in a Class 4A state quarterfinal contest. Suitland, which last reached the state semifinals in 2013, will play at two-time defending 4A champ and fourth-ranked Quince Orchard Friday evening.
Thanksgiving weekend brings “final four” action in the Maryland public state tournament, highlighted with No. 10 Sherwood traveling to Baltimore to face No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical in a rematch of last year’s Class 4A/3A title match. In another rematch in Baltimore, defending Class 2A/1A champ and 12th-ranked Paul Laurence Dunbar welcomes No. 25 Elkton in a rewind of last year’s semifinals.
It’ll be an all-top 20 affair in Class 3A with No. 14 Saint Charles at sixth-ranked Oakdale and defending champ and No. 7 Linganore hosting 13th-ranked and undefeated Guilford Park. No. 24 Winston Churchill is at 11th-ranked Charles H. Flowers in the other Class 4A semifinal.
DeMatha Catholic, whose bid for a third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division championship was thwarted by Saint John’s College (D.C.), remains No. 1 followed by Saint Frances Academy. Archbishop Spalding, which claimed a fifth consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference crown, is No. 3 with Quince Orchard and McDonogh rounding out of the Top 5.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:
1. DEMATHA CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 9-3
Last week: Lost to Saint John’s College (D.C.), 23-14, Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division final
SEASON COMPLETE - WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CAPITAL DIVISION FINALIST
2. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 6-3
SEASON COMPLETE
3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated No. 5 McDonogh School, 34-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE CHAMPION
4. QUINCE ORCHARD
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated James Hubert Blake, 48-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 18 Suitland, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27
5. MCDONOGH SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-3
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 34-28, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference final
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE FINALIST
6. OAKDALE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 56-16, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 14 Saint Charles, Class 3A state state semifinal, Nov. 27
7. LINGANORE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 21-20, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 13 Guilford Park, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27
8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Woodlawn, 55-6, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 10 Sherwood, Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 27
9. HUNTINGTOWN
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Winters Mill, 49-7, Maryland Class 2A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. Bel Air, Class 2A state semifinal, Nov. 27
10. SHERWOOD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Urbana, 31-17, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals
This week: at No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Class 4A/3A state semifinal, Nov. 27
11. CHARLES H. FLOWERS
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-0* (* - includes forfeit win)
Last week: Defeated Paint Branch, 17-10, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 24 Winston Churchill, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27
12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 10-1
Last week: Defeated Henry E. Lackey, 43-6, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 25 Elkton, Class 2A/1A state semifinal at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 27
13. GUILFORD PARK
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 12-0
Last week: Defeated Westminster, 38-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals
This week: at No. 7 Linganore, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27
14. SAINT CHARLES
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Milford Mill Academy, 35-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals
This week: at No. 6 Oakdale, Class 3A state semifinal, Nov. 27
15. OLD MILL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Frederick, 58-22, Maryland Class 4A/3A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. Crofton, Class 4A/3A state semifinal Nov. 27
16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 9-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 15 Saint Charles, 35-6, Maryland Class 3A state quarterfinals
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALIST & BALTIMORE COUNTY DIVISION I CHAMPION
17. HENRY A. WISE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-5* (* - includes forfeit losses)
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND CLASS 4A SOUTH REGION FINALIST
18. SUITLAND
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Broadneck, 32-29, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals
This week: at No. 4 Quince Orchard, Class 4a state semifinal, Nov. 27
19. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 5-6
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Loyola Blakefield, 106th Turkey Bowl at Towson University, Nov. 26
20. SAINT MARY’S
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 5-6
SEASON COMPLETE - MARYLAND INTERSCHOLASTIC ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION A CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
21. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-4
SEASON COMPLETE
22. EASTON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Forest Park, 49-14, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. Middletown, Class 2A/1A state semifinal, Nov. 27
23. FORT HILL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 11-0
Last week: Defeated Patuxent, 41-7, Maryland Class 1A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. Boonsboro, Class 1A state semifinal, Nov. 27
24. WINSTON CHURCHILL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 11-1
Last week: Defeated Annapolis, 34-13, Maryland Class 4A state quarterfinals
This week: at No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, Class 4A state semifinal, Nov. 27
25. ELKTON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Hereford, 64-23, Maryland Class 2A/1A state quarterfinals
This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Class 2A/1A state semifinal at Sugar Cain Field, Nov. 27
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.