Maryland High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 11, 2026)

Oakdale was the winner from the biggest weekend of the 2026 regular season, surging into the Top 10 in the latest High School on SI Maryland football Top 25.

The Bears routed defending Class 3A state champ Linganore, 35-7, Friday evening, snapping the latter’s 19-game winning streak. The win propels undefeated Oakdale from 13th to No. 6.

Saint Frances, which lost High School on SI Virginia’s No. 1 The Saint James Performance Academy Saturday evening, remains No. 1 in Maryland followed by DeMatha Catholic, Archbishop Spalding, McDonogh School and Quince Orchard. Henry A. Wise, Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical, Calvert Hall College and Linganore join Oakdale in the second 5.

Mount Saint Joseph returns to the poll at No. 22.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Maryland football Top 25:

1. SAINT FRANCES ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to The Saint James Performance Academy (Va.), 28-20

This week: at The Hun School of Princeton (N.J.), Oct. 17

2. DEMATHA CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 6-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Our Lady of Good Counsel, 35-0

This week: vs. No. 15 Bishop McNamara at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 16

3. ARCHBISHOP SPALDING

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Defeated No. 4 McDonogh School, 20-7

This week: Off; next game - at No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 23

4. MCDONOGH SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-1

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Archbishop Spalding, 20-7

This week: at No. XX Loyola Blakefield, Oct. 16

5. QUINCE ORCHARD

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 14 Sherwood, 9-0

This week: vs. Clarksburg, Oct. 16

6. OAKDALE

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated then-No. 6 Linganore, 35-7

This week: vs. Walkersville, Oct. 16

7. HENRY A. WISE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Eleanor Roosevelt, 46-21

This week: vs. Potomac, Oct. 16

8. MERGENTHALER VOCATIONAL-TECHNICAL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 44-0

This week: vs. No. 12 Paul Laurence Dunbar at Morgan State University, Oct. 17

9. CALVERT HALL COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 3-3

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Saint Mary’s, 23-13

This week: vs. No. 24 Concordia Prep, Oct. 16

10. LINGANORE

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 13 Oakdale, 35-7

This week: at Middletown, Oct. 16

11. OUR LADY OF GOOD COUNSEL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-4

Last week: Lost to No. 2 DeMatha Catholic, 35-7

This week: vs. Saint John’s College (D.C.), Oct. 16

12. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Baltimore City College, 8-6

This week: vs. No. 8 Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical at Morgan State University, Oct. 17

13. SHERWOOD

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-1

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Ouince Orchard, 9-0

This week: at Thomas S. Wootton, Oct. 15

14. HUNTINGTOWN

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Chopticon, 42-0

This week: at No. 19 Saint Charles, Oct. 16

15. BISHOP MCNAMARA

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Gonzaga College (D.C.), 38-6

This week: vs. No. 2 DeMatha Cotholic at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 16

16. MILFORD MILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated New Town, 21-8

This week: at Woodlawn, Oct. 15

17. BROADNECK

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated North County, 49-14

This week: at Old Mill, Oct. 16

18. SAINT MARY’S

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Calvert Hall College, 23-13

This week: vs. No. 23 Gilman School at Pascal Field, Oct. 16

19. SAINT CHARLES

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated LaPlata, 42-0

This week: vs. No. 14 Huntingtown, Oct. 16

20. GUILFORD PARK

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Oakland Mills, 34-24

This week: vs. Glenelg, Oct. 17

21. CROFTON

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated South River, 41-20

This week: vs. Severn Run, Oct. 16

22. MOUNT SAINT JOSEPH

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated No 23 Gilman School, 23-9

This week: vs. SEED School of Maryland, Oct. 16

23. GILMAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-4

Last week: Lost to Mount Salnt Joseph, 23-9

This week: vs. No. 18 Saint Mary’s at Pascal Field, Oct. 16

24. LOYOLA BLAKEFIELD

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 20 Concordia Prep, 26-14

This week: vs. No. 4 McDonogh School, Oct. 16

25. CONCORDIA PREP

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 3-3

Last week: Lost to then-No. 24 Loyola Blakefield, 26-14

This week: at No. 9 Calvert Hall College, Oct. 16