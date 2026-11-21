The 2026 Maryland high school football playoffs reached the state quarterfinals Friday, November 20, with championship contenders battling for spots in next week's Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) semifinals.

Several of the state's top-ranked teams continued their postseason runs, while others saw their championship hopes end.

In one of Friday's biggest upsets, No. 15 St. Charles defeated No. 13 Milford Mill Academy, 35-6, in Class 3A. The Spartans advanced to the state semifinals after handing the Millers a decisive postseason loss.

No. 7 Linganore survived one of the evening's closest contests, edging Baltimore City College, 21-20. No. 6 Oakdale had a more comfortable evening, defeating Baltimore Poly, 56-16, while No. 14 Guilford Park rolled past Westminster, 38-6.

In Class 4A, No. 4 Quince Orchard continued its unbeaten season with a 48-10 victory over Blake, while No. 24 Churchill defeated Annapolis, 34-13.

Class 2A produced two competitive results as Westlake edged Largo, 7-6, and Howard eliminated Oakland Mills, 15-7. No. 9 Huntingtown overwhelmed Winters Mill, 49-7, while Bel Air defeated Wicomico, 56-33.

No. 22 Easton remained unbeaten with a 49-14 victory over Forest Park in Class 2A/1A. No. 25 Elkton also advanced, defeating Hereford, 64-23.

In Class 1A, No. 23 Fort Hill defeated Patuxent, 41-7, while SEED School, Boonsboro and Smithsburg also advanced.

In the MIAA A Conference, No. 3 Archbishop Spalding defeated No. 5 McDonogh, 34-28, at Stevenson University in the Conference championship game. It was Spalding's fifth consecutive league crown.

Below are the Maryland high school football playoff scores for November 19-20, organized by classification and league. Rankings reflect the November 16 High School On SI Maryland Top 25.

MPSSAA Maryland High School Football Playoff Final Scores

Class 4A — State Quarterfinals

No. 4 Quince Orchard 48, Blake 10

No. 24 Churchill 34, Annapolis 13

Saturday, November 21

Suitland vs. No. 17 Broadneck

No. 11 Flowers vs. Paint Branch

Class 4A/3A — State Quarterfinals

No. 16 Old Mill 58, Frederick 22

Crofton 35, Oxon Hill 21

No. 8 Mergenthaler Vo-Tech 54, Woodlawn 8

No. 10 Sherwood 31, Urbana 17

Class 3A — State Quarterfinals

No. 6 Oakdale 56, Baltimore Poly 16

No. 15 St. Charles 35, No. 13 Milford Mill Academy 6

No. 14 Guilford Park 38, Westminster 6

No. 7 Linganore 21, Baltimore City College 20

Class 2A — State Quarterfinals

No. 9 Huntingtown 49, Winters Mill 7

Bel Air 56, Wicomico 33

Westlake 7, Largo 6

Howard 15, Oakland Mills 7

Class 2A/1A — State Quarterfinals

No. 22 Easton 49, Forest Park 14

Middletown 28, Walkersville 9

No. 25 Elkton 64, Hereford 23

No. 12 Dunbar 43, Lackey 6

Class 1A — State Quarterfinals

No. 23 Fort Hill 41, Patuxent 7

Boonsboro 47, Snow Hill 14

SEED School 62, Frederick Douglass (Baltimore) 6

Smithsburg 14, Havre de Grace 9

MIAA Maryland High School Football Playoff Scores

A Conference — Championship, November 20

No. 3 Archbishop Spalding 34, No. 5 McDonogh 28

B Conference — Championship, November 21

John Carroll vs. Our Lady of Mount Carmel at Calvert Hall

WCAC Football Playoff Scores

Metro Division — Championship, November 20

St. Mary's Ryken 34, Archbishop Carroll 20

Capital Division — Championship, November 22

No. 1 DeMatha vs. St. John's College (D.C.)

Other Scores

Loudon Sports Academy (VA) 24, Mount Zion Prep 2

What's Next in the Maryland High School Football Playoffs?

The MPSSAA state semifinals are scheduled for November 27-28, with the remaining teams competing for berths in the six state championship games.

The championship games will take place December 3-5 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

High School On SI will continue tracking Maryland high school football playoff scores, updated semifinal matchups and championship results throughout the postseason.