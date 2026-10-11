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Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 11, 2026)

Oakdale jumps seven spots to No. 6 after ending Linganore's 19-game winning streak; Saint Frances Academy remains No. 1 despite its first loss.
Gary Adornato, Derek Toney|
Oakdale climbed seven spots this week to assume the No. 6 ranking in the Maryland High School Football State Rankings.
Oakdale climbed seven spots this week to assume the No. 6 ranking in the Maryland High School Football State Rankings. | Oakdale Football/@FlicksbyTehaan

Oakdale was the winner from the biggest weekend of the 2026 regular season, surging into the Top 10 in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25.

The Bears routed defending Class 3A state champ Linganore, 35-7, Friday evening, snapping the latter’s 19-game winning streak. The win propels undefeated Oakdale from 13th to No. 6.

Saint Frances, which lost High School on SI Virginia’s No. 1 The Saint James Performance Academy Saturday evening, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Calvert Hall College and Linganore join Oakdale in the second 5. 

Mount Saint Joseph returns to the poll at No. 22. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.), 28-20

This week: at The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), Oct. 17

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 15 Bishop McNamara at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 16

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 20-7

This week: Off; next game - at No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 23 

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 20-7

This week: at No. XX Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 16

5. QUINCE ORCHARD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Sherwood, 9-0

This week: vs. Clarksburg, Oct. 16

6. OAKDALE 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Linganore, 35-7

This week: vs. Walkersville, Oct. 16

7. HENRY A. WISE 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 46-21

This week: vs. Potomac, Oct. 16

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 44-0

This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar at Morgan State University, Oct. 17

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Saint Mary’s, 23-13

This week: vs. No. 24 Concordia Prep, Oct. 16

10. LINGANORE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Oakdale, 35-7

This week: at Middletown, Oct. 16

11. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-4

Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 35-7

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Oct. 16

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 8-6

This week: vs. No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 17

13. SHERWOOD 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Ouince Orchard, 9-0

This week: at Thomas S. Wootton, Oct. 15

14. HUNTINGTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 42-0

This week: at No. 19 Saint Charles, Oct. 16

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 38-6 

This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Cotholic at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 16

16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated New Town, 21-8

This week: at Woodlawn, Oct. 15

17. BROADNECK 

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated North County, 49-14

This week: at Old Mill, Oct. 16

18. SAINT MARY’S 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Calvert Hall College, 23-13

This week: vs. No. 23 Gilman School at Pascal Field, Oct. 16

19. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 42-0

This week: vs. No. 14 Huntingtown, Oct. 16

20. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills, 34-24

This week: vs. Glenelg, Oct. 17

21. CROFTON

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated South River, 41-20

This week: vs. Severn Run, Oct. 16

22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated No 23 Gilman School, 23-9

This week: vs. SEED School of Maryland, Oct. 16

23. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-4

Last week: Lost to Mount Salnt Joseph, 23-9

This week: vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 16

24. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Concordia Prep, 26-14

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 16

25. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Loyola Blakefield, 26-14

This week: at No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 16

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

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