The road to Annapolis is complete as 12 Maryland high school football teams punched their tickets to next week's Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state championship games with semifinal victories Friday.

The Class 3A semifinals produced two of the biggest results of the evening as a pair of previously undefeated teams saw their championship hopes come to an end.

No. 14 St. Charles continued its impressive postseason run with a 14-11 victory over No. 6 Oakdale, one week after eliminating Milford Mill Academy. Meanwhile, No. 7 Linganore defeated previously unbeaten No. 13 Guilford Park, 29-25, to set up a championship showdown with the Spartans.

In Class 4A, fourth-ranked Quince Orchard remained undefeated with a 41-6 victory over No. 18 Suitland. The defending state champion Cougars will meet unbeaten No. 11 Charles H. Flowers, which survived a defensive battle with No. 24 Churchill, 13-10.

The Class 4A/3A semifinals featured plenty of offense. Defending state champion and eighth-ranked Mergenthaler Vo-Tech defeated No. 10 Sherwood, 50-37, while No. 15 Old Mill eliminated Anne Arundel County rival Crofton, 47-28.

In Class 2A, No. 9 Huntingtown remained unbeaten with a 21-7 victory over Bel Air, while Howard shut out Westlake, 14-0.

No. 22 Easton moved within one victory of an undefeated season with a 30-16 win over Middletown in Class 2A/1A. The Warriors will face No. 12 Dunbar, which handed No. 25 Elkton its first loss of the season, 14-0.

In Class 1A, No. 23 Fort Hill defeated Boonsboro, 41-22, to improve to 12-0. The Sentinels will meet SEED School, which edged Smithsburg, 28-22.

Below are the complete Maryland high school football state semifinal scores and next week's championship matchups, organized by classification. Rankings reflect the November 23 High School On SI Maryland Top 25.

Maryland Class 4A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 4 Quince Orchard 41, No. 18 Suitland 6

No. 11 Charles H. Flowers 13, No. 24 Churchill 10

State championship matchup

No. 4 Quince Orchard vs. No. 11 Charles H. Flowers

Maryland Class 4A/3A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 50, No. 10 Sherwood 37

No. 15 Old Mill 47, Crofton 28

State championship matchup

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech vs. No. 15 Old Mill

Maryland Class 3A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 14 St. Charles 14, No. 6 Oakdale 11

No. 7 Linganore 29, No. 13 Guilford Park 25

State championship matchup

No. 7 Linganore vs. No. 14 St. Charles

Maryland Class 2A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 9 Huntingtown 21, Bel Air 7

Howard 14, Westlake 0

State championship matchup

No. 9 Huntingtown vs. Howard

Maryland Class 2A/1A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 12 Dunbar 14, No. 25 Elkton 0

No. 22 Easton 30, Middletown 16

State championship matchup

No. 12 Dunbar vs. No. 22 Easton

Maryland Class 1A Football Playoff Scores

State semifinals — November 27

No. 23 Fort Hill 41, Boonsboro 22

SEED School 28, Smithsburg 22

State championship matchup

No. 23 Fort Hill vs. SEED School

When and Where Are the 2026 Maryland High School Football State Championships?

All six MPSSAA state football championship games are scheduled to take place December 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

Three championship matchups will feature a pair of teams ranked in the current High School On SI Maryland Top 15, while several teams will have an opportunity to complete undefeated seasons.

Follow the 2026 Maryland high school football playoff brackets on High School On SI for updated championship schedules, matchups and final scores.